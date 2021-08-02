Though it was only for a few minutes, Mark Bezos saw what few have ever seen: the true darkness of space, the overwhelming sense of scale of Earth and its thin blue atmosphere.
Bezos, a Scarsdale volunteer firefighter and brother of Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, said he never felt so small while looking outside the window as Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket broke past the Kármán line at more than 350,000 feet above sea level.
“The view from the windows is something I will never forget,” Bezos told the Inquirer. “It was really something to behold.”
On July 20, Bezos, with his brother Jeff, 82-year-old Wally Funk and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen traveled 2,233 mph to the edge of space and returned to Earth in a 10-minute adventure aboard Jeff Bezos’ reusable rocket. The trip earned them the distinction of being among the first commercial passengers to travel outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
When Jeff Bezos first came to Mark Bezos to invite him on the inaugural flight to the stars, Mark Bezos said he was surprised but absolutely didn’t hesitate to accept the offer. Having watched several launches in the past, Mark Bezos said he was familiar with the rocket and its safety features, which helped quash any concerns.
“When our kids learned of the flight, they were excited and nervous. We had a lot of conversations about the flight and the safety features of New Shepard to help allay their concerns,” said Mark Bezos.
The crew of four then trained for two and a half days prior to the flight. According to Blue Origin, the training was “minimal” and included a familiarization of the rocket’s safety features and preparations for space travel, though the company did not expand on the specifics.
Waiting on the launchpad for liftoff is what Mark Bezos said he remembered most about the experience. He joked with his crewmates while watching the flight countdown, then gave his brother a thumbs up as the rocket lunged upward, hitting a maximum of three times the force of gravity or 3Gs. Once in space the crew unbuckled and experienced weightlessness.
“I was surprised at how easily I adjusted to weightlessness. I was a little concerned I might flail about, but movement turned out to be quite intuitive,” he said.
Firing back down to Earth, the rocket maxed at 5Gs, which Mark Bezos said was “intense,” though it only lasted a few seconds.
Upon returning to Earth, the crew was met by family and friends celebrating the successful mission. Champagne bottles were popped and hugs were shared.
“The other thing I’ve realized is how much bigger this moment was than I had anticipated,” said Mark Bezos. “The number of friends, close and distant, who reached out to me to wish me luck and tell me they had been inspired was really wonderful.”
Though the New Shepard rocket launch, as well as Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flight on July 11, were exciting for those interested in the future of commercial space travel, criticism emerged from those who viewed the flights as wealthy-focused distractions while the world faces a devastating pandemic and vast environmental issues. Previously, space travel was a government-focused venture, which allowed a nation’s people to share a collective sense of accomplishment.
When asked about the criticisms, Mark Bezos did not provide comment.
In an interview with CNN after the flight, Jeff Bezos said he wanted Blue Origin to build a road to space so that polluting industries on Earth could be transitioned to space, though he admitted that sort of venture would take “many decades.”
“We’ve sent robotic probes to every planet in this solar system. This is the good one,” said Jeff Bezos. “There aren’t any other good ones. So we should protect this one.”
