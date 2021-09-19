Police responded to the parking lot at the Lakeshore complex on S. Central Avenue Sept. 9 on a report of a dispute. On arrival police spoke with the caller who said she was pulling into a parking spot when a man began screaming at her. She said the man’s child had just been running near the place where she parked her car. She told the man to watch his children more effectively and he responded by approaching her, threatening to shoot her in the head, and he used a racial epithet. He then fled into the building.
While police were taking her report, the man came out of the building and approached the officers. He admitted threatening her and using the racial slur. His statement was captured on an officer’s police body camera. The threatened woman came to police headquarters to make a formal complaint, and Keith Kuropatski was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment. He was transported to police headquarters where he was processed and arraigned. The woman was issued a temporary order of protection. Kuropatski was released and given a summons to appear in court Oct. 4.
More threats, maybe
A S. Central Avenue resident Sept. 9 reported harassment that had happened previously. He said earlier that day he was inside his apartment when he heard a man outside yelling obscenities. He said the man had threatened to go inside to kill him. He said he doesn’t know the man who yelled at him, and he doesn’t think the man lives in his building. He said he wanted to document the incident.
The next day the S. Central Avenue resident called police again to report the same man pacing outside his apartment. Police located and identified the man who said he lives in the neighborhood and was on his phone and hadn’t threatened anyone. There seemed to be some previous issue between the two men regarding loud music being played in a car. Police said no offense was committed, but a report was made.
Egged
A Longfellow Street resident told police Sept. 8 that a noise woke him up and he discovered his house had been egged but not damaged. He has no cameras on his property, but his neighbor does. He said he would find out if there is any footage of the incident.
A Sprain Road resident told police Sept. 9 his house was egged on all four sides. No damage was done and he said the security camera on his garage is a fake and the front door “Ring” camera isn’t working. He said his family was on vacation between Sept. 4 and Sept. 9 so the egging could have happened any time during that time.
Bold shoplifter
Police responded to the CVS on S. Central Avenue Sept. 8 and talked to a man outside the store who possibly was shoplifting. The man told police he was inside the store and was shopping for beer but left without purchasing anything. Since the loss prevention officer didn’t see him take anything, the man was released. Two hours later the CVS loss prevention officer called police again to report surveillance video showed that man filling a shopping cart with 19 cases of miscellaneous brands of beer and walking out of the store past all points of purchase. He then came back inside the store and filled another cart, but did not leave the store with that cart. The store manager said the store would press charges if the subject, who identified himself to police two hours earlier, could be located.
Washed away
A woman went to police headquarters Sept. 8 to say that her Honda CR-V had been flooded during the Sept. 1 storm, and her New York City Department of Education parking placard, which was inside the car, had washed away. A report was made to document the loss.
Keyed
Police responded to Fieldstone Drive Sept. 8 and spoke with a resident who said all four doors of her Ford Escape were scratched. She said it was parked in the parking area of her building complex and it was previously undamaged. Police examined the car which looked like it had been keyed. Photos were taken and a report was made.
Ugly threats made
A W. Hartsdale Avenue man went to police headquarters Sept. 8 to report an incident that took place a few days earlier while he was helping his sister at a group home in New Rochelle where she resides. He said her room was broken into by another resident. He gave police the resident’s name and said the man was looking at him in a menacing manner. A supervisor at St. Vincent’s Psychiatric Hospital later informed the Hartsdale resident that the man in question was admitted for evaluation and had told doctors he was “from the hood and he was going to shoot” the Hartsdale man. A report was made.
Vouchered firearms
A W. Hartsdale Avenue man Sept. 8 surrendered three firearms to police for safekeeping. He said he was required to voucher them because he is attending the NYPD police academy. He is currently a corrections officer in New York City. The rifles were vouchered for safekeeping.
Open door
Police responded to an apartment on Colony Drive Sept. 8 on a report of an open door. The apartment, which is being renovated, was not being worked on that day. Police checked the premises; everything seemed in good order and there were no signs of forced entry. The apartment was resecured.
Sliding dumpster
A worker on Fieldstone Drive Sept. 9 told police he and co-workers were trying to unload a dumpster into a Greenburgh garbage truck, but the dumpster started sliding and hit a Jeep Cherokee legally parked near the dumpster. The dumpster broke a window on the Jeep and a C-pillar. Police noted it was very wet and had been raining most of the day. The incident occurred on grade and the Jeep was parked downhill from the dumpster. The Jeep’s owner was notified of the situation and was on scene, along with a supervisor from the public works office. Photos were taken. A report was made.
Who are you?
A Rutgers Place resident said she was outside her house Sept. 11 talking to a heating company representative who was working inside her house when she heard someone trying to get her attention, so she went outside. She said a man she didn’t know was on her property. There was a language barrier and some confusion about who he was looking for. She said he became agitated at their inability to understand each other and she said he became aggressive, asking her who she was. She said she was the homeowner and that’s all he needed to know, at which point the heating company employee who was working inside the house went outside, and the man left. The resident said she is selling her house and the man had a tape measure. She had no more information to provide. A report was completed.
Fraud
A S. Central Avenue resident reported identity theft Sept. 11 after her bank contacted her asking if she’d just made a Walmart purchase. She said she replied ‘no’ to an automated text but then she received texts from Walmart confirming her subscription to an order that was placed. Walmart confirmed that an order was delivered to an address in Katy, Texas, and the woman saw charges totalling about $200 on her credit card that reflected the Texas purchases. She said she was working with Walmart to reverse the charges and police advised her to contact her bank about the fraud.
A Lakeview Avenue resident told police Sept. 12 when he went online to check his accounts he saw three unauthorized charges to his card. All the charges were made in Miami and Orlando, Florida, totalling $472.12. He notified his bank about the fraud and canceled his card.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, was compiled from official information.
