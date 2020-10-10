There are big shoes to fill at the Edgemont Community Council.
Colin McCarthy, the Edgemont Community Council’s former secretary, has been named a candidate to serve as the civic association’s president starting at the end of the month, replacing Bob Bernstein, the association’s leader and community figurehead since 2007.
Bernstein, who served as ECC president for two separate periods between 2007 and 2020, unofficially relinquished the position last month when the organization’s annual meeting was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The transfer of power comes amid major potential changes for Edgemont, including the pending decision on Edgemont’s incorporation referendum in the Appellate Division Second Department.
“Bob has done a great job. He’s left the organization in a wonderful place. So it’s going to be business as usual for a while,” said McCarthy. “I think you’ll see some incremental changes over time, which is natural.”
Bernstein, who has been synonymous with the council’s leadership, often attending town board meetings and civic association meetings to advocate for Edgemont’s place in Greenburgh, is stepping down after serving as president for six years. According to the ECC’s bylaws, elected directors are not allowed to serve more than six consecutive years.
To officially become ECC president, McCarthy, 43, will face a vote at the group’s annual meeting on Oct. 21, though no competitor has been named.
“My role should just be to try to get everyone involved. I’m heavily involved as well, I have been for many years [and] I will continue to be,” said McCarthy. “People come out on Monday nights because they care about the community and they usually have specific passions, so I’ve spent a lot of time talking with the directors finding out what people care about, what they would like to be involved in and then trying to push the efforts in that area and let people run with some projects so they have ownership.”
ECC members saw McCarthy’s approach to leadership at the civic association’s meeting on Sept. 14, which relied heavily on directors’ participation and included new faces, including Sgt. Norman Hall from the Greenburgh Police Department.
“Certainly, policing has been at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds and that’s now a regular section of our meetings,” said McCarthy.
Multiple smaller civic associations representing areas of Edgemont make up the larger umbrella organization of the ECC. The civic associations have their own leadership and hold their own meetings outside the ECC. McCarthy said the organization was working on integrating more closely with the eight separate Edgemont civic associations, allowing them a spotlight during the monthly meetings so the ECC can hear from them and get feedback.
“People know their neighbors better than anyone else. So, I think it makes sense to have these civic associations; they’re very good at solving some of the local problems and from our perspective we want to keep that,” he said. “Let them keep doing what they’re doing, support them when they need help and make sure that we’re working together on our initiatives.”
McCarthy, who runs a quantitative hedge fund, grew up in Maryland and moved to New York in 2000. After living in the city for a number of years he moved to Edgemont with his family in 2012, drawn to the hamlet’s school district and diverse community.
When the Edgemont Incorporation Committee made their first attempt at holding a referendum for sovereignty from the town, McCarthy realized he wasn’t educated on the local issues facing Edgemont. He eventually started attending council meetings and slowly became more involved.
“I see [the ECC] as a very important force to bring the community together,” said McCarthy. “The ECC can be a source to help educate people on community issues. I think it can be a source to help get people involved in the community and then … we can be an advocate for the community.”
Members of the ECC will meet via Zoom on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. for the group’s annual meeting, which will include a keynote speech from county Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, and will also be a celebration for Walter and Barbara Groden, who are the 2020 recipients of Edgemont’s Silver Bowl award.
Other officers will also be elected during the annual meeting, including Eliana Weissman for first vice president, Joshua Berlin for second vice president, Jeremy Feffer for treasurer and Jennifer Frain for secretary.
“We’ve always sort of faced off against the town and done our best to make sure that Edgemont’s interests are represented in all town affairs and that will continue to be a big focus of what we do,” said McCarthy. “I think we’re also going to look inward a little bit more. We’ve helped the community out over the last year with a few things and we have some pretty neat ideas and initiatives on how we can continue that because … the organization is only as good as the residents.”
