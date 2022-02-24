Three Scarsdale and three Edgemont sixth and seventh graders have spent countless hours since August working on building and coding a LEGO robot. After placing first in Robot Design at the Hudson Valley FIRST LEGO League qualifying tournament on Feb. 12, the six youngsters, better know as the Mechanics, will compete in the championships on March 12.
Scarsdale sixth grader Aryan Mantena, Edgemont sixth graders Lucas Houpt and Ishan Kumar, Scarsdale seventh graders Arjun Sriskanthan and Aarush Nagpal and Edgemont seventh grader Rahil Kumar didn’t all know each other when they gathered for the first time last summer, but they’re all great friends and collaborators now.
“It’s been a long journey and it’s been great to see them learn about the mechanics of the robot and learn about coding and strategy and how to fit in the most missions in 2.5 minutes and work together,” dad/coach Chris Houpt said. “Also in the last few weeks as they started working on the presentation it’s a whole different set of skills to present and explain their work and answer questions.”
Sticking with the same project for so many months can also be a challenge as the boys needed to keep focused.
“There are times when it’s really exciting and fun and there are times when it’s frustrating when they’ve been working on it for five months and they can’t get anything to work right,” Houpt said. “They really stuck with it and being able to move on to the next round has really created a whole new level of enthusiasm and excitement about it.”
Houpt is the team’s official coach, but considers himself more of an administrator. He got an email blast from the Edgemont PTA about the league — the team or league is not affiliated with a school district — and he thought his son, Lucas, would enjoy it. He contacted other parents he knew and between them everything came together and they entered the team in the league.
Houpt, a lawyer who studied math, said several of the other parents are more qualified to coach — they are engineers — but everyone helps out and gets involved. The team also got support from Edgemont Board of Education member Nilesh Jain, who has mentored the group throughout the year.
That said, the kids do the work.
Some of the boys had experience with coding and robotics, but some did not. In addition to teaching each other, they educated themselves by watching “a lot” of YouTube videos, according to Aryan.
“At first we were completely clueless, to be honest,” Aryan said. “We tried an idea, then that idea didn’t work, and we tried a different idea and then went back to the first idea. It’s a long process, but overall in the end you feel really good about yourself.”
Having a “common goal” was key for Arjun. “It’s easy to connect to each other and just bond,” he said. “We do have different ideas a lot of the time, but most of the time we try to incorporate them all.”
For some tasks the boys split up into smaller groups, which helped. “When we coded the robot sometimes a certain part wouldn’t work, but we all put together each of our code to create one that worked really well and worked consistently,” Aarush said. “That was a really fun part.”
Ishan had done this kind of project as a third grader, but the coding and science weren’t as involved. At that point it was more about using LEGOs.
“The complicated thing is it’s hard to get it exact,” he said. “It’s very inconsistent, but it feels good to finally accomplish the goal. We barely finished. It was due on a Thursday and we finished Wednesday night.”
Rahil had done coding before, but nothing like this. “I’ve learned basic engineering skills and better coding,” he said. “I think the challenge was at first it was hard to pick up, but once I got used to it it got easier.”
Lucas has enjoyed the collaborative effort. “It’s been pretty fun,” he said. “I didn’t know them at first, but I’ve gotten to know them and they’re nice. We help each other out and if one of us has a problem and someone else has a solution we’ll help each other. If it was just one person it would have taken a lot longer.”
This year’s project theme was Cargo Connect and the boys worked on a problem of how to prevent packages from falling off conveyor belts in FedEx super hubs and using the robot to move trucks, arrange conveyor belts and reach a destination — all using a computer to do coding, four motors and Legos®. The robot may only be going a few feet on the table, but it takes a lot of precision, planning and programming.
According to its website, FIRST “inspires young people to be science and technology leaders and innovators by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering, and technology skills, that inspire innovation, and that foster well-rounded life capabilities including self-confidence, communication, and leadership.”
Though it’s only an extra month from the qualifier to the championship, the Mechanics are taking the time to work on the consistency of their robot completing missions.
One of the major problems the team faced was the gyro, which makes the robot turn, would spin in circles and smacking everything off the table, essentially wreaking havoc.
“This is a beginning team so we had to try out different things to see how it will work,” Aryan said.
Based on the results so far, mission accomplished.
