Members of the Edgemont Community Council officially recognized Betsy and Tom McCormack as the recipients of the 2021 Silver Bowl — the council’s Distinguished Community Service Award — during the ECC’s annual meeting April 21, held virtually for the second year in a row.
The McCormacks moved to Edgemont in 1997 and raised five boys who all attended Edgemont Schools. Both Betsy and Tom have been active volunteers both in and outside the community. Betsy, who previously served as a PTA volunteer and current co-president of the PTSA, has also served as board member for the Scarsdale Teen Center, Greenburgh Nature Center and Congregation Kol Ami in White Plains. She currently serves on the boards of the Edgemont Scholarship Council and the Old Edgemont Association.
Tom served as a board member on the Edgemont School Board and later became its vice president and president. He also coached numerous football, baseball and basketball teams throughout the years and is a member of the Edgemont Village Exploratory Committee. He has supported the Edgemont Scholarship Council, the Edgemont School Foundation and the Greenburgh Nature Center.
Deirdre Verne, former co-chair of the Old Edgemont Association, first worked with Betsy during a fundraiser for the Greenville Church nursery school on Ardsley Road. She said she remembered Betsy telling her when they moved to the hamlet that, although they didn’t know anyone, that wasn’t going to stop them from being a part of the community.
“That really stuck with me all these years as I saw them donate their time and their energy and sometimes their money to Edgemont,” said Verne. “I could see that they made a conscious and purposeful decision to make Edgemont a better place, despite never having ties to our community before coming here.”
David Chao, who served with Tom on the Edgemont School Board and helped him coach Edgemont recreational football, said Tom helped teach young boys and girls about “resilience, teamwork, problem-solving skills [and] figuring out whether to run away from the big kid or run through him.”
“Tom brought his level headedness, his disarming and affectionate as well as totally effective Texas drawl, his ability to see all sides of the issue and the wherewithal to make decisions based on what’s best for the community,” said Chao.
Jeff Korek, a longtime friend of the McCormacks, similarly complimented Tom, calling him “self-deprecating, smart [and] handsome,” though he noted that the two came from completely different backgrounds and didn’t share the same beliefs.
“I never had any doubt that Tom’s opinions on important items were not to be taken lightly and that most often, even when we disagreed, I knew somewhere that he was probably right,” he said.
Liz Kronk, the McCormacks’ niece who followed the couple to New York and then eventually moved to Edgemont as well, said it was a blessing to live near them and to share so many family, school and community engagements.
“From even before my Edgemont days I would come up from the city and watch Tom coach when their kids were young and I witnessed up close his pride in being on the board of education,” she said. “Betsy’s dedication to all things Edgemont from her days at the teen center to her current position as president of the PTSA … is nothing but inspirational.”
After thanking the speakers, Betsy said that both she and Tom had “reaped the benefits” of so many volunteers that came before them and felt like they had a responsibility to give back when their kids started attending Edgemont Schools.
“How incredibly lucky we were to find this community and how important it was for us to find a community to raise our children,” said Tom. “Couldn’t have done better.”
