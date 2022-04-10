Construction has finally begun on projects to add elevators and other upgrades at Scarsdale and Hartsdale Metro-North stations.
The projects are intended to improve user accessibility and are included in the MTA’s capital program.
During the last week of March, the MTA set up staging areas for the construction of a new elevator tower on the west side of the Scarsdale Metro-North station. The first phase of the project includes jacking the overpass — raising it up by hydraulic lift — to allow trains to operate safely during construction. After raising the height of the existing overpass, work will begin on the elevator, an elevator machine room and a communication room, a new sidewalk and curb cut near the elevator to accommodate wheelchairs, and new amenities in the overpass.
Initially, Phase 1 was supposed to be finished by the third quarter of 2019, and the overall project was to be completed by the third quarter of 2021. But procedural setbacks and the pandemic forced the project to be put off. With the project continuing in stages over a year, completion is targeted for June 2023.
Phase 2 involves replacing the platforms with heated platforms, new canopies, a public address system, information displays, security camera, platform benches, help points and heated shelters. Phase 2 was supposed to begin in 2020 and be completed in 2024, but that timeline has also been pushed back.
According to the MTA, most of the work won’t hinder people’s access to the train platform in the first phase, but to jack the overpass in Scarsdale they’ll have to close the station for a few hours, probably on a Friday night.
According to a press release issued March 24 by the village of Scarsdale, the Depot Place moped and motorcycle parking area near the new elevator tower will not be accessible and permit holders will be given alternate arrangements during construction. The project includes plans to build new motorcycle/moped parking.
Hartsdale station improvements
The Metropolitan Transit Authority also plans improvements at the Hartsdale train station, including two new elevators in enclosed elevator towers located on each platform side. Staging areas have been set up on both sides of the tracks, with construction set to begin in May and wrap up in 2024.
The elevators will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations and will operate from street level to platform level and overpass level with new elevator machine rooms to house equipment next to elevators.
According to the Hartsdale project specifications, ADA-compliant sidewalks will be added from each elevator at street level, with an elevated walkway connecting the elevator tower to the existing overpass level. There also will be new benches, leaning bars, LED lighting and heaters added to the existing overpass.
A downside of the project in Hartsdale is that when the project is completed, six parking spots on the inbound side will be removed and five parking spots on the outbound side of the station will also be removed.
As in Scarsdale, the changes in Hartsdale will make train transportation more accessible for people with disabilities and elderly people. In addition, the more cosmetic upgrades will make waiting for and leaving the train a safer and more enjoyable experience.
Noise during construction is not likely to be an ongoing problem, because the only operations that will create noise will occur during the excavation of the elevator pits. Otherwise, MTA officials said, most of the work will be completed during the day between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The building of the elevators at the stations is an important step forward for many community members. In an email to the community, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner wrote, “We have been pushing for an elevator at the Hartsdale train station for decades. There are many disabled and elderly residents of Hartsdale and the surrounding areas who will benefit greatly.” He also noted the addition will improve access for people traveling with children in strollers.
Carol Silverman, chairman of the Advisory Council on Scarsdale Senior Citizens, told the Inquirer, “We have been advocating with the village for a long time. It is important that seniors, people with disabilities, and people who have children in strollers have better access to the west platform.”
Marian Green, the chairman of Scarsdale’s Advisory Council on People with Disabilities, was also involved in the process of getting approval for the elevators. “Equipment, elevators and other accommodations are necessary for disabled people to lead a more typical life and to keep a level playing field for employment,” she said.
However, Green also expressed her concern about the upkeep of the elevators once they are completed. “In many cases, mass transportation centers and station elevators are out of commission for long periods of time. This has to change, there needs to be a reasonable time that an elevator is out of commission.”
