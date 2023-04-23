Greenburgh Police blotter logo

Police responded April 12 to a call from a jewelry store on N. Central Avenue where a man went into the store and allegedly tried to buy a Rolex watch valued at $44,950, using a stolen credit card and fake identification. While sales personnel took some time to verify the card and the man’s Arizona driver’s license, the man took a phone call and then abruptly left the store and got into a red SUV, leaving behind the license and the credit card.

There was no further mention in the report regarding the watch. Police confirmed the license was fraudulent and advised the credit card company that a stolen card was recovered. A store employee said she received a call from the suspect just prior to his arrival and police searched the area looking for him without result. The jewelry store provided video to the detective division and the incident is under investigation. 

