Tucked neatly into the June 21 consent agenda by an administration and board of education that had claimed to be working to be more transparent under the heading “Stipulation of Agreement” were separate agreements made with assistant superintendent for business Stuart Mattey and district treasurer Jeff Martin for their roles in what the district has dubbed the “IRS Matter.” District payroll tax filing errors and the response from the IRS were hidden from the board of education by former superintendent Dr. Thomas Hagerman and led to fines and penalties initially totaling $1.7 million dollars.
With both employees having no previous “performance issues or any other disciplinary action,” Mattey in his six years, Martin in nearly 25 years, the district entered into an agreement with both to avoid the “burden, expense and uncertainties involved in litigation” and will not pursue any “disciplinary action.” Mattey and Martin also agreed not to take action against the district.
Mattey announced recently he would retire in August 2023, fulfilling the contracted 12-month advanced notice before leaving the district. According to the document, the district investigated “allegations that Mr. Mattey may have failed to properly supervise the operations of the Business Office, including but not limited to the manner in which certain errors that occurred regarding the filing with and payment to the Internal Revenue Service of the District’s payroll taxes were handled and that he failed to provide timely notice to the Board of Education about such errors and the resulting impact on the district.”
Mattey waived written disciplinary charges and a hearing where if found “guilty of misconduct” it could have led to “dismissal from employment.” Instead, he acknowledged and admitted failure to “exercise the degree of diligence expected of him in the general supervision of the operations of the Business Office” as it relates to the IRS payroll tax filing. In addition, reporting the matter to Hagerman was “insufficient in meeting this duty.” He submitted an apology letter to the school board and has been “reprimanded” and may be assigned to “complete training related to the implementation of best practices in the functions of the business office.”
Both Mattey and board of education vice president Amber Yusuf signed the agreement June 21.
In January, Martin had announced he would retire Sept. 30, 2022, which was accepted by the board, but the new agreement he signed acknowledges his last day will be June 30 as “he will not be reappointed to such position.”
The district “investigated allegations that Mr. Martin may have failed to properly supervise subordinates in the Business Office, including but not limited to the manner in which he handled certain errors that occurred regarding the filing with and payments to the Internal Revenue Service of the District’s payroll taxes and that he failed to provide timely notice to the Board of Education about such errors and the resulting impact on the district.”
As part of not facing any “disciplinary charges,” Martin “acknowledges and admits” failure to supervise the business office operations with “the degree of diligence expected,” which “directly related” to payroll tax filing errors. Though he reported the problem to Mattey and Hagerman, not informing the school board was “insufficient in meeting his duty.” He was “reprimanded” for not doing so.
Martin signed the document June 18, while Yusuf signed it two days later.
It was announced at the meeting that Lisa Zareski from the Mahopac Central School District would replace Martin as Scarsdale school district treasurer.
Hagerman, who announced in January he was leaving at the end of the school year to take a position at the Latin School in Chicago, signed his own agreement with the district terminating his employment as of May 6. Both Hagerman and the district agreed not to take action against the other and Hagerman was extended certain benefits through the end of the school year (https://bit.ly/3bmxy9M).
School board president Karen Ceske authorized Yusuf to respond to the Inquirer’s question as to why the agreements with Mattey and Martin were seemingly hidden in the consent agenda and not discussed publicly at the meeting as the agreement with Hagerman had been. Yusuf wrote in an email: “The Consent Agenda is intended to address certain personnel actions, such as appointments, resignations, retirements, leave of absences and, if necessary, stipulations of agreement that are reached with employees. In deciding which items are placed on a Consent Agenda, the Superintendent and Board officers are mindful of an employee’s individual right not to have their employment history or performance discussed in a public setting and outside of executive session. I also note that any Board member possesses the right to pull an item off the Consent Agenda for individual consideration and discussion, but they, too, must be careful to avoid any discussion of an employee’s performance in public.”
IRS update
Prior to the board of education meeting, the Audit Committee, comprised of the school board members, held a meeting in which Richard Coffey of internal auditor Cullen & Danowski gave an update on the district’s annual risk assessment. The interviews and information were collected in February and March, prior to public knowledge of the IRS issues, which were not addressed or included in the report as the situation was not brought to the attention of the auditors by district employees.
Coffey suggested that payroll, which is already being investigated independently by a firm and investigator hired by the board, be examined next year, since the last time Cullen & Danowski looked at that area was in 2014.
Following the Audit Committee meeting, Ceske opened the board’s business meeting with an update from the district’s tax counsel on the quarterly IRS issues from 2020 and 2021.
Quarter 2, 2021: There is no written confirmation, but the revenue office verbalized the district’s abatement request “has been officially granted.” The balance for the quarter “should reach zero” within a “few weeks.”
Quarter 3, 2021: The IRS sent the district a letter which was received June 13 that the IRS needs more time to respond regarding a Form 941 Schedule B payroll information form. The revenue officer said the quarter “still showed” no balance.
Quarter 4, 2020: An appeals officer told the district the penalty was abated and credited to the district’s account. The interest that accrued was adjusted and removed. The credit for the quarter is “pending” and will take “a few weeks.” The district received a notice June 21 that $30,847.23 in interest is still on the district’s account for the quarter, but the district believes the remaining balance “will be removed from the account once the credit settles.” The district will confirm this with the appeals officer.
Quarter 3, 2020: The district got a notice June 21 there is an overpayment of $100,234.55 for the quarter that will be refunded “in the next few weeks.”
Ceske said further updates will be provided when available and that information on the IRS issues from the “fact-finding report” of private investigator Anthony Brock will be posted on the district’s website next week.
Budget transfers
Mattey gave an update on budget transfers for the 2021-22 school year.
Among the list that added up to $2.8 million:
- · Tutors for homebound students, $482,130, with about $33,000 to outside tutors, the rest to district teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mattey said that service and expense would not continue into the 2022-23 school year.
- · Legal services, $237,316 (net), for negotiations and IRS and other legal matters. The district was below budget for other legal funds earmarked for special education, so some of that money was transferred to “support the other accounts,” according to Mattey.
- · Consultants, $279,668.20, including for Ellie Drago-Severson from Teachers College, who played two roles, according to interim superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick. Drago-Severson provided workshops for professional development to faculty and executive coaching to the administration. Patrick reminded the board of the mea culpa he took in “bad planning” and “bad budgeting” on his part when he was assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development when he “didn’t enter the year with a full conception of what we were going to spend, what we hoped to spend.” He called the expenses “important, but costly” and doesn’t expect to present such overages to the board going forward.
- · Plant operations: custodial overtime, $279,649 due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts and weather events, such as the historic flooding at the high school last fall.
- · Plant operations: safety/security, $204,000, which was previously budgeted and run through BOCES, saving the district $154,000 additional dollars.
- · Personal protective equipment and supplies, $150,000, as COVID-19 expenses, primarily from the beginning of the year.
- · Other health services, $51,720, which was money owed to other schools for any district residents receiving education outside of the district. Mattey noted there was an “increased number” of students in that category this year.
- · Fuel oil/natural gas, $102,000, due to increases in energy costs. Mattey said in past years this category had provided a surplus that offset other deficits. Mattey also noted that the HVAC systems were running more often during COVID and new systems and air conditioners have been added, so more energy is being used throughout the district.
- · Athletic supervision and equipment, $62,000, due to supply chain issues and the need for additional chaperones during the pandemic.
- · Self-funded health insurance costs, $1.5 million, despite having predicted a $2 million surplus this past December. “Unfortunately that has not occurred,” Mattey said.
The issue of deferred and delayed medical care catching up to the district from COVID-19 had been mentioned at the previous board meeting on June 6.
“Unfortunately we’ve had a drastic turn to the negative on our health insurance claims experience in the last six months, which will require a transfer from undesignated fund balance of a million dollars to cover these costs for 2021-22 school year,” Mattey said earlier this month. “This will essentially come out of the health insurance reserve.”
At that time Patrick said it reflected an “uptick in costs and higher cost claims.”
Patrick explained that $1.2 million in claims fell outside of stop-loss, though the district is “trying to get some of that back.” He said there has been a claims delay and that the district had a “false sense of where we were in December.”
Board member Ron Schulhof said that while the district’s fund balance is “healthy,” it has been “depleted” of late and he wants to discuss this issue in a “timely way” prior to budget season next school year.
Facilities fees
Mattey said the district’s facilities fees for Scarsdale-based outside organizations have not been “looked at” — or changed — in more than a decade. He would like the fees to be discussed at the board’s Friday, July 1 reorganization meeting. He said current fees are $3 to $12 per hour, plus “related” custodial fees.
Tri-County Basketball and the Scarsdale Adult School both have $4,300 annual contracts. Mattey said he would like to meet with them in hopes of raising rates a “modest amount to offset our expenses.”
Board member Carl Finger suggested coming up with a multiyear fee schedule “so it doesn’t fall by the wayside and they know year to year what’s happening.” Mattey said he preferred for it to be a “standard action” at the annual reorganization meeting.
Succession planning
The school board voted unanimously to retain Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to run the national search for its next superintendent of schools. The district received six proposals and interviewed three firms. Representatives from HYA, the same firm that represented Edgemont in its recent search, are expected to attend the July 1 school board meeting.
This was the final board meeting for Ceske and Finger, both of whom opted not to seek reelection. Yusuf has expressed interest in becoming board president, while Schulhof, who was recently reelected, is interested in becoming vice president.
Miscellaneous
As reported at the June 6 meeting, a 100-foot-tall Eastern white pine tree fell on Heathcote Elementary School’s Wing C breezeway Sunday evening, May 22, during what Mattey called a “violent storm.” With a “lot of coordination,” he said, classes were moved for the remaining month of the school year and the district was working with BBS Architects to resolve the damage.
Mattey expects committees to come back to the school board in the fall with a plan for the high school auditorium renovation, “hopefully as a transfer to capital item for the 2023-24 budget.”
Food service will see “double digit percent” increases due to food and labor costs this coming year. Mattey expects the cost to be passed on to students and teachers in the price of food and drinks.
The district is also looking for part-time bus drivers for the coming school year.
