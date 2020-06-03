A 63-year-old Lawrence Road man told police on May 29 his bank informed him of activity on his accounts. He received this information via text message. When he decided to call the bank rather than reply to the text, he realized his mobile phone wouldn’t make outgoing calls so he used his landline to call the bank. The bank told him four in-person withdrawals totaling $19,785.06 from several of his accounts were made at an out-of-state bank. He told his bank he hadn’t made the withdrawals. When he notified his mobile service provider about his inoperable phone, he was told a new SIM card had been issued to his phone number. He told the phone company he hadn’t authorized that action. The phone service deactivated the unauthorized SIM card. Police helped the man make a deposition and a detective from the Investigations Unit was assigned to the case.
iPhone lost; keys found
A woman reported May 30 her son’s iPhone 11 was taken from a gazebo near Brewster and Olmsted roads. She said he’d only left it there for five minutes. The phone has a green case and couldn’t be located through the FindMyiPhone app because it was turned off.
A Palmer Road woman found a set of keys May 31 by the bus stop on Heathcote Road and Weaver Street. The keys were not attached to anything to identify the owner. Police vouchered and secured them for safekeeping.
Woman insulted online
A Wildwood Road woman told police on May 31 while posting back and forth on Facebook with people from her old neighborhood, a man she hadn’t interacted with in 20 years had made distressing online comments about her. Police determined no threats were made and the man said he would stop talking about her.
Man photographs house and possibly kids
A Sherbrooke Road woman told police May 31 a middle-aged man she didn’t recognize took pictures of her house. She said the perimeter of the property is gated and the man didn’t go through the gate. She wanted the incident documented as her two young children were playing in the yard at the time. The unknown photographer wore a long-sleeved blue shirt, blue basketball shorts and blue running shoes. She told police he fled toward Heathcote Road after he realized he was being watched.
Concerns about social distancing
A caller reported a soccer game in progress May 25 on the field at Scarsdale High School. Upon arrival, police saw 15 people playing soccer on the field and 13 more running or walking on the track. Everyone appeared to be correctly social distancing.
A caller on May 25 said people were violating social distancing rules at the playground on Brewster Road. Upon arrival, police said no one was using the playground but quite a few people were using the field. No violations of the health laws were noticed.
Police responded on a report of teens fishing May 27 at the pond on Olmsted Road and told the youths not to fish there. They left the area.
A large group playing baseball May 29 on the Huntington Avenue field was reported to police for not socially distancing. Police responded and saw nine people playing baseball. They were socially distanced and not in violation of the current regulations, as there were fewer than 10 people, and the area was not closed off with orange fencing.
Police responded May 30 on a report of people sitting outside at a café on Garth Road. Police said the café has a permit for outside seating from the village and all persons observed were socially distanced.
Bad driving
An erratic driver in a blue car was reported on Fox Meadow and Paddington roads on May 25. The caller, who wasn’t sure about the license plate number, said the car was seen 30 minutes earlier heading north on Fox Meadow Road. Another caller reported the same car not long after on Olmsted and Post roads. Police searched the area but found nothing related to the report.
Attempted larceny
A Walworth Avenue man called police to report that around 4 a.m. on the morning of May 25 two masked men wearing hooded sweatshirts entered his car while it was parked in his driveway. He said he saw the intrusion on his Ring doorbell security system. He said no damage was done and nothing of value was taken. Police looked at the surveillance footage and saw one of the men wore reflective material on his lower pant leg and right sleeve.
Animal matters
A dead dog was reported May 25 on Heathcote Road. Upon arrival, police found a dead possum. The sanitation department was alerted to remove the animal.
Police responded to Garth Road May 26 on a report of a woman arguing with another woman about leashing her dog. The woman with the dog said it was leashed and she told police it wasn’t the first time she’s had this same argument with the other woman.
A Bradford Road woman May 26 called police to report a baby deer on her property was stuck or injured. Police arrived and saw a baby deer that appeared neither stuck nor sick. The homeowner said she was in contact with a trapper and didn’t want police assistance.
A barking dog reported as a nuisance by a River Road resident on May 26 wasn’t barking at all when police went to check on it. The caller indicated the dog was in distress, but police saw that the dog appeared happy and healthy.
A Barry Road caller May 28 said he saw what seemed to be a disoriented opossum in his yard. He said the animal left his property and wandered into a neighbor’s yard. Patrol searched both yards but couldn’t find the opossum. The caller was advised to call a trapper if he sees the animal again.
A Lee Road resident called police May 30 to report a dying squirrel in the roadway. When police arrived, they saw a squirrel and the caller who was trying to corral it. The caller was offered the number of various wildlife trappers but declined the information. While this was happening, the squirrel ran off.
No help needed
Police responded May 25 on a report of a man in his 70s or 80s who seemed to need assistance on Lee Road. Prior to police arrival, the man’s family arrived and took him home.
Two couples were reported quarreling May 30 outside Chat restaurant on Chase Road and Christie Place. They told police they might have been speaking loudly, but they weren’t fighting.
Found hypodermic needle
A Johnson Road woman reported she had found a hypodermic needle in her driveway on May 26. Police responded to her house to dispose of the needle.
A Boulevard resident May 28 reported finding a “weird item” on his property. The item, which was later determined to be a vape pen, was broken and police removed it for disposal.
Who’s that knocking at my door?
A Hampton Road man called police to report on May 28 someone knocked on his front door in the wee hours of the morning and he was afraid they were trying to enter. He said he didn’t see anyone at the door or anyone leaving. Police checked the area but didn’t notice anything of a suspicious nature.
Too early for the generator
A caller told police May 29 a generator was running at a residence on White Road since early in the morning. Police advised workers at the site it’s not legal to run a generator before 8 a.m. The workers apologized and said they were unaware of the restriction.
An Aspen Road homeowner told police a neighbor was using a jackhammer since 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 30. Police went to the house and told workers the use of power tools was not allowed before 10 a.m. on weekends.
Traffic
A caller reported a disabled tractor-trailer in the northbound lane on Post Road near Dickel Road at the border of White Plains on May 26. Upon arrival, police saw no truck nor any hazardous materials or disruption to traffic.
A motorist called police May 29 to report his 2000 Buick Park Avenue broke down on Secor Road. He said the car wouldn’t start. Police responded, but the driver had moved the car off the roadway and into a parking spot. He didn’t need assistance after all, so no action was taken.
Creeped out
A Brite Avenue man on May 29 told police his daughter was scared by two men in an ice cream vendor’s truck. He said two 20-year-old men with beards pulled up in front of his house in the truck while his daughter was outside. He told police one of the men asked his daughter, “Don’t you want any ice cream?” which alarmed her, and then the truck drove away. Police checked the area for the ice cream truck but didn’t find it.
No tree cutting without permit
A Tory Lane resident called police May 30 to report her neighbor across the street was taking down a large tree, and she doubted he had permission to do so. Police spoke with the neighbor who said the tree was dead. He was advised he could not continue without a permit.
Bicyclist attacks Honda
A motorist called May 30 to report a cyclist struck his Honda and intentionally kicked his car idling at a red light on Popham Road and East Parkway. He said he got into an argument with the cyclist who dismounted his bike, kicked the caller’s car, and then hopped back on his bike to flee the scene. The man was provided with an incident number in the event he wants to make a claim for the car’s damage.
Stay in your room
Police responded to a multiresident building on Post Road May 31 on a report of a dispute between a landlord and tenant. The dispute had not turned physical and police spoke with both parties who remained calm and agreed to stay in their respective rooms to avoid future conflict.
Fire
A carbon monoxide incident reported on Carthage Road May 25 was determined by fire department personnel to have come from a gas-operated pressure washer being used near a fresh air intake vent, resulting in CO readings in the basement of the house. The house was vented and residents were allowed to go back inside. First responders advised the homeowner to contact the alarm company about proper notification of the fire department and to clear combustible storage in the utility room.
The fire department responded to Black Birch Lane May 30 on a report of a homeowner using a metal fire pit to burn wood. Firefighters checked the pit and determined everything was in order and no assistance was needed.
A possible car fire was reported May 31 near Fenimore and Fox Meadow roads. When the fire department located the car on Fox Meadow and Larch Lane, it wasn’t on fire but was experiencing battery issues. Fire department personnel used two water extinguishers to dowse burnt wires and intense heat. The battery caps were removed and flushed with water. The car was towed from the scene by RJT Towing.
This report was written from official police reports provided by the Scarsdale police and fire departments for the period of May 25 through May 31.
