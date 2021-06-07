Building upon her strategic plan for the village board of trustees, Mayor Jane Veron, speaking at a board work session June 1, unveiled a more in-depth look at her pillar-based framework for government, defining the process for how specific issues get prioritized and organized.
In April, Veron introduced her ambitious vision and framework, which included a return to a committee structure of government, an approach that assigns trustees to head up specific pillars to tackle crucial touchpoint issues throughout the village.
The pillars include quality of life, infrastructure, municipal services and sustainability, public safety, and economic development and land use.
Since announcing her strategy last month as she began her tenure as mayor, Veron and Deputy Village Manager Robert Cole added levels of detail to the plan and vision of the village becoming a 21st century model in municipal governance and fiscal responsibility.
The plan also includes categories defined as “enablers,” which include trustee-led groups on technology, communications, personnel and law.
To jumpstart her prioritization strategy, Veron said the pool complex, the village manager search and the village center traffic revitalization plan are major issues that need immediate action.
Trustees have already met multiple times in executive session to discuss the village manager search. As of May 25, the village had received 54 applications to replace longtime Village Manager Steve Pappalardo, who is retiring in July. Cole will step in as interim village manager while the search continues throughout the summer.
The working group focusing on how to revitalize the village’s aging pool complex met last month to prepare a request for proposal (RFP) that would identify a firm who could provide alternatives to a pool refurbishment. According to Cole, the village’s RFP is “very near to completion” and they are currently identifying firms to actively solicit for the project.
“When we first came into office, we already carved out three special assignments. So, in fact there was a set of priorities that we decided we were going to pursue right away and that really emanated from our experience on the board, being in conversations through budgets and hearing community input, and knowing that if we didn’t get started right away, we would lose valuable time,” Veron said at the work session. “We are recognizing that we are working in parallel paths. We’re working on what we have deemed immediately of top priority, but also focusing on additional priorities.”
Given that the board agreed to the priority list, Veron said she thought the board would deliver for the community on those items.
To organize and prioritize goals, objectives and tactics within each pillar, Veron synthesized each goal identified by the working groups into multiple charts and noted potential objectives and solutions for each identified issue. The chart also includes columns that identify the feasibility of each solution, the cost to the village and residents, how much community support exists, and the solution’s priority level.
Some items listed in the document, which includes 46 pages of charts outlining objectives and solutions, already are in the works, such as on water and sewer infrastructure.
“We’re already starting on the water system master plan,” said Veron. “We just had a meeting on that … We looked at the rate study coming in mid-July and we’ve already started action on the Mamaroneck [sewer district repairs].”
The overall goal is to operationalize and organize the many issues facing the village into a framework that can also be used by future boards.
“One of the difficulties with our short terms is that there is a learning curve and there is a lot of transition disruption,” said Veron. “The hope is for us to mitigate that by sequencing appropriately.”
Trustees generally showed support for Veron’s organizational structure, though Trustee Lena Crandall shared a concern that she didn’t want the process to overburden the village’s staff.
Veron said she met with the village’s department heads to present her framework so they could familiarize themselves with the language and the process.
After sharing her support for the proposal, Trustee Karen Brew said although there would be fewer surprises with Veron’s new structure, the village still needs to be apprised of all the curveballs that could come up.
“There are always things that we don’t anticipate,” said Veron. “At least as long as we know what we can control we can be on top of [it] and … figure out how we can adjust the things we don’t anticipate.”
