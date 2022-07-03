Greenburgh police responded June 26 to a residence on Ridge Road for a report of a possible fight in the basement. They were alerted that a firearm might be involved. Before police arrived, a car with three or four men inside was seen fleeing the area. Police entered the house and found two residents and a man later identified as Daniel Bigelow, 33, from Elizabeth, New Jersey, whose leg was injured from a gunshot wound that happened prior to police arrival.
The residents said Bigelow entered the house after being dropped off by the occupied car waiting outside; he pulled out a black semi-automatic 9mm handgun and fired at one of the residents, missing him but shooting himself in the leg in the ensuing struggle. Bigelow was transported to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony.
Scammed
A Lytton Avenue resident June 22 told police someone contacted him through his computer and told him an unauthorized wire transfer for $56,700 was sent to his bank through an unknown location. He said he was told he could work through bank security to reverse the transaction, and someone asked him to share his screen. He did so and logged into his bank account while sharing the screen with the other person. Someone then sent him a text with a code, which he entered and the other person disconnected the screenshare. He soon learned the $56,700 was sent from his bank account to a bank in Ohio. At the time of the report, he was out the money. He told police he has since closed his bank account and has taken steps to protect his identity. The detective division was notified and will follow up.
An Army Road resident went to police headquarters June 24 to report $30,000 was missing from his bank account. He said 10 fraudulent transactions were made through a payment app. When he tried to access his account through the app, his password and phone number were changed. His bank is investigating and a hold was placed on his account. Police advised him to contact the app payment company, close that account and contact his credit agencies.
Grocery store bandits
On June 22, police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue on a report of two women who went into the store, filled two carts, walked out without paying, and got into a parked, waiting car. They drove off, heading south toward Yonkers. Their alleged shoplifting was recorded on video surveillance. The store said the value of the stolen merchandise is about $300. A report was made.
Suspicious phone call
Police responded to Beverly Road June 23 on a report of possible fraud. They spoke with a woman who said she got a phone call from someone who claimed to be a representative from her bank; when she didn’t believe him, the call was disconnected. The woman said she’s been a victim of identity theft in the past and she thought this was another attempt to defraud her. As she does not have caller ID, she could not give police a phone number for the person who called her.
The next day, the woman called police again to report a possible theft of IRS checks. She said she received a letter from the U.S. Postal Service advising her that a change of address was filed for her mail to be sent to a new address in Georgia. She corrected that at her local post office. A report was made.
Wildlife
An injured groundhog was reported on Hemlock Road June 24. Police contacted an animal rehabilitator who recommended the animal be brought to a veterinary emergency group to be euthanized.
Thefts continue at TJ Maxx
The loss prevention officer of TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue told police June 24 a man came into the store and stole six items valued at $141.92. His picture and a receipt for the stolen items were attached to the report.
Arrested for shoplifting
A woman was reported shoplifting at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue June 26; the person who reported the alleged theft said the woman was pushing a TJ Maxx cart with the stolen items toward Cleveland Street. Police arrived and saw the woman loading items into a U-Haul van.
The person who reported the incident went to the location, identified the woman as the person who allegedly stole from the store, and identified stolen items including an inflatable kayak and a Samsung Sound-Bar. More people were in the van. The reporting party said two men in the van had been in the store half an hour earlier, possibly shoplifting. They were placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for booking and the van was impounded. The interior of the van was searched and police found more items possibly stolen from other stores. They also found credit cards and a driver’s license that did not belong to any of the suspects, and a large amount of cash. Melissa Santana, 33; Minechi Vargas, 29; Andre Brown, 40; Darren Johnson, 56 and James Brandy, 27 were charged with criminal possession of stolen property.
Vandals
Police responded to the Eldorado restaurant on S. Central Avenue June 25 on a call from the manager, who said a customer told him three men allegedly damaged a small table outside the restaurant and left in a red car. The missing table is valued at $50.
Don’t come back
Police were parked outside RiteAid on E. Hartsdale Avenue June 25 when the manager went outside and pointed out a person walking toward the train station who allegedly had stolen items from the store. Police approached the subject who was holding items in his hand. He admitted he took them without paying. The store manager said he just wanted the items back and asked police to tell the suspect he was no longer welcome in the store. The suspect was advised he would be arrested if he returned. He said he understood.
Police returned to Rite Aid June 28 to take a report from the manager about a man who entered the store and began filling a green neon bag with hygiene products. The manager said the man left the store, heading west toward the parking lot. The manager wasn’t sure at the time of the report what or how much was stolen.
Possible criminal tampering
Police responded to a jewelry store on S. Central Avenue June 27 on a report of a late night power outage that seemed suspicious. The caller said an unidentified man was seen walking in the area just after a noise came from the rear of the store and then the power inside the store went off. Prior to police arrival, the person who reported the incident noticed the electric meter on the northwest side of the building was gone. There was no sign of forced entry and all entry points were secure. Police said they would do extra premise checks overnight. A report was made of the incident.
Four hours later the same person called police again and said the store’s alarm was not functioning. Police arrived again and checked the interior but found nothing of concern. Con Edison personnel said they would replace the meter and photos were taken of the scene. The incident is not being investigated.
Bumpers tangled
A woman struck two parked cars in the parking lot of the Apple Bank on S. Central Avenue June 28. No one was injured. She told police she was trying to reposition her car while in a parking space in order to exit, but pushed too hard on the accelerator. Her passenger said the lot was very busy with traffic. Two bumpers were entangled and efforts to untangle them were unsuccessful. An automotive service company responded and pulled the two cars apart. Insurance information was exchanged among all parties involved in the incident.
Fraud
A Ridge Road woman reported fraud June 28 after telling police a check she made out and mailed to her doctor June 21 was never received by the doctor’s office. She kept checking her bank account to see if the check cleared and discovered $7,500 was taken from her bank account. She said the check she wrote was for $92.76. The check was altered and made payable to an entirely different name. The memo portion was also altered. The only original information on the check was the woman’s signature. The bank said they would refund her money and a hold was placed on her account.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on Jean Lane June 28 charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury. No further information was available about the arrest.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 20 to June 28, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.