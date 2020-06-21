In 1999 Liz Marrinan stepped through the doors of Scarsdale Village Hall, eager to take on her new position as Scarsdale’s village planner. Twenty-one years, five censuses and multiple projects and subdivisions later, Marrinan is setting course for her next chapter: retirement.
“I’m not saying goodbye because it’s near and dear to my heart and I live close by, but I do want to thank everybody for a great opportunity,” she said.
Marrinan spent her entire 40-year career in local government. She developed an interest in urban planning at Wellesley College where she studied political science and urban studies. After seeing the degradation of cities in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Marrinan spent a semester of her junior year studying abroad through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s urban planning department. The program reinforced her awareness of the positive impact urban planning could have in communities and she decided she wanted to make a difference by pursuing a career in that field. After graduating in 1978 she began working in larger municipal planning departments in Boston and New York and her interests eventually led her to work with smaller local municipalities, including the town of Greenburgh’s community development department and the city of Mount Vernon, and eventually Scarsdale.
“I was really challenged in a good way in Scarsdale. Those residents certainly kept me on my toes,” she said. “The issues of suburbia and suburban development are still with us and will be with us for a long time, so it was a privilege to work on a lot of those [projects].”
During her long tenure in Scarsdale, Marrinan said she experienced the gamut of scenarios. As village planner, Marrinan helped formulate the village’s adoption of the floor area ratio, a zoning tool that helped slow the proliferation of larger houses in the village and keep residential buildings proportional. Marrinan said she was also proud of her work on the Christie Place Garage and although “it may not be perfect,” she said the area and garage fit well into the community and are utilized.
While some controversies over subdivision approvals or other developments around the village remain, Marrinan said she’s proud to say everyone in the community felt like they were heard.
Her tact, listening skills and understanding also benefited her work with multiple mayors and board of trustees representatives to form public/private partnerships and enhance the downtown.
Marrinan also saw through various controversies that cropped up during the work on plans for the Freightway parking garage, which was put on hold in January by the board of trustees. Marrinan said she believed the community lost sight of the hard work done by the Freightway Steering Committee and that the community may not have been fully brought along in the process.
“It feels like they lost sight of all that hard work and I think the village sort of dawdled a little bit,” she said, adding that Request for Expressions of Interest and Request for Proposal process lengthened the process. “I think that some of that whole process could’ve been streamlined.”
Admitting that many “political realities” were in play, Marrinan said flexibility was key.
With the extended timeline, Marrinan said the trustees will be able to “come up with a project that really will meet the community’s needs going forward,” she said. “It still remains a tremendous opportunity site for the village.”
With the pandemic upending any sense of normalcy around the world, Marrinan said her advice for her replacement Greg Cutler, the former planning director for the village of Mamaroneck, would be the same pre- or post-pandemic: make yourself as open and transparent as possible. Noting Cutler’s skill with technological implementation in geographic systems, Marrinan said making planning department activities more accessible online will help open up the government.
“It’ll change the whole way that it’s been done in the past,” she said “It’ll be … different in a positive way.”
