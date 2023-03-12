A man reported he was held up at knifepoint March 6 on S. Central Avenue by two unknown men. He said he’d just gone to a bank ATM where he withdrew $2,350. Shortly after, he pulled into a parking lot to do some paperwork. A man approached his car and he lowered his window at which time the man brandished a hunting knife, demanding the money. A second man also approached and said they knew he had cash because they watched him withdraw it.
The victim said the second man might have been holding a concealed gun. The victim told police he told the suspects to take the money and they fled the area. The victim denied knowing either man and said if they were apprehended, he would not pursue charges because it was only a monetary loss. Police said the victim had an open warrant for identity theft out of Haverstraw, New York. That police department was contacted but declined to extradite.
Lost envelope with cash
A woman March 6 reported she had lost an envelope containing $2,800 at a bank on N. Central Avenue. She said she had the envelope in her hand while filling out deposit slips but when she got to the teller’s window, she could no longer find the envelope. She said no one approached her or distracted her and said it was possible she had dropped the envelope just outside the bank. She is following up with the bank manager about video footage. No found property was turned in at the time of the report.
Thefts at CVS
Theft was reported March 1 at CVS on S. Central Avenue; the store manager described a man stuffing items from the store in black bags and then leaving without paying. She followed him out into the parking area and, when confronted, the man dropped the bags and took off. All stolen items were recovered. Police searched the area and saw a man fitting the suspect’s description in the Barnes & Noble bookstore; Montel O. Cotten, 31, was identified and detained for questioning. The CVS manager arrived on scene and identified him as the alleged thief. Cotten was transported to headquarters, charged with petty larceny. The value of the stolen items is $272.89. According to police, Cotten had an active warrant from Yonkers police but that department declined to extradite due to a lack of manpower. He was arraigned in Greenburgh Court and remanded to the Westchester County correctional facility.
Police returned to the same CVS March 2 for another reported theft; the suspects were described as a man wearing a gray sweater or sweatshirt and a woman in red boots and a black dress. Store management said the pair left the store and walked toward Best Buy. Police located them and Richard Johnson, 38, and Kelli C. Bonnett, 31, were identified by the CVS manager, placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing before release. They are scheduled to appear in court March 24.
Fraudster
A woman who lives on Henry Street called police to report fraud March 1 after she spoke with a man with a heavy foreign accent who told her a large drug bust happened at the Mexico border and her medical license was connected to seized and distributed fentanyl. The woman told police she is a psychologist and isn’t licensed to prescribe medication. The man who called her said he was with the state education department and she would need to wire him $14,381 to represent her in court. He sent her a copy of what looked like a state education document that included her personal information; she has since notified her banks to alert them regarding suspicious activity. A report was made to document the incident and police advised the woman to block all sources of contact with the caller. She is not out any money.
Over-the-top behavior
On March 2, police responded to a report of a man yelling in a bank on S. Central Avenue and refusing to leave. Police met with the man in the bank’s vestibule; he said he is a customer there and wanted to pick up a $19,000 withdrawal he said he had previously arranged. He said the bank made a mistake and the check was made out for $90,000. He returned the check to the bank and was told he would have to wait for the bank to call him to let him know when a new check was written. He said the bank never called and that’s why he was there and got upset.
While police were talking to the man, a bank manager presented a correctly written check, which the customer accepted. Inside the bank, the manager told police the man was irate and banged on office doors shouting obscenities. No one was injured and there was no physical contact. The manager admitted an error was made by the bank. The angry man left the parking lot without incident and a report was made for documentation.
Where are the keys?
A Withington Road resident reported he was sitting in his living room early the morning of March 3 when an unknown man entered the room through a basement staircase door. The intruder said, “Where are the keys?” and the resident said he responded, “Get the %$#! out of my house.” The intruder ran down the basement stairs and left through the open garage door. The reporting party told police the door was closed the night before. He reported the console of his car had been rifled through and a cellphone charger was found in the driveway. Police searched the neighborhood without result. The residence does not have cameras. The detective division has been notified.
Is it wine or whiskey?
Police went to Birch Hill Road March 2 and met with a woman who said an unknown man delivered a bottle of wine to her residence. The “wine” was described as Black Label Johnnie Walker. When the woman asked who the gift was from, the man said, “We’re local.” She said she was confused and accepted the bottle, thinking it was from a neighbor or a friend. She said a few hours later a different man arrived at her house and asked if she’d received the bottle. She said yes and asked again where it came from but the man didn’t answer. A report was made of the incident for documentation only.
Wildlife
A sick skunk was dispatched March 3 on W. Hartsdale Avenue by three rounds by an officer. No contact was made with the animal, which was double bagged for disposal.
Tow truck damages gas pump
A truck hit a gas pump March 3 on S. Central Avenue at a Shell station causing about $20,000 worth of damage. The driver reportedly works for a tow company. He said he misjudged the turn to the pump and the truck’s mirror hit it. No one was injured.
Shoplifter in custody
Police went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue March 4 for a reported shoplifter in custody. Mirjana Balog, 68, was being detained by store security for failing to pay for all of her groceries. She paid for some items, but hid others in a reusable bag under the cart. Video captured her attempt to hide 21 items valued at $197. Balog was arrested and charged with petty larceny and released on scene after receiving a summons to appear in court March 27.
Abandoned car
An abandoned car was reported March 5 on Healy Avenue; police said they had received numerous reports about the car for two days. The car had no license plates and was illegally parked in a lane of traffic. On arrival, police saw the car door was open and the car appeared to have been rummaged through. Paperwork found inside the car showed it was purchased by someone on March 2 for $500. The buyer was contacted and he said he was the one who left it on Healy Avenue and who rummaged through it. He said he wasn’t coming to get it, but would have it towed that morning.
After the car remained there for some time, police arranged to have it towed by Alex Tow to the rear of the police station. Three parking tickets were found inside the car as well as other documents. The car was entered into EJustice as impounded.
Thirsty thief
A theft in progress was reported March 7 at RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue. A blond woman with a red streak in her hair and wearing a black coat was reported leaving the store, walking toward the Hartsdale train station. A store employee said the woman placed multiple Red Bull products in a sturdy black bag and left without paying. Police reviewing surveillance video saw she took 37 items of Red Bull products valued at $187.23.
Also arrested
Kostiantyn Limanskyi, 28, was arrested March 1 on S. Central Avenue, charged with petty larceny.
Amrom Weinstock, 37, was arrested March 2 on W. Hartsdale Avenue, charged with driving with a suspended license, and registration and motor vehicle violations.
Ninoska S. Valverde-Vasquez, 30, was arrested March 4 on S. Central Avenue, charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
A 48-year-old woman was arrested March 3 on Old Army Road, charged with Assault 2, with intent to do physical injury with a weapon.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 27 to March 7, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.