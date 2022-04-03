Police responded to a report of counterfeit money being passed March 25 at Trader Joe’s on N. Central Avenue. When police spoke with the cashier who handled the transaction, she said a very tall man wearing a red jumpsuit and a Gucci hat handed her a counterfeit $100 bill, which she said she knew by touch was fake. She said she brought the matter to her manager’s attention. She told police while she was checking out the red jumpsuit-wearing person he purchased two sets of daffodils for $4.99 and received $89.18 in change. The suspect in the red jumpsuit left the store and headed in an unknown direction. The counterfeit bill was vouchered into evidence.
Rite Aid thief apprehended
An employee at Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue March 26 reported a man wandered the aisles without making any purchases but when he left the store, security sensors went off. Video footage of the man shows him wandering around but not stealing anything. When the employee told police that she inventoried the store at the end of the night and noticed $631 of merchandise missing, she asked for a report for documentation.
Police returned to Rite Aid on March 27 on a report of a larceny in progress. The reporting party said a man wearing a black jacket and a red T-shirt left the store without paying for several items and headed east toward the Hartsdale train station. A man of the same description was found in the parking area of the train station. Items stolen from the store were recovered in a trash can the man was leaning against.
The Rite Aid store manager arrived and confirmed the man was the shoplifter; Joseph Shkreli was arrested for petty larceny and brought back to police headquarters for processing. At the station while being interviewed by detectives, Shkreli admitted being involved in a theft reported at the Rite Aid the day before. It was also learned there was an active warrant for his arrest from the village of Liberty police department. Shkreli was picked up by an officer from that department and transported to Liberty police headquarters.
Teacher reports alleged harassment
A teacher in the Edgemont School District went to police headquarters March 21 to report explicitly sexual emails had been sent to her work email in February. She said she became fearful after receiving numerous emails and notified the school. A police report was not filed at the time but the school principal was advised. Then in the second week of March she learned another teacher at the school was receiving similar emails and that her own name was used in some of those emails. She told police she filed a sexual harassment complaint at work and the school superintendent told the Inquirer March 30 the school district initiated a technology investigation when the emails were reported to the principal in February, and then initiated a sexual harassment investigation upon receipt of the teacher’s complaint in March.
The teacher said she was still considering pursuing charges. Police will follow up.
More theft at TJ Maxx
On March 22, a loss prevention officer at TJ Maxx on N. Central Avenue reported an unknown person wearing a face mask took 12 shirts valued at $855.60. The prevention officer couldn’t provide video footage of the incident and said they only wanted a report made for insurance purposes. According to police, even when the store says it would press charges, it’s not the policy of the store to call police while a larceny is in progress.
Identity theft
On March 21, a 73-year-old Beechwood Road resident reported he was the victim of identity theft after he received a mailed notice in February about a new checking account and debit card he had never requested. He said he immediately notified the bank and is not out any money. He mentioned he’d opened a Verizon account a few days earlier and wondered if the incidents were related. A report was made for documentation.
They came in through the bathroom window
A possible gas leak was reported March 23 on N. Washington Avenue. On police arrival, Greenburgh firefighters were trying to enter the house through an unsecured bathroom window. First responders unlocked the front door to let in Con Edison Gas personnel. A man came out of an upstairs apartment; he said he was renting the apartment and would notify the homeowner who couldn’t be contacted at the time. In their attempt to enter the residence, firefighters cut a lock on an outside garage unit that is also an entrance to the building’s basement. Con Edison didn’t find any elevated gas readings. Besides the lock, no damage was done to the building, and the front door was resecured.
Unsatisfactory work
An Alexander Avenue resident March 23 told police about an unsatisfactory job done by a contractor she hired to work on her basement. After filing a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, she said she heard from the contractor, who emailed her an apology and said he would reimburse her $3,500 by March 25. She received a voicemail March 23 from an unknown party who said the basement would have to be inspected before she could be reimbursed. The caller did not leave a name, a callback number, or where the call was coming from. She was concerned someone she didn’t know would be entering her house without her permission. Police advised she follow up with the Better Business Bureau and gave her a police report to document the situation.
Nothing out of place
Police responded to an activated burglar alarm March 25 at a store on N. Central Avenue. Upon arrival, police found the front door open, called for backup and checked inside the store. Police found nothing amiss or out of order. The keyholder arrived and did a walk through, confirmed nothing was stolen or broken and resecured the door.
Car allegedly damaged by pothole
A man told police March 24 his car was damaged by a pothole on Ardsley Road near Old Army Road. The police saw a small bubble on the tire. The officer went to the location cited and recorded on dash cam the entire area of westbound Ardsley Road between the Bronx River Parkway and Old Army Road. No potholes were identified.
ShopRite parking lot adventures
Following a sideswipe collision in the ShopRite parking lot on S. Central Avenue on March 25, a young driver in a Volvo responsible for the sideswiping rolled down his window and asked the driver of the other car if she could “give him a pass.” He also said something about Venmo and, “I’m 18 years old, I’m not going to jail” before making an expletive-filled comment and driving away. Police looked for the Volvo without success. He was described as a thin young man with braided hair wearing a black T-shirt. The Volvo is registered to a company in Georgia.
Items taken from gym locker
A 75-year-old man told police March 26 he went to a gym on S. Central Avenue and secured his belongings in a locker using a combination lock; when he returned to his locker, it was open and all his belongings were missing, including keys to his house, his car keys, his wallet containing multiple cards, his driver’s license, $300 cash and his jacket. The lock itself was also stolen. The gym has no video cameras.
Strange doings around cooking oil
Police on patrol on N. Central Avenue March 27 saw an older model white cargo van traveling toward the rear of the Best Buy store in the Dalewood Shopping Center. They also noticed the chain link fence that normally restricts overnight access to the rear of the lot was not affixed to its post. Police spoke to the people in the van who identified themselves and said the two large, empty, multigallon containers used for holding cooking oil were for picking up used oil at random locations. The van operator acknowledged he had no contract for doing this service. Police told him not to return to the area and advised him that removing used cooking oil is unlawful. The incident was documented and the operator was issued a ticket for the van’s expired registration.
Triggered alarm
An unsecured front door triggered an alarm March 27 on Clayton Road. The front door was open when police arrived. They checked the interior with negative results. Police said there was no sign of forced entry. An out-of-date keyholder information card was found on file.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from March 21 to March 27, was compiled from official information.
