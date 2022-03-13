Police responded to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue March 1 on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, described as wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and black pants, was said to have run away in the direction of the nearby Chipotle restaurant. On arrival, police saw a man fitting the description in the parking lot of the Midway Shopping Center walking toward Chipotle. The person who reported the incident was following the suspect and pointed him out to the police. When the marked patrol car drove up next to him, the suspect ran between a bank and a gas station. Police searched but could not find him. The person who had called police said the suspect took $55.40 worth of meat from the store and concealed it inside his jacket. He reportedly dropped the meat in the store aisle when confronted and then he left. The store has video of his actions. Police say the suspect has the name “Sandra” tattooed on his left hand.
Tenant upset about lease
An argument between a tenant and his landlord brought police to an apartment complex March 3 on Fieldstone Drive. Police spoke with the landlord who said he notified a tenant a few weeks earlier that his lease was ending in April. He offered the tenant the option of buying the apartment. Since that conversation, the tenant found another apartment in the complex and moved into it.
The landlord told police he had approached the tenant to ask when he could expect to get his keys back; the tenant became irate, used profanity and threatened to assault him. He said the tenant would not return the keys and threatened to damage the apartment.
When the tenant saw police talking to the landlord, he became agitated. After calming down, he told police he was just upset and had no plans to damage property, although he declined to return the keys. Police advised the landlord to call a locksmith to change the locks, and said he should call police if there were further issues.
Thefts continue at TJ Maxx
Police went to TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue March 1 to speak with a store employee who said on the evening of Feb. 28 an unknown suspect went into the store, entered the storage area, and stole $1,418 of merchandise. Two employees saw what the man was doing and confronted him. They escorted him out of the building. Because the store has a policy of delaying reporting incidents to the police until the next day, police are awaiting video surveillance footage from the store’s regional loss prevention manager. The store says they will pursue charges if the thief is apprehended.
Police were back at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue March 5 for a reported theft that had happened previously. The store’s loss prevention officer said a man entered the store, went directly to the men’s department and grabbed an assortment of men’s clothing, then left without paying.
Missing license plate
An Alexander Avenue resident went to police headquarters March 2 to report his front license plate was stolen from his car. He said it was attached in the morning, but he noticed it missing after he left a store in White Plains. He said he’d made multiple stops and doesn’t know where it might have gone missing. A report was made for E-Justice. He said he was on his way to the DMV to turn in his rear plate.
Confusing situation
Police responded to a location on S. Central Avenue March 2 on a report of an argument. Police spoke with a man who said he got a letter in the mail from a dealership regarding a car he had allegedly purchased Feb. 19. The man said a house he has in the Bronx was burglarized in January and his wallet containing his personal information was stolen. He said he filed a report with New York City police at the time. Greenburgh police told the man he would have to go to the 48th Precinct in NYC to follow up with a case officer. It’s unclear with whom the man had argued or if a Bronx burglar had used the man’s information to fraudulently purchase a car.
Wallet stolen
Officers went to ShopRite on S. Central Avenue March 3 for a reported lost wallet. Video surveillance showed the victim, a 71-year-old woman, being distracted by a man while a woman reached into the victim’s handbag and stole her wallet. In the video, the couple can be seen leaving the store moments later. The thief was described as dressed in a black jacket, black leggings and wearing a black face covering; her friend wore blue jeans and a light gray winter jacket. The victim was advised to cancel her credit cards and be in touch with her bank.
Flagged down
A FedEx driver flagged down an officer on patrol on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 4 to say he’d argued with another driver who nearly hit him when he was outside of his truck and making a delivery. He said the two had argued and the other driver parked in a driveway on E. Hartsdale Avenue and ran into a building. Police located the man and advised him to be a more careful driver. Both men were advised to stay away from each other.
Water leak
Police responded to E. Hartsdale Avenue March 4 to assist Hartsdale firefighters with a water leak in a building lobby. Water could be seen leaking from the ceiling. Police spoke with the building superintendent who said an automatic boiler feeder was responsible for the leak. He said he shut off the valve and contacted a repairman. Hartsdale firefighters drained some of the water trapped in the ceiling by puncturing the drywall. Electricity to the lobby was disconnected and the Greenburgh Building Department was notified.
Deer’s life terminated
An injured deer reported in the roadway near Jackson and Old Jackson avenues March 4 was removed from the road and dispatched with one round fired by an officer.
Gucci bag stolen from locked car
A Ridge Road resident told police March 6 her purse was stolen from her car while she was parked at the Rumbrook Dog Park off Dobbs Ferry Road. She said she was at the dog park for about 30 minutes and when she returned to her car, she saw her passenger window was broken and her handbag was missing. She told police she began receiving fraud alerts that her credit card was being used at Target. She drove home and began contacting her banks. Police went to her house and saw damage to her car’s front and rear passenger windows. Reported stolen was a Gucci handbag, various medical and financial cards, a driver’s license, $900 cash and spare keys for the car. Multiple charges totaling $1,490 were attempted by someone using her cards. Two out of three of the transactions were declined. The victim said she was contacting a car dealership to deactivate the car key.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 28 to March 6, was compiled from official information.
