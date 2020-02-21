If there’s one thing you take away from wrestling, it’s to never give up. That’s what led Sander Miller to a Section 1 Division 2 title last Saturday.
The Edgemont Panthers had five finalists, but 132-pounder Miller was the only one to win his final match of the tournament, and he did so in come-from-behind fashion. No. 2 seed Miller trailed Putnam Valley’s Dave Ordonez, the fourth seed, 5-2 in the third period, but with a minute left gained control and put Ordonez on his back. Twenty seconds later, the official slapped the mat and sophomore Miller had his hand raised in victory.
As an eighth-grader, Miller moved to Edgemont from Cold Spring, having attended Haldane. Not placing last year at sectionals refocused Miller, who upped his game for this season with offseason training.
“Overall it helped me improve my skills and my strength,” he said. “It also made me more confident on the mat. In this match I had to be confident and keep trying, keep pushing, even though I was losing.”
While making the finals was Miller’s goal, he didn’t think it would happen, but without that goal it surely wouldn’t have happened. “I didn’t think it would happen this soon,” Miller said. “There are a few things I need to work on still, especially from that last match because I was losing for a lot of it. I need to refine those skills.”
Coach Pete Jacobson likes Miller’s tough, physical style.
“It’s a unique style that’s hard for guys to figure out,” Jacobson said. “Honestly the thing that holds him back the most right now is the amount of experience he has. A tremendous amount of upside potential and room for him to improve. It’s going to be fun to see what he chooses to do with that over the next couple of years.”
While Miller was the second Edgemont wrestler to get on the mat in the finals, 106-pound sophomore Dhilan Patel, a repeat finalist, wrestled before him and had the opposite situation. Patel had a commanding 14-2 lead with 1:07 left in the third period, got caught with 52 seconds left and pinned nine seconds later.
“Technique-wise and mentally I think I improved a lot and it sucks what happened today, getting caught after being up by 12, but I can’t control the outcome,” Patel said. “I think that’s a big thing I’ve come to realize. I was just grateful for this opportunity.”
Edgemont’s 40-strong wrestlers were there to cheer on and then console Patel, which he appreciated. “There’s nothing I can do about it and they helped me realize that,” Patel said. “They’re my motivation to keep getting better.”
Patel isn’t going to change anything for next year as he looks to take the next step in his wrestling career. “Same exact thing I did last year to this year, which is work as hard as I can for a full year,” Patel said. “There’s nothing else I could have done. I wrestled as hard as I could in this match. It was just unlucky.”
Coach Jacobson was also stung by the loss after Patel had controlled the match the entire way.
“There’s no one on our team that works harder than that kid,” Jacobson said. “He does all the right things in all aspects of his life. He’s really coachable. He works incredibly hard and it’s tough because you can’t explain that to him. I’m sure he wants to know and understand why this happened.
“Things happen that we don’t control and that’s the way life works. Sometimes it’s good things and sometimes it’s bad things and sometimes it’s terrible things and hopefully in the scope of his life this is one of the most terrible things that happens to him. We can control how we choose to respond to it.”
Also in the finals, sophomore Noah Bernstein lost 13-0 at 138 pounds, junior Vikram Ostrander fell 14-2 at 152 and junior Dexter Seeley was defeated 8-1 at 182.
Bernstein, another wrestler who didn’t place last year, but had several key wins and upsets this year, saw the growth throughout the season. “He and Sander train together a lot and make each other better,” Jacobson said.
Ostrander transferred to Edgemont from the city this year and had a major impact on the team on and off the mat. Last year he took fourth place in the independent schools tournament, which Jacobson believes was not as strong as Section 1. “This was a bigger improvement than it seems,” he said. “The reality is he essentially went from a kid who might not have placed here last year to making the finals.”
Even though they aren’t practice partners due to the weight difference, Jacobson said Ostrander and Patel really connected this season.
“They are constantly driving each other places to get better and pushing each other to get better,” Jacobson said. “Vikram is such a great addition to our program, not just from a wrestling perspective, but he is 100 percent the kind of kid that thrives in our program and helps other kids get better. The selflessness and leadership are real important to us.”
Seeley is the veteran of the program, who also plays football and who used to play lacrosse, but gave that up to focus more on wrestling. He placed fourth at sectionals last year.
“Working in the offseason is one of the only things that a wrestler can do to get that one more step ahead of the competition or take that one more step to catch up,” Seeley said. “Last year I was using it to catch up because last year I placed fourth at sectionals, so I knew doing that much more would help me this year. It looks like I need to catch up a little more.”
Jacobson is a staunch supporter of playing multiple sports. He did when he was an Edgemont student, competing football, wrestling and baseball until he eventually stopped playing baseball to focus on wrestling.
“I’m a tremendous advocate of these kids playing multiple sports,” he said. “I didn’t want to quit football, but baseball wasn’t as important to me… When else do you get to play multiple sports competitively?”
For Seeley, the wrestling technique was less of an issue in his growth within the sport. “One of the main things I had trouble with when I was younger was controlling my emotions, so after a heavy loss I would take that all into myself and, even during the matches sometimes if it wasn’t going my way, I would let my emotions run wild and this year I was focused the entire match,” he said. “I didn’t reach my goal, which was obviously to win this tournament and go far into the state tournament, so next year that’s what I’m going to do.”
As a team, 14 of Edgemont’s 17 entrants placed in the top six and of 12 teams, the Panthers were the team runner-up to Pleasantville, 258-222.5, and all of the finalists will be back next winter.
“That might be the most we’ve ever had place in the section and I told them before the medal round how proud I was of them, having nothing to do with whether we win or lose matches, but everything with the way they gave everything they had when competing and the way they gave everything they had when training and the way they gave everything they had to each other,” Jacobson said. “That’s the barometer we measure with.”
What stood out beyond all of that was watching the veteran seniors wrestle the final matches of their careers. Kion Yaghoobzadeh placed fourth at 120 pounds, Jack Novarro third at 132, Miles Teperman fourth at 132.
“What people don’t see is everything our seniors have given to these guys to help them get to where they are,” Jacobson said. “I’m glad I can say this because it always bothers me that people outside look exclusively at the wins and losses, which is important in sports, but what people who aren’t inside of our wrestling room don’t see is the guys that give everything they have in support of helping everyone else be where they are right now. They’re giving their best themselves and there’s nothing more worthy of respect in my mind than that.”
Then there was senior Jason Older, who didn’t get to wrestle at all this winter.
“Jason was hurt the whole season, but he was at practice every single day and he’s not sitting there — he’s on the mat helping kids get better,” Jacobson said. “He lost his senior year and he’s doing everything he can to help other kids get better. That’s amazing to me.”
Miller gave the seniors a major shoutout: “A lot of our seniors are our captains, so they’re the main people that push us and make us try hard. They’re really essential to our team.”
