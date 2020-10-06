Mary Lou McClure wasn’t always interested in municipal budgets, calculating fund balance transfers and figuring out parking revenue estimations.
In her undergraduate degree at Manhattanville College, she actually studied art history. She found (and still finds) the topic very interesting, but after she graduated, her parents pushed her into something “more practical.” Her mother, a math major herself, led the push for McClure to pursue a master’s degree in finance at Iona College.
Now, after a long career in finance, including 16 years as Scarsdale’s village treasurer, McClure will retire this month. She will be replaced by Ann Scaglione, who was Peekskill’s comptroller for the past six years.
“It’s time to move on,” she said. “[It’s] time to get fresh blood in here.”
McClure, who was originally supposed to retire in April, stayed on to help manage the village’s revenue shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the board of trustees searched for a candidate to replace her.
“If you’re in this position and your municipality is going through a tough time, you need to hang around and help them plan for it,” she said.
McClure’s been a constant presence in the village government, especially around budget season when she lugs a large binder of papers and explains in expansive detail the village’s tax rate, debt service and tax levy.
Although she worked in the village during the 2008 financial crisis, a time when she helped maintain the village’s commitment to conservative budgeting and making cuts wherever possible, the COVID-19 pandemic was a completely new and different situation.
Unlike the domestic real estate bubble bursting in 2008, the pandemic has been a worldwide issue, causing budget revenues to freefall and municipalities to dip into available fund balances while waiting for help from the federal government.
In April, McClure estimated a $2.4 million to $3.7 million revenue shortfall, which was revised in August to $3 million.
McClure has been following village revenues and expenses closely throughout the pandemic. In order to fill the revenue gap, the board set up a reserve fund of more than $3 million without ever touching the village’s fund balance.
“Being conservative in your budgeting tries to moderate whatever impact you might have for either a shortfall or an overage,” said McClure. “It’s the overall approach. There are municipalities that estimate revenues on the high side. We don’t.”
Although conservative budgeting is a mainstay in Scarsdale — it was implemented prior to McClure’s appointment — McClure said she didn’t want the village to be “overly conservative.”
“We try to do what’s right,” she said.
Originally from Pearl River, a small hamlet in Rockland County, McClure loved being outdoors and going hiking and riding bikes.
When she eventually made her way into the finance world, she started in a credit training program at a bank to learn evaluation and analysis of financial statements. After several years at the bank, she pivoted into cash management until she decided to stay home to care for her children.
Once her kids were in school, she was looking to get back into the financial world, but the job market was very tight. She eventually landed a job with the city of Rye where she handled operations and tax collection and got her introduction into municipal finance. She took courses at night at Westchester Community College to hone her financial skills and become more competitive in the job market. She accepted the treasurer position in Scarsdale in 2004 and has been a critical part of the village government ever since.
Although McClure, now 69, worked through the financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, one of her most recent struggles was a printing error in the release of the school tax bills.
She said many residents she spoke to were understanding of the error and willing to cooperate as adjustments were made.
“All I can say is it’s just such a nice interaction,” she said. “We were all going bonkers when the bills went out wrong. But then when you work with your taxpayers and they’re willing to take whatever adjustments are needed, it’s really great.”
McClure said the professionalism and dedication she witnessed while working in Scarsdale has been a unique experience, and the village’s strong spirit of volunteerism and involvement has been one of the most rewarding aspects of working for the municipality.
“A lot of municipal workers … have a reputation for maybe not being the most dedicated employees, and that’s not what I found,” said McClure. “I found people who … care about doing a good job.”
Scarsdale is “government as it should be,” according to McClure, who saw the village consistently try to upgrade systems and stay current.
While working in Scarsdale McClure has also continued her education to shore up her skills and stay current on finance-related trends.
She said she would miss the collegiality of Scarsdale and all the people with whom she worked throughout her time in the village. And just as she often called former Scarsdale treasurers for advice and ideas, she will offer to be available for Scaglione who joins the village staff on Oct. 5.
And yet, “I want her to walk in with a fresh set of eyes,” said McClure. “I think [it’s] important that she comes in with new ideas.”
