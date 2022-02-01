Judge Erin McGoey sat on Greenburgh Town Court’s bench for the first time on Jan. 24. She joins Justices Dolores Brathwaite and Bonnie Orden.
McGoey, 41, was sworn in on Jan. 12 to fill the remaining year of Judge Christie D’Alessio’s four-year term, which expires Dec. 31. D’Alessio was elected to the State Supreme Court in November 2021. McGoey expects to be on the ballot for a full term in November.
The new judge, an Ardsley resident for nearly five years, takes on her part-time duties with the town court while continuing as deputy commissioner of administration, finance and policy for the Westchester County Department of Environmental Facilities in White Plains, where she has worked since fall 2019.
Her first official act was to hold a mock swearing-in for Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, Town Clerk Judith Bevilleand Town Council members Francis Sheehan and Ellen Hendrickx via Zoom — for an audience of second graders learning about government at Concord Road Elementary School in Ardsley.
“They were cute,” McGoey said in an interview on Jan. 20. “They had a few questions. I was sitting in a law library, and they wanted to know about all the books behind me. They wanted to know if I read all of them. I explained that I probably read most of them … You really have to love to read.”
McGoey has worked under elected officials and administrators of both the Democratic and Republican parties. Prior to her current position, she was a deputy general counsel at the Metropolitan Transit Authority, in a private law firm’s labor and employment group, an assistant attorney for the Westchester County attorney’s office and an assistant corporation counsel for the city of Yonkers.
Currently, McGoey is a member of the Greenburgh Traffic Safety Committee, which focuses on reducing the number of deaths and injuries from vehicular/pedestrian accidents in unincorporated Greenburgh. She is also chair of the Westchester County Bronx River Parkway Wrong Way Driving Task Force. The task force, comprising citizens and elected officials, was created in response to wrong-way driver accidents, and is inventorying potential problem zones to recommend remedies to the county.
“I love learning things, I love people and problem solving,” McGoey said. “I’m always looking to new directions … I like them all. In the town court, you handle both civil and criminal matters … a wide variety. In my early career, a lot of times I focused on one thing. But there’s times when I was dealing with everything.”
McGoey and her husband, Barry, an attorney and former president of Yonkers Firefighters IAFF Local 628, have three children — ages 12, 10 and 8.
“Like I always say to my children, do well in school, but the most important thing you do is to be good to others,” she stated.
In a Jan. 9 eblast announcing his appointment of McGoey, Feiner noted the feedback he received about her from lawyers and community leaders, praising “her intellect, writing skills, demeanor and, most important of all, her caring nature and empathy. Board members believe that she will treat the accused and victims and their advocates with even-handed fairness. And that she will listen.”
McGoey said she was taken aback by those comments. “I treat people the way I would want to be treated — everybody that comes in front of me — it’s important to have compassion.”
McGoey is interested in alternatives to jail for young, low-level offenders, such as rehabilitation, drug or alcohol treatment, community service, and education. She believes such steps will reduce recidivism.
“You don’t want to see a rotating door of people coming in and out of jail,” she said.
Greenburgh’s Youth Court uses an unusual model. Eligible young offenders are defended, prosecuted and judged by their peers. Members of the peer court are trained to act as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, bailiffs and court clerks. Youth Court aims to provide an alternative to Family Court for prosecution of nonviolent misdemeanors and violations, to reduce the incidence of juvenile delinquent behavior.
“I’ve had to deal with tough people, there’s no doubt about it,” McGoey concluded. “I’m the person who has to handle the disciplinary process; it’s part of the job, but there’s a way of doing it that you’re not a terrible person. You don‘t have to be rude and mean; you have to be respectful. But I’m not a pushover.”
