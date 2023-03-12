Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A man reported he was held up at knifepoint March 6 on S. Central Avenue by two unknown men. He said he’d just gone to a bank ATM where he withdrew $2,350. Shortly after, he pulled into a parking lot to do some paperwork. A man approached his car and he lowered his window at which time the man brandished a hunting knife, demanding the money. A second man also approached and said they knew he had cash because they watched him withdraw it.

The victim said the second man might have been holding a concealed gun. The victim told police he told the suspects to take the money and they fled the area. The victim denied knowing either man and said if they were apprehended, he would not pursue charges because it was only a monetary loss. Police said the victim had an open warrant for identity theft out of Haverstraw, New York. That police department was contacted but declined to extradite.

