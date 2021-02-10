Dennis Blagrove, 35, from the Bronx, turned himself in at police headquarters Feb. 3 following an incident that happened at the Quaker Ridge Golf Club on Griffen Avenue Jan. 15. Blagrove is alleged to have stolen a $2,000 printing machine and then driven over and caused extensive damage to greens at the club, incurring costly property damage to a gate and fence. He was charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree, all felonies. After turning himself in, Blagrove was arrested, charged, arraigned and processed. He was released on his own recognizance and was scheduled to appear in court Feb. 10.
Suspicious car impounded
A caller reported a man sleeping in a car Feb. 3 at the Quaker Ridge School on Weaver Street. Police found a gray Acura with two men inside. They had to wake the driver up. He identified himself as a 28-year-old from Connecticut. Police checked the Acura’s temporary Vermont plates and the driver’s information, which showed an order of protection but no warrants associated with his name. As he was unable to prove he owned the car, and since it was unregistered, police impounded the Acura. The car was towed to police headquarters and police called a taxi to take the driver and his friend to Hartford, Connecticut. The driver was issued a summons for unlicensed operation and another summons for the car not being registered. As the Acura was being inventoried at impound, an expired temporary Texas plate was found in the glove compartment. A check of that plate showed the car’s registration was expired and the listed owner was someone other than the operator. Both plates and the key were vouchered and secured in an evidence locker.
Rocky road
Police responded to a report of big rocks in the road Feb. 5 at the intersection of Meadow and Old Lyme roads. On arrival, police contacted the highway department to move the rocks, which were creating a hazard. It was determined the boulders belonged to a property on Meadow Road. Police spoke to the homeowner, who wasn’t home. She said her neighbors called her about the boulders being in the road and she called for help. She said the boulders cost her $2,000 to have placed in her yard. Pictures were taken of them before and after they were removed from the roadway and put back on her property. The homeowner was provided with an incident number for her records.
Scammed
A Franklin Road resident called police Feb. 6 to report someone in Texas scammed her the day before. She said she got a call from someone posing as a federal agent who told her a serious fraud using her identity took place in Texas. To rectify the situation, she would have to purchase $5,000 in gift cards from Best Buy and send those card numbers to the federal agent. Shortly after she received a second call which, according to caller ID, came from the Scarsdale Police Department. An unknown person posing as Scarsdale police verified the information just given by the previous caller. She was ordered to comply or be threatened with arrest. At the time she believed the calls were real and purchased the gift cards, supplying those numbers to the original caller. Eventually she realized she’d been scammed. She’s out $5,000. A deposition was completed and a report was made.
A Palmer Avenue resident on Feb. 3 told police he got a phone call from a man claiming to be the man’s son. The caller told the man he’d been in an accident out of state and needed money for a lawyer. He provided a number for the lawyer and the man called. He was given instructions to bring cash to a kiosk at a nearby gas station. Meanwhile the father was able to reach his son, who was fine. The dad said he realized he was being scammed and didn’t follow the scammers’ directions. A report was made.
Identity theft
Police received numerous calls from residents between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7 about fraudulently filed claims for unemployment benefits using residents’ personal identification or Social Security numbers. Fourteen reports were filed.
Missing sledder found
A caller Feb. 1 told police her three daughters went sledding on Post Road and one of them couldn’t be located. She described a 20-year-old female wearing black snow pants, a black jacket and white sneakers. Police went to the location and spoke to family members. The young woman reported missing was found walking home. Police offered her a ride and reunited her with her family.
Raccoon at the door
A Brite Avenue resident called police Feb. 2 to report a raccoon was at her side door but not moving. Police arrived and saw the animal was severely injured. Eventually it moved to another yard where police could safely dispatch it. The animal was euthanized and the highway department summoned to take away the remains.
Lost wallet
A caller told police he lost his wallet in the snow while shopping at a few businesses Feb. 3. He said he tried contacting those businesses to see if they had his wallet but they didn’t. He said the wallet is light brown leather with his initials engraved on it. He filed a report, hoping when the snow melts someone will turn the wallet in to police.
Found keys; found phone
Police responded to Fox Meadow Road on a report from a woman who found keys in front of her house Feb. 1. The finder told police she thought the keys might belong to someone who works in the area. The keys included a fob and numerous membership cards. Police attempted unsuccessfully to locate the owner of the keys through the membership cards. The keys were placed in a locker at police headquarters for safekeeping.
Someone turned in to police an iPhone found Feb. 3 at Depot Plaza. Police were able to contact the owner of the phone and return it.
Masks missing
An Overhill Road resident called police Feb. 3 to report she ordered masks online and when the package arrived, it was open and the masks were gone. She said the company she ordered the masks from requested a police report before shipping replacements to her.
Stuff thrown at cars
A pizza delivery driver told police Feb. 5 someone inside a silver Toyota with New York plates threw unidentified objects at his delivery car and other cars in the immediate area. He said the Toyota continued traveling west on Ardsley Road. Police looked for the Toyota but couldn’t find it.
Honey, come get me
Police spoke to a woman stopped in the intersection at Post and Edgewood roads Feb. 7. Her hazard lights were on and the car was running. She told police due to the weather, she couldn’t drive and her husband was coming to help her. The husband showed up and drove the car safely from the area.
Check welfare
A caller contacted police Feb. 6 to ask police to check on an elderly couple living at Chateaux Circle who had not been heard from in a few days. Police went to the address, spoke to the octogenarians and contacted the caller to report the couple was OK.
Housemates quarrel
A resident at a group home on Post Road told police an ongoing argument she’s been having with another resident resulted in a physical dispute Feb. 1. Police determined nothing happened that was an actual offense. A staff member said she would take the matter up with those in charge of the home to resolve the conflict.
Homeless man at Starbucks
Police responded to Starbucks on E. Parkway Feb. 8 very early in the morning when an employee said a man was trying to enter the store before it opened. She described him as thin and wearing a hat. She said the store was closed and she was alone inside with the lights off. When police arrived, she said she wasn’t hurt and no property was damaged. Patrol found the man exiting the southbound MTA platform at Depot Place. He said he was homeless and just wanted a cup of coffee and a chance to warm up. He said he didn’t realize the store was closed. He declined assistance to get to a shelter. The officer gave him a face mask so he could safely board the next southbound train. He left the area without incident. No further action was taken.
Man assisted
An elderly man who might need assistance was reported on E. Parkway Feb. 3. He told police he needed help getting to New Rochelle. Central Taxi was called to take him to his destination.
Flooding
A Rock Creek Lane resident Feb. 4 reported flooding at her home. Fire personnel arrived on scene and shut off a valve. The homeowner said she would let the area dry out and call a plumber.
Police responded to a report of running water on a Bradford Road property Feb. 5. The caller told police a woman who lives at the house in question is elderly and might not hear it. Police arrived and saw an outdoor water spigot was pouring a steady stream of water onto the property. The homeowner was contacted, she let police inside the house and they turned off the water. The homeowner was advised to contact a plumber or her sprinkler service.
Fire
Firefighters responded to an alarm at a Kensington Road residence Feb. 1 and found a baseboard heating pipe had burst in a second floor bedroom. The water from the pipe traveled through the ceiling to the floor below where it went into the recessed lighting fixtures in the ceiling. Fire personnel isolated the heating zone of the boiler to stop the leak and shut off breakers to the affected circuits in the main electrical panel. The homeowner was advised not to use any electricity in the affected area, and to call a plumber, an electrician and the alarm company.
A caller reported smelling gas Feb. 2 in the basement of a Black Birch Lane house. Firefighters arrived and smelled gas in the garage and found elevated levels near the meter. Con Edison was called, upon arrival they shut off gas service to the house and fire personnel vented it. A leak was detected coming from one connection. Con Edison took care of it and released firefighters from the scene.
Water was reported flowing from an abandoned house Feb. 2 on Sprague Road. The fire department was notified of the problem by an activated alarm. Firefighters entered the house and shut off the water. They also shut off the gas and drained the boiler. No contact information was available for the homeowner.
Fire personnel responded to Zachys on E. Parkway Feb. 4 on a report of a smell of gas coming from the basement. Elevated levels were detected by firefighters along the basement’s back wall. Con Edison was alerted and determined there was a possible leak coming from an in-ground pipe outside along a sidewalk that might be seeping into the building. They said they would dispatch a dig crew. Firefighters were released from the scene.
Units were dispatched to a single family home on Cooper Road Feb. 7 after a resident reported a burning odor. The smell was strong in a hallway/laundry room area on the first floor; the resident said she’d had a problem with a circuit breaker connected to a heating pad located outside the house. Fire personnel investigated but found no hot spots or visible electrical issues, although they saw significant water damage in the basement walls and ceilings the homeowner said were from a previous accident. The breaker panel was cool and the breaker in question was in the off position. The homeowner was advised to have an electrician come to further investigate. No further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.