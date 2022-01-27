Though they remained on in Scarsdale and Edgemont, some schools throughout New York State made masks optional Tuesday following a ruling the previous day by the Hon. Thomas Rademaker of the Supreme Court of the State of New York in Nassau County that said Gov. Kathy Hochul did not have the right to mandate masks in schools without approval from the state legislature as executive emergency powers had lapsed.
Rumors of an appeal and a stay of the mandate circulated Tuesday morning, but that didn’t actually happen until later in the day, which is why some schools, including Mount Pleasant and New Rochelle locally, permitted choice in masking. That ended beginning Wednesday when another judge awarded the stay and set a new hearing for Friday morning, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m.
It’s been an informational and emotional rollercoaster as some districts like Scarsdale and Edgemont remained masked, but for different reasons.
Scarsdale Superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman, who left the school board meeting Monday night for a short time to hop on a conference call after hearing of the initial court ruling, did not mention anything — nor was he asked about it — at any point publicly when he returned to the meeting.
Hagerman sent an email the next morning saying masking would continue: “Late yesterday evening, the NYS Attorney General filed a Notice of Appeal of the ruling. This filing triggers an automatic stay of the lower court’s ruling pending a further decision by the Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department. As a result, the emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in schools has been restored and is enforceable.”
At the time of the email, this information was not accurate.
In a follow-up email that evening, Hagerman wrote: “We understand that there are differing perspectives on mask-wearing within our community, but as a public school system, we are obliged to follow State laws and regulations. We will continue to share any updates as they become available.”
Hagerman did not respond to a message asking for clarification on masking this week.
On Tuesday evening, Hochul released the following statement: “As Governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives. I commend the Attorney General for her defense of the health and safety of New Yorkers, and applaud the Appellate Division, Second Department for siding with common sense and granting an interim stay to keep the state's important masking regulations in place. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail.”
Edgemont similarly did not unmask on Tuesday, and during its board of education meeting that evening, it seemed that the members of the board and administration support requiring masks even if the courts rule that the state can’t dictate masking in schools.
Edgemont Schools Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel said the district is continuing its “layered mitigation approach to safety” that includes distancing 3 feet in classrooms, regular cleaning, masking, isolating symptomatic students and employees, and optional weekly surveillance testing.
Kniewel noted that contact tracing for exposure at school is no longer required, the end of what has been “a very difficult, time-consuming job.” She said parents will still be made aware if their child was in the “general proximity” of someone who tests positive, so they can monitor their own children for symptoms. Regardless of vaccination status, isolation is now a minimum of five days, whereas it started at 14 days and had been previously reduced to 10.
“A lot of these shifts are shifting from the school to the parents so that the parents are expected, with some specific guidance, to also be the ones who are monitoring their students,” Kniewel said.
In its first week of the Test to Stay program, Kniewel said only one test had been requested and administered. Assistant Superintendent Bryan Paul said the school is well stocked with thousands of rapid antigen tests from various sources.
School board president Judy Seiff initiated a discussion about masking if it were no longer required in schools: “If the court determines that masking is no longer mandated by the state, what do we as a board want to do about that, if anything, for our own school district?”
Board member Nilesh Jain said the “singular objective” is keeping schools open, so defining goals and expectations is important. Vice president Monica Sganga said she would “rather take guidance from DOH [Department of Health] and CDC than legislature.”
“There has got to be an off-ramp,” Sganga said. “Now is not the time.
Board member Alec Clarke said he wants to “thoughtfully, safely move ahead” and does not think Edgemont should be “affected by this ruling.”
Seiff said she “wouldn’t want to pigeonhole us into one set of criteria” in case the DOH issues changes.
Board member Dolya Fleck said the board should continue getting feedback from “stakeholders.”
With the mask mandate set to expire Feb. 1, Kniewel said there was a push to get clarity for working toward an “exit strategy,” but that “all of a sudden got leapfrogged to where we are today.”
The Edgemont board members agreed to discuss the matter at the appropriate time and if necessary call an emergency public meeting.
Scarsdale had its COVID-19 update prior to the news breaking about the court ruling on Monday. Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Student Services Eric Rauschenbach said he was “happy to report” the cases in the county and state were “dropping fairly precipitously.”
The school board had previously reinstated daylong field trips, allowed overnight travel with a parent or guardian, permitted two spectators per student at athletic competitions and arts performances, and allowed parents and contractors into classrooms for educational purposes only. Rauschenbach said elementary school snack, which was derailed by the omicron variant, would be discussed again Monday, Jan. 31. Also under review will be allowing more audience members based on the size of the facility, such as a gym or a theater.
In terms of staffing, which at the beginning to middle of the month was a concern, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Leadership Development Dr. Drew Patrick said, “Staffing remains more challenging than normal, but certainly not at the challenging level it was the week we returned from the December break. It’s been improving … each week over the last three weeks.”
For tutoring, which was also an issue with more than 10% of employees out at one point, Patrick said, “Our staff has continued to really go way above and beyond because they care — they want the students who are required to be out to maintain as much of a connection to what’s going on in the classroom as possible. It was similar to just the general staffing. I think we were really bending, almost breaking, but I think the change to the five-day isolation [helped] and we’ve also made an adjustment to when we’re supplying tutoring.” He said tutoring won’t be offered unless a student were out three days or more which he said is affected by “the time it takes to get set up, so that has brought the demand down a little bit.”
Most of the tutoring continues to be done by Scarsdale teachers, though “on occasion” outside companies have been used, according to Patrick.
Scarsdale School Board members did press the administrators about how masking will be handled going forward as far as when it’s time to either stop wearing them or transition toward that time.
Board member Jessica Resnick-Ault asked if the district is “prepared to act quickly,” recognizing that masking is “complex and divisive.”
Rauschenbach said the district would see whether any changes were possible based on metrics, talk with the district physician, other superintendents and the local DOH, in addition to “internal discussions.”
Patrick noted there would also have to be discussions with unions. “This has been a fixture of the mitigation strategies that we have used throughout the pandemic from the time we returned to school last school year and I know it’s of high interest to our employee groups for a variety of reasons,” he said.
Resnick-Ault asked about the process of “informing the community of changes.” Rauschenbach said that whenever the district received guidance throughout the pandemic it is not “without its contradiction and interesting language” that takes “a little bit of time” to deconstruct and decode with superintendent groups and school attorneys.
“Assuming that’s the case, we would meet as a cabinet, discuss what the requirements are, ultimately talk to the administrative council and figure out the right path forward,” Rauschenbach said. “We would then probably inform the community through a community update about what the guidance was, giving them access to whatever those documents that came out were, or whatever announcement was made and ultimately how it will affect the school.”
