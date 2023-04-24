Officials reported at 8:45 p.m. April 24 the subject of an hours-long manhunt involving a stolen car was apprehended in Scarsdale, thanks to the help of an alert resident and the work of Scarsdale police. The subject, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody on Continental Road in Quaker Ridge.
Earlier in the day, around 2:45 p.m. officials alerted the media and community of a stolen car with two occupants identified by law enforcement in Mount Vernon. At that time, one suspect exited the car and was apprehended by police following a foot chase. The second suspect fled in the stolen car and crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway. The driver escaped the crash, fled on foot from the scene and was seen and searched for by Westchester County police in the vicinity of Griffen Avenue and Mamaroneck Road, with assistance from police helicopters.
