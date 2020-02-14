Kayla Maroney picked the perfect time to have a career day.
The Scarsdale senior’s 32 points were not only her highest single game point total in her four years on varsity, but they also helped the Raiders earn a big 65-57 league win over Mount Vernon.
“She was pretty much on fire for most of the game and we found her, but she was also facilitating at the same time, which was good,” coach Mike Blanco said. “She made one play at the end, which was kind of like a euro move and shot it over two kids. That was insane. That one goes in and we knew we were going to win the game… It was a tremendous move. It might have been the best move I’ve seen her make.”
Maroney’s monster effort, which was capped by hitting the back end of a pair of free throws, also put her in elite company as she became the seventh girls basketball player in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
“It would have been a totally different day had we not won,” Maroney said. “Winning that game and also reaching that goal was the best, such a special day.”
The free throw gave Maroney exactly a thousand points. She joins Hilary Howard (1995 graduate), Jessica Conte (2002), Whitney Davis (2003), Jackie Alemany (2007), Shelby Zucker (2013) and Rachel Cohen (2016) in the prestigious club.
“I knew I was getting close, but I definitely wasn’t expecting that game would be the day that I would get it,” Maroney said. “It was really unexpected because I never scored that much before.
“I was more excited to play Mount Vernon. It wasn’t about getting a certain amount of points. It was about beating this team we know we can. That was going through my mind the whole time. Then toward the end when I was getting close I was like, ‘Wow.’”
Blanco coached Zucker and Cohen, so he was proud to add a third player to the list during his tenure.
“It’s not only what she’s meant to the program, it’s how she developed and all the things she can do on the basketball court,” Blanco said. “We’ve had Shelby, Lindsay [Kramer], Rachel and I’m not comparing, but in the end when you look at it and say, ‘Who did a little bit of everything?’ She might have been the most complete. At worst she’s one of the top five females to play at Scarsdale High School in my estimation.
“And she’s an even better teammate, an even better person. Between her sister, Dana, her and even Evan, it’s a tremendous family and the kids have always played hard. It’s been an honor to watch every shot go in.”
Blanco worked with Maroney and Jess Solodar when they were in middle school and Blanco believes that played into their varsity success.
“It’s all the things they still do now,” Blanco said. “It’s no coincidence they can score. That’s what they learned right away.”
For the first two years on varsity Maroney mostly played forward, but at some point Blanco had her at every spot on the floor. Last year, about a quarter of the way through the season he put the ball in Maroney’s hands, where it stayed.
“Having the ball first created more opportunities for others than it did for herself,” Blanco said. “We have a system that does not pinpoint one player. It’s all five moving. Only this year did we put in two things for her. Her points are impressive because she’s always shared the ball.”
Blanco credited Sam Mancini, a 2018 grad, and two players who graduated last year, Emmeline Berridge and Nina Metviner, for helping Maroney develop over the years.
“Her freshman year she scored 19 points in her first game [at Ossining] and I knew it’s not about who she is playing with, but who is playing with her,” Blanco said. “I knew that was going to be the case. She and Sam Mancini were terrific as a combination.
“Emmeline Berridge and Nina Metviner were fantastic in helping her play the position we put her at. They made that transition nice and easy for her and made life simpler for us as coaches, which is always a good thing.”
Maroney also played soccer through middle school, but in eighth grade she went with basketball full time.
“I think I felt more comfortable on the basketball court than I did on the soccer field or any other sport,” Maroney said. “It was just something I always enjoyed doing. A lot of people in my family play. At that point I wanted to take it more seriously.”
In the three games that followed the celebrated win and milestone, the Raiders lost late to Somers, 60-48, fell to Ursuline 83-31 and ended with a 73-34 win over Mamaroneck.
The end of the regular season was about continuing to fight. The team started off with an 0-7 record, Maroney lost two grandmothers during preseason and one of her teammates’ parents died in-season. To go 7-6 the rest of the way was momentous for Scarsdale.
“We did have a rough start this year, so we all have the mentality that we had the ability to turn it around and we wanted to,” Maroney said. “We had lost enough games and we had enough. We knew we could play to a higher potential. Every game we played with all we had, and just left it on the court.”
