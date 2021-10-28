The local debate on recreational cannabis dispensaries and on-site consumption lounges officially kicked off in earnest in Scarsdale at a village board work session Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Opponents of spreading the wrong message to children about cannabis and those who are proponents of the industry started pleading their cases, and in the end the village board unanimously decided to hold a public forum in November and a vote in December whether or not the village should opt out completely or in part by the Dec. 31 deadline set by New York State.
If Scarsdale decides to either opt in or do nothing in advance of that date, dispensaries and lounges serving ages 21 and over will be permitted in accordance with all state and local ordinances and there would be no turning back. If the village decides to opt out, they can choose to opt in at any time in the future.
The Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) passed in March this year, but guidelines from the newly formed New York State Cannabis Control Board are not expected to be released until sometime next year. So, many, including the Scarsdale Forum, the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, the Scarsdale Business Alliance, medical professionals and community members, are urging the village to opt out at least for now to see how things play out.
Mayor Jane Veron’s goal is to “ensure that we provide proper education, to ensure that we engage the community and to ensure that we have a robust discussion so that we can make a really informed decision.” She credited Trustees Karen Brew and Lena Crandall for their work on this topic, along with Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards and Village Planner Greg Cutler.
“We want to afford you the opportunity to learn, to listen, to converse, and to have a tremendous amount of feedback,” Veron said.
Village attorney Daniel Pozin said for adults “the use and possession of marijuana in New York is basically legal with certain caveats and some limitations.”
Neither type of business would be permitted within 500 feet of a school or 200 feet of a religious institution and can only be housed in an existing commercially zoned area.
Scarsdale has very limited locations where a dispensary or lounge could even be located, which includes several buildings in downtown Scarsdale on Scarsdale Avenue/East Parkway and Boniface Circle; a stretch on Garth Road that is currently in a spot that is already zoned to permit the sale of vaping products; and the section of the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center that resides in Scarsdale.
When it comes to the Golden Horseshoe, Trustee Randy Whitestone noted the New Rochelle side could have a dispensary and/or a lounge, so it could essentially be there anyway.
Financially there will be a 4% tax on cannabis sales, with 25% going to the county and 75% going to the municipality in which the business is located. “So if you opt out there’s no tax revenue that comes forward,” Pozin said.
Trustee Jonathan Lewis asked for studies that might show an increase or decrease in foot traffic and the overall impact on the local economy. Cutler said it might be “hard to find good data.” With cannabis not being widely available throughout the country, the places where it is available could be getting higher rates of people traveling there or could be tourist spots or college towns. Once it is more convenient for people to get it closer to home, it’s hard to say what the economic impacts will be.
Richards conducted a survey of other Westchester County municipalities and found that thus far (those with a * indicate the decision is pending approval):
- · 42% of the cities, towns and villages have decided to opt out of lounges and dispensaries (Ardsley, Bronxville, Eastchester, Elmsford, Irvington*, Larchmont, Lewisboro, Mamaroneck*, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pelham*, Pelham Manor, Rye, Rye Brook, Somers, Yorktown);
- · 42% are undecided;
- · 9% are opting out of on-site consumption establishments only (Briarcliff Manor*, Croton on Hudson, Ossining, Town of Ossining);
- · 7% have decided not to opt out (New Rochelle, Tarrytown, White Plains).
Of the undecided group, “Obviously we have till Dec. 31 to make our decisions and things are dynamic in this situation,” Richards said.
Scarsdale resident Josh Glantz, who according to his LinkedIn profile has been the chief revenue officer of Treez Inc. since March, was invited to speak at the work session. According to the company’s website, “Treez is the leading cloud-based point of sale and payments platform for the rapidly expanding legalized cannabis sector. Our consumer-facing platform includes identity verification, order and payment processing, and in-store, pick-up and delivery fulfillment. Our robust dispensary management tools include inventory management, internal compliance safeguards, Metrc integration, and more.”
Metrc stands for Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting & Compliance. It is a cloud-based compliance management solution.
Glantz said he went to the board meeting to present a “counterpoint” to the claim that the presence of dispensaries would be “potentially contributing to teen drug use,” noting that he knows this is an “emotional topic” in a “society where cannabis has been considered taboo.”
Glantz said that if you “research the topic extensively” you can find reports that “take both sides of the position” on whether or not legal sales impact teen usage. He pointed to a July 2019 study from the Journal of the American Medical Association that discovered “in states with legal cannabis, teen drug use actually saw a significant reduction.” Among the highlighted factors were that legalization leads to a reduction of “supply of illicit cannabis,” and Glantz noted a benefit to that is that the supply chain of legal cannabis is tested and traceable.
He said buying legal cannabis is “incredibly difficult, far more difficult than it is to access alcohol” with a driver’s license. The license in other states is typically kept on file prior to making a purchase. There are also purchase limits, he said.
In addition, he said that legalization “has led to significant increase in parental awareness and family discussions.”
Glantz also discussed the potential economic impact using a January 2021 study by the National Association of Realtors that “indicated that states where medical and recreational marijuana has been legalized have seen significant increases in demand for commercial properties. I think we all recognize that Scarsdale has had, at least in recent history, an unfortunate downturn in our retail establishments.”
Resident Lisa Tomeny, who is coalition coordinator for the Scarsdale Drug and Alcohol Task Force, was also invited to speak. She brought with her a Scarsdale High School student and Linda Richter, Ph.D., an Edgemont resident who is vice president of prevention research and analysis for the Partnership to End Addiction.
Of the Task Force, Tomeny said, “Our initiatives are always informed by science, grounded in research and utilize evidence-based strategies to affect positive change.” Tomeny presented several slides and charts showing the negative potential impacts and trends when it comes to cannabis and teens as that is “our lens.”
The earlier someone starts using cannabis before the age of 21, the bigger the negative impact on brain development, Tomeny said. “We also know from decades of research that age of first use is a critical and predictive risk factor for later adult use,” she said.
Marijuana addiction, Tomeny said, is a pediatric onset disorder, so, “Just by delaying use we can impact outcomes in our children’s future.” That can be achieved by decreasing availability and affecting attitudes at an early age. Tomeny said the “normalization” leads to a “reduction in perception of harm,” adding, “After all, if the adults in the community are saying it's a good idea to set up marijuana retail stores out on ‘Main Street,’ how harmful could it be?”
Tomeny also discussed the potency of THC, which is the psychoactive component that leads to getting high. She said many of the waxes, dabs and oils that are “increasingly flooding the market” contain THC levels over 80%, with strains considered to be highly potent at 15% and above.
“There's no regulation right now on THC content, we have no guidance, so I think that’s very important to consider when thinking about allowing dispensaries,” Tomeny said.
Marketing of “youth-friendly products” is also a concern as many of the products and wrappers for edibles look like everyday snacks. Tomeny said that with 5 mg being the recommended serving size, it would equate to half a gummy bear, but the package size could contain 600 mg. She said that has led to a “spike” in emergency room visits and calls to poison control.
Not only is the concern for “intentional users,” but those, such as children and others, who don’t realize what they are ingesting and how much. There won’t be any local control about what is sold in shops, Tomeny said, later adding, “The bottom line, I guess, is it serves us no harm to wait and see how the regulations unfold, how the industry operates.”
Scarsdale High School will release its Pride Report, a substance abuse survey given to middle and high school students, on Nov. 9. What Tomeny already knows is, “By the time our students are entering 12th grade, they don’t think that their parents disapprove of their use. That’s problematic from a prevention standpoint.”
Richter countered Glantz’s point about studies saying, “However, the majority of the studies that are sort of going both ways are based on older data and fewer states had legalized marijuana.
“If you start to look more closely at the recent studies that have come out of the past couple years, when the number of states that have legalized has increased, the data are increasingly going in the direction of more adverse consequences to youth in states that have legalized marijuana and communities that have legalized, allowed for dispensaries, etc.”
The high school student who accompanied Richter at the board meeting noted that students use cannabis products on school grounds currently and said fire alarms go off due to vaping in buildings.
“I feel like having more dispensaries will kind of make it a lot easier for them to get their hands on it because I know there’s a big drive to want it,” she said, adding that the potential locations for stores are major teen hangout areas.
The student said that kids don’t listen to parents, so the education has to be in schools.
Richter said, “It’s hard enough for parents of teenagers to keep them away from alcohol in our community, and from vaping in our community, and now we’re going to add another substance that we have to protect them from. That’s a big burden on parents.”
More points of view
Scarsdale’s Mitch Kulick is a partner of Feuerstein Kulick, co-founded by fellow Scarsdale resident David Feuerstein, and is the head of the firm’s Cannabis, Securities and Corporate Departments. According to its website, Feuerstein Kulick is “one of the preeminent and go-to law firms for individuals and companies operating in the legal cannabis space, representing clients across the U.S. in virtually every facet of the industry.”
Kulick spoke during public comment and also noted the Golden Horseshoe as a potential landing spot for a cannabis business saying, “It’s going to be in Scarsdale, so does Scarsdale want to benefit from having it in Scarsdale? That’s really the question.”
Speaking to the ability to opt out now and opt in later, he said, “There is the very real possibility that this is a one time thing ... So the idea that you can just opt in later … I think it's a little bit of an error.”
Kulick said that many communities, if not at first later on, “embrace” the shops. “There’s that shop in Hartsdale [Hartsdale Tobacco] that we all have probably seen — that is not what a cannabis dispensary looks like at all,” he said. “They are beautiful. From the outside they are opaque. You're not going to know what it is from the outside ... When you're inside it looks like an Apple store with very educated staff.”
Madelaine Eppenstein applauded the Task Force and the high school student for their viewpoints and said the village could save $300,000 annually by switching to bagged leaf pickup, which would be the equivalent tax dollars that would come from $10 million worth of annual cannabis business in Scarsdale, which based on various numbers floated during the work session, would be considered a successful shop.
“This is a very serious problem and we are going to make access easier and normalize use,” Eppenstein said. “There’s no question about it in our small village center we will change the complexion of Scarsdale in ways that we may not be happy with.”
Dr. Darlene LeFrancois, a physician at Montefiore Medical Center, prescribes medical marijuana for pain, but said that recreational marijuana is a different subject.
“Recreational marijuana’s use is to get high,” she said. “It’s used as a psychoactive drug. I’m not in any way saying that’s a bad thing, an immoral thing, I’m not moralizing at all. But there are harms to the drug and we just have to acknowledge those.” The major issue, she said, is how all of this impacts young people, and she also said there is no accurate test to determine if a driver is under the influence.
“I vote for kind of ‘wait and see’ opt out for now,” she said.
Though most of the trustees did not give an opinion on opting in or out, Trustee Crandall had Brew read a statement in her absence from the meeting. Crandall supports opting out of permitting consumption lounges because so many people in the community travel by car and is concerned about people driving under the influence. She said she’d changed her mind about dispensaries.
“After visiting several establishments in Massachusetts and speaking with numerous residents, I am now open to the idea of allowing dispensaries in Scarsdale,” she wrote. “We would benefit from the sales tax revenue. Our local businesses will likely see more patrons and the ability to establish local time, place and manner restrictions means that we can ensure that the dispensaries aesthetically blend in with the surrounding stores in our business districts. Sales will only be to adults over the age of 21.
“Unfortunately, our youth are already bombarded by the smell of marijuana and glorified images of other minors using cannabis in the media. I hope that all parents are learning about the mental health and other dangers of underage consumption and talking to their kids. It’s not for them. But we do have respectable adults in our village who would welcome the convenience of a local dispensary.”
Brew also noted that the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in illicit drugs can lead to greater addiction and even death, which is another reason to consider a legal, regulated product in the village.
After Veron brought up the possibility of more people driving while impaired, Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro spoke briefly and vowed to provide more information at the next meeting about how legalized cannabis has impacted other states from a police perspective.
“The concern of the issue that continues to give us concern, as I said, is the absence of a chemical road test and it’s not the right or wrong of a substance,” Matturro said. “It’s what’s the effect of the substance to public safety and … the effects of people’s ability to make informed judgments, whether it lowers inhibitions” and he said that’s a concern for police as it “affects crime and things of that nature.”
Smoking law discussion
There are already certain places where smoking cannabis isn’t permitted, such as workplaces, bars, restaurants, public transportation, places that provide services for children, including schools, and public buildings, essentially anywhere tobacco and vaping aren’t permitted. However, the two will be tied together so if you allow one, you allow them all, or if you ban one you ban them all under the Clean Air Act, so the village is looking into amended local code to reflect that and protect residents in other areas where people are used to being permitted to smoke.
The trustees agreed to tie the smoking law discussion in with the cannabis discussion, though unlike the opt-in/opt-out/do nothing Dec. 31 date, there is no deadline for a smoking policy to be adopted.
Pozin said the village is considering banning all smoking “on any street or sidewalk owned by the village and located within the village center area district which is defined in the village code … I think the idea was to prohibit smoking in areas where it would be most impactful on the residents of the village or guests, village shoppers, people using restaurants and so forth.”
Veron said that while the number of smokers in public has dropped dramatically over the last two-plus decades, the legalization of marijuana makes a change “worth exploring.”
Eppenstein commented that this nonsmoking law would not cover use of cannabis products that don’t produce smoke. Pozin said that “limitations on the use of edibles and things of that nature is probably going to be addressed in the regulations that we’re waiting for.”
Resident Susan Douglass said, “I am greatly in favor of minimizing any harm to people who are outside enjoying the fresh air, maybe going out with their families being in the village, any place where people congregate is a good place to prevent vaping, smoking and anything that creates toxic things in the air.” She said it was one more reason to at least initially opt out of dispensaries and lounges.
LeFrancois said it was a “no-brainer” that mainstream (firsthand) and sidestream (secondhand) smoke is “bad, bad, bad.” She said that it’s a matter of “public health” and “quality of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.