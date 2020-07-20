Charlotte Meyers never really intended to start a business. Looking to make a gift for a friend who was just admitted to college, Meyers found herself in a craft store looking for ideas. When she ventured into the mirror aisle, things began to click. She designed a vision for decorating a mirror and gifting it to her friend. Before long, other friends began to approach her to ask her to create mirrors for them. Things began to spiral and Meyers realized she had a popular commodity on her hands.
Through word of mouth and social media, orders for her mirrors picked up and then — Meyers had an idea.
“I was doing so many orders and I just thought I could give back and use this money for a good cause,” she said.
A freshly minted graduate of Scarsdale High School, Meyers was one of seven teenagers honored by the Westchester County Youth Board at the Westchester County Youth Virtual Awards July 9 for her work that raised about $2,000 for White Plains Hospital.
This year, the Westchester County Youth Board, which holds an annual awards ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of teenagers in Westchester, was solely focused on recognizing youth who actively demonstrated leadership in addressing a social justice problem in their communities.
In a press release, county youth board president Jan Fisher said, “This year has been so challenging for a variety of reasons, but the members of the Westchester County Youth Board felt compelled to recognize the work and amplify the voices of young people who are seeking to advance social justice.”
Youth were judged on three criteria: commitment to learning, positive values and proactive identity.
“I am always excited when I get the opportunity to see so many young people engage civically. I am really a fan of all of you and the work that you’re doing,” said Youth Bureau Executive Director Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden during the virtual event. “The county recognizes and appreciates the work that you’re doing.”
From an early age Meyer’s family taught her about the importance of equality, acceptance and diversity, she said. Growing up with those principles paramount in her mind, Meyers developed an altruistic perspective that puts helping others and making a difference front and center.
Her involvement with White Plains Hospital began in eighth grade when she planned fundraisers for the hospital and helped expand its junior board. After starting her mirror business during the summer before her junior year at SHS, Meyers realized the impact donating some of her revenue would have on the hospital. She knew exactly where the money would be most needed: the hospital’s Family Health Clinic, which provides health care for many in the community who are underserved and uninsured.
“A lot of my proceeds were directed to buying asthma equipment and blood pressure supplies and stuff for the clinic specifically,” she said.
In line with helping the underserved, Meyers spent the summer before her senior year as a research intern with the National Center for Children in Poverty where she helped co-director Dr. Heather Koball analyze surveys to understand the limitations the underprivileged faced in getting proper dental care and what undocumented immigrants faced in receiving proper health care. The lessons learned through the internship led Meyers to think differently, she said, and prompted her to find ways to have an impact.
While she was already donating a portion of the revenue from her mirror business “Reflections by CharM,” Meyers went the extra mile to plan, organize and run a charity fundraiser at Flywheel on Scarsdale Avenue, where she was able to raise almost $1,500 for the family health clinic at White Plains Hospital.
“I learned the importance of utilizing my resources to make a difference and to change other people’s lives,” she said. “Regardless of the circumstances, anyone can make a difference in their community as long as they have the drive and desire.”
With plans to study applied human and organizational development at Vanderbilt University in the fall, Meyers said she hopes to continue her fundraising work in Nashville and to continue her business when she is home on school breaks.
“It’s very humbling,” said Meyers on receiving the youth board award. “It encourages me to continue striving to make a difference and promote social justice.”
Visit reflectionsbycharm.com to view Meyer’s creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.