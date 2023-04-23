Police responded April 12 to a call from a jewelry store on N. Central Avenue where a man went into the store and allegedly tried to buy a Rolex watch valued at $44,950, using a stolen credit card and fake identification. While sales personnel took some time to verify the card and the man’s Arizona driver’s license, the man took a phone call and then abruptly left the store and got into a red SUV, leaving behind the license and the credit card.
There was no further mention in the report regarding the watch. Police confirmed the license was fraudulent and advised the credit card company that a stolen card was recovered. A store employee said she received a call from the suspect just prior to his arrival and police searched the area looking for him without result. The jewelry store provided video to the detective division and the incident is under investigation.
Steals clothes and meat
Police responded to a big box store on Tarrytown Road April 13 on a report from the asset protection supervisor who said a masked man wearing a white T-shirt and black pants entered the store but left wearing items he didn’t pay for. Video showed the man walking around, removing clothing from shelves. He also hit up the meat department where he was seen on video stuffing two packages of hamburger down his pants. It was reported he stole $164.99 in merchandise and he hadn’t been seen before.
Trio of handbag thieves
Three women entered a department store April 12 on Tarrytown Road and made off with three handbags valued at $3,885, fleeing in a white sedan. A couple of store employees told police they thought at least one of the women stole from the store before. Pictures of the suspects were provided to the police. The store said they would press charges if the trio were apprehended.
In violation of local ordinances
On April 13, detectives went to multiple gas stations in the area to check the premises; several were found to be in violation of Town Ordinance Code 453 prohibiting advertisements for tobacco and nicotine products.
The first check was a gas station on S. Central Avenue advertising cigarettes and vape equipment on posters, specifically Newport cigarettes, Juul and Vuse. A detective informed an employee of the violations and a town desk appearance was issued to appear in court April 24.
On the same date, detectives went to another gas station on S. Central Avenue where advertisements for tobacco and nicotine products were on display. Tickets were issued to the business owner who also was summoned to court on April 24.
A third gas station on S. Central Avenue was found to be in violation of code for displaying posters advertising Logic, Juul and Vuse e-cigarettes, as well as Newport cigarettes. Appearance tickets were issued for the storeowner to appear in court April 24.
A tobacco store on E. Hartsdale Avenue violated a different ordinance, TC 453-1, which prohibits the display of tobacco paraphernalia on a public street. Multiple tobacco bongs and pipes on shelves could be seen from the street. The storeowner was informed of the violation and was given a ticket to appear in court April 24.
Perfume thieves
On April 14, a beauty goods store on N. Central Avenue reported a man and a woman stole 26 fragrances, fleeing in a dark colored car with Connecticut license plates. The stolen merchandise was valued at $2,646. The store manager said the fragrances are labeled with GPS trackers and shared the tracking information with police. Real Time Crime Center broadcast the information and state police located and arrested the pair outside of Greenburgh. An investigator relayed to Greenburgh police that a man and a woman were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property and other local charges. Greenburgh depositions and statements were completed and mailed to the state police investigator.
Triggered panic button
A triggered panic button brought police to a residence on Topland Road April 15. On arrival, police saw no cars in the driveway. All phone calls and texts sent in an attempt to reach the listed resident were unsuccessful. The front door was unlocked and police searched the perimeter. Everything appeared in order. The resident showed up and told police she had been walking her dogs. Police advised her why they were there. She said she wasn’t aware the panic button was triggered and said there was no emergency.
Bag stolen at the bar
A woman went to police headquarters April 15 to report she accidentally forgot her small bag on the back of a chair when she left a restaurant on S. Central Avenue. She said she returned soon after, but her bag was gone. While she was paying her bill, an unknown man was watching her, she said, and she told police she thinks he took her purse.
The restaurant provided police with footage of her at the bar and a man in a blue shirt and dark pants watching. He can be seen taking the purse, leaving, and getting into a red hatchback parked in the parking lot.
A restaurant employee said the man works for a food delivery service. When police contacted that company, it reported the man had just made a pickup. They advised the delivery service’s internal security team to be in contact with the police.
The victim reported her purse contained a significant amount of cash, a debit card, a credit card, her driver’s license and her insurance card, along with keys to her house and her mother’s house.
Deodorant thief
On April 17, a drugstore on S. Central Avenue reported a tall man in a tan hat was on the sidewalk outside the store after having just stolen deodorant. The manager at the time was unable to say how much deodorant was stolen or its dollar value. She estimated it was less than $1,000. Photos of the suspect were provided to police and attached to the report, along with a witness statement.
Premises checked
When police on patrol April 18 noticed an open rear door at a business on S. Central Avenue, they checked the premises to make sure nothing criminal had happened. There were no signs of criminal activity and also no information on file about the keyholder. The rear door was secured and a report was made.
Diaper thieves
A pharmacy on N. Central Avenue April 18 reported two men stole diapers and baby wipes valued at $370. The manager provided video footage of the pair in the baby supplies aisle, one of them carrying a black bag and concealing the items. The video showed one man holding the filled black bag, the other man carrying stolen items as they left the store. Screenshots of the suspects were included in the report.
Sneaker thief
Police responded to a department store on N. Central Avenue April 18 where a larceny suspect, age 34, address unknown, was seen leaving the store and heading into another store after having stolen four pairs of tennis shoes and a baseball cap from the department store. Police caught up with the man and detained him on scene until the reporting party identified him as the thief. The suspect was arrested. Depositions were completed and photos of the recovered stolen merchandise were uploaded to the case file. The store reported the stolen items were valued at $158.
Computer thief
During a car stop April 18 following a report from an electronics store on N. Central Avenue about a larceny that happened moments earlier, the driver, a female, 32, was identified as the thief. She was seen running out of the store holding a computer valued at $1,499. She was placed under arrest and brought to headquarters where she was fingerprinted and processed.
Big baby
During a traffic stop April 19 on S. Central Avenue, a male driver became highly uncooperative and screamed at the police; he punched his own steering wheel and threw two bottles out of his car, aiming at an officer. He was given a ticket for littering and another ticket for disobeying a traffic control device. After receiving a summons, he was told he could drive away.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from April 11 to April 19, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.