For 46 minutes, 23 seconds, Section 2 champion Shenendehowa boys’ lacrosse had its ticket punched for the New York State Class A semifinals. Within the next 1 minute, 31 seconds, however, Scarsdale scored two more goals to complete a 6-0 run and cap one of the most stunning comebacks in school history with a 10-9 victory.
“That fourth quarter is our team,” junior Jake Goldstein said. “When we’re on and when we show up to play our best lacrosse that’s what we can do. I don’t think there was ever really a doubt we could come back in this game.”
The Raiders got off to a rough post-prom start and the typically mild-mannered head coach, James Synowiez, lashed out at his team during a couple of timeouts as the Raiders fell behind 3-0 just six minutes into the game, with Shen scoring on its first three possessions.
“They were just kind of bringing us in and telling us what we all knew, that it wasn’t our best performance in the first half, it wasn’t our best lacrosse and we really didn’t show up to play Scarsdale lacrosse,” Goldstein said. “They told us it wasn’t us and we had to change that.”
Synowiez felt the coaching staff had prepared the team well, because Shen was showing everything they had seen on film during their scouting sessions. The game plan was solid, the execution was not.
“We were just making some mental mistakes on our end that we really needed to clean up,” Synowiez said. “Our goalie wasn’t really seeing the ball as amazingly as he usually does and that’s just to say that he looked like a regular goalie, not the person that he really is. Our defense was making some mental errors and on the offensive end we had way too many errors early in the game so we had to talk about this potentially being our last game of the season and was this the script we wanted to write for our final showing as a group?”
Sophomore Anders Burrows, junior Jared Hoffman and senior Nate Seslowe each scored two goals, junior Rhett Needleman, Goldstein, senior Colby Baldwin and senior Ryan Ornstein one each. Goldstein had four assists, Burrows one.
“I’m so lucky to have guys like Ryan and Colby and Nate and Rhett and Jared and all those guys who can finish the ball like that and really make my passes goals,” Goldstein said. “This core group has been together for a few years now and we just know how we play together and we know each other’s play styles and we love being around each other. We’re not just teammates but we’re also great friends and it pays dividends in the field.”
Baldwin was a perfect 22 of 22 on face-offs, remarkable in a critical game even for the two-time All-American.
“With a guy like Colby at the X anything can happen,” Goldstein said. “When our offense is on it’s a make it, take it game and we know that and we take advantage of that.”
All-American senior goalie Andrew Lehrman only made five saves in the game, but had one of the most clutch plays when he came way out of the crease to the back corner to force a turnover in the final few minutes that junior Trevor Knopp was able to scoop up and get the ball back to the offense.
“That’s something we practice, being down and having to get a turnover,” Synowiez said. “He comes out and throws a nice little check on the kid and Trevor Knopp picks up the ground ball and it was just another opportunity for us.”
The Raiders got continued gritty play on defense from seniors Noah Chappell, Asher Krohn, Campbell Killian, Will DelGuercio and Freddy Kushnick and Knopp.
“You look at Freddy Kushnick, the way he plays the game with a chip on his shoulder,” Synowiez said. “He plays up and down and he’s never too tired to go back in.
“Will DelGuercio is probably the quietest kid I’ve ever coached that plays the biggest role on a team. He’s constantly picking up the slack for his teammates and having his stick in the right position so people can’t throw a skip pass to someone else and shoot and score.”
Jack Greco has also stepped up to play a bigger role late in the season.
“He is an absolute grinder on the field for us picking up some huge ground balls and eating a lot of checks and securing possessions for us and having the ability to draw a man-up because of his hustle in the section finals, it’s all those little plays that are not on the stat sheet that are absolutely huge for us,” Synowiez said.
The three-time Section 1 Class A champion Raiders didn’t have a state tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19 and made the state semifinals last year where a slow start trailing 4-0 to Northport was the difference in a 13-9 loss. The Raiders vowed to make it past the semifinals this year.
“That’s where we went out last year and this was the goal to get back there so we can go farther,” Kushnick said. “There’s no turning back. We want to win it all now.”
This year Farmingdale from Section 8 stands in the way of the Raiders making finals.
“We have to have our hearts and our minds in the right place to start the game,” Synowiez said. “The later you get into the season in June a lot of teams are done with their season. You know who you’re playing against and when you make mistakes they’re going to capitalize on it because they are a very good lacrosse team as well and that’s why we’re the last few sticking around. It’s starting the game on the right foot, making the smart play, getting into the groove, getting everybody comfortable, getting the nerves out early — all of that is important when it comes to playing at states.”
Miracle at Mahopac
Coming off scoring a key goal in the Section 1 finals to hold off a late Mamaroneck surge, Burrows got Scarsdale on the board against Shen with 1:31 left in the first quarter, though Shen went up 4-1 with another goal with five seconds left.
“I think Anders Burrows came to play and he’s a big reason why we were able to get there at the end,” Ornstein said. “He came to play at the start. A sophomore. That was big for us bringing the energy, because everyone else’s energy was low, sideline was low, everyone was down.”
After Kushnick picked up the ground ball on the face-off, Burrows scored again 34 seconds into the second quarter to cut the lead back to 4-2.
“He arguably had the biggest goal in the section championship against Mamaroneck and I think that gave him a lot of confidence,” Kushnick said. “He’s one of the stars of this team. He may not always be on the field, but we know he has the skill to do these things. He has the best shot on our team and when he can rip it he does. That’s huge as a young guy, a sophomore to do that. It’s huge for the culture and the spirit of our team.”
Burrows shows this kind of poise and power in practice as a young second-year varsity player.
“He goes so hard against his teammates every single day that it was just a matter of time before he gained that confidence on the field in a game to take those big shots,” Synowiez said. “We’re really happy for him and really proud of him the way he’s stepping up in big moments for us. He’s the first one to be excited for his teammates’ success and it’s great to see that the other way around with all of his teammates getting excited for him.”
Shen made it 5-2 three minutes later but, within seven seconds of that, Baldwin won yet another face-off and got the ball to Goldstein, who quickly whipped the ball to Hoffman for a snipe that made it 5-3. Shen got back on the board with 1:06 left and went into halftime with a 6-3 lead.
“Jared’s been stepping up the past few games in big moments, so to have a junior that really didn’t see the field all that much last year step up the way he is to play and play with that confidence — and we tell him how great he is — it’s really huge for a teenager to not feel the pressure and step up,” Synowiez said.
With the team making too many turnovers and running out of steam early, Synowiez went to the bench for fresh bodies who shine in practice and deserved a chance to show what they’re made of. In the first half the Raiders got some relief off the bench from sophomores Jackson Starr and Tommy Iasiello.
“Jackson has been playing with a lot of confidence in practice and not playing afraid,” Synowiez said. “He’s willing to turn the corner and take the hit, something we didn’t see from him earlier this season. We wanted to put him in there and give Rhett a little bit of a break. It was nice for Jackson to step in at that moment and be ready to play off the bench.
“Similarly for Tommy, he stepped up when Trevor was out with an injury for a large portion of the season, so to know Tommy is there to be utilized and give the other guys a break or be even better than some of the other guys if they’re making some mistakes is comforting knowing we have that depth at the defensive midfield position.”
At halftime, the Raiders talked about cleaning up “the little things” for the second half.
“It’s a conversation we have all the time about ground balls and valuing the balls and turnovers and riding and clearing — that’s all effort,” Synowiez said. “Never make it about effort is something we continue to preach…
“It’s all about those small little plays, so we tried to focus on that. I said we’re not worried about all the goals, we’re worried about the next goal, one at a time. I think that mindset of chipping away at it and not looking too far ahead with time on the clock was important for us.”
Baldwin grabbed Scarsdale some momentum by winning the face-off to open the second half and scoring 39 seconds in to narrow the gap to 6-4. A 3-0 run by Shen seemed to then destroy Scarsdale’s chances of a comeback as Scarsdale’s shots just weren’t falling, often sailing over or wide of the cage.
Shen went up 9-4 with 1:30 left in the third quarter, just 13:30 left in the game. That five-goal deficit would stand for the next four minutes.
The Raiders were calling ‘value’ plays to control the ball while they got the right personnel on the field and in position, while also having a chance to see how the defense was approaching the attack.
“We didn’t do that well enough, but flip to the fourth quarter and Shen didn’t have very many possessions because we started to focus on little things like those rides, like those ground balls, like pressing out and making them nervous with the ball in their stick and pushing the transition up the field to then value the ball, get the personnel out there, run our plays and score some goals,” Synowiez said.
The Raiders quietly held Shen off the board for several minutes and the epic comeback began offensively with Scarsdale attacking with just over 10 minutes left to play. Shen was hit with a flag before Burrows missed a shot, but the Raiders kept firing as Ornstein tried to set up Seslowe and Baldwin with 10:12 and 9:50 left, respectively, finally connecting with Seslowe with 9:28 left to play.
Goldstein and Baldwin each ripped shots, but the Raiders got back on the board on a sequence from Ornstein to Burrows to Seslowe for a 9-6 score with 6:28 left to play. The team’s quiet captain made some noise with back-to-back goals.
“If you look back to the section final last year up at Lakeland and you look at Nate Seslowe’s statline and you look at the section final this year who got us started and you look at the regional final this year who got us started and it’s Nate Seslowe,” Synowiez said. “It doesn’t feel like the moment’s too big for him and he makes the smart play.”
Those two goals sparked Scarsdale’s realistic belief that they could make a comeback as the game was back within reach, though the Raiders were fighting against the clock.
“We weren’t ready to leave and once we started to see two goals go in and Colby won every face-off, knowing he could give us the ball every time, our offense just started clicking,” Ornstein said.
Shen was hit with another penalty as the Raiders were handling slides, dodges and double teams better than they had earlier in the game, and Goldstein found Needleman to make it 9-7 with 5:39 left to play. The Raiders were officially back in the game scoring at an unprecedented pace.
“I always believe in our offense,” Kushnick said. “It was just a matter of time before they started to click and then there was no turning back. Once it was 9-7 I knew right away. I started tearing up, lining up for the face-off because I knew we were going to win this game.”
After Lehrman forced the key turnover, Scarsdale kept attacking and Shen kept committing penalties. Seslowe hit Hoffman with 2:11 left to make it a one-goal game.
Ornstein scooped the ground ball on the face-off and Goldstein scored the tying goal unassisted with 1:36 left to play.
“There’s a reason we’re three-time section champs and Jake has been the leading scorer of our team all three of those seasons,” Synowiez said. “He is without a doubt one of the smartest players I’ve had the opportunity to coach, had the pleasure to coach in Scarsdale because he knows when it’s his turn to pull the trigger and he knows that the majority of the time he can set up his teammates by drawing a double-team, by dodging with his head up and seeing how they move without the ball. He’s a pass-first kind of guy, which says a lot about his character and his personality that he doesn’t care about the success of himself as much as he does the team.
“To quietly have four assists and then put the team on his back with a beautiful jumping bounce shot to tie the game I couldn’t have been happier it was him in that moment. Obviously I wouldn’t have minded if it was anyone, but the way he’s just so consistent for us and quietly being the leader he’s such a selfless young man, so mature for his age. It’s really, really special.”
Baldwin won the face-off and the Raiders set off to kill the clock and set themselves up for the final shot as the worst that would happen was overtime as long as they kept possession. Hoffman shot just high with 11 seconds left and the Raiders had possession in the corner with short time. Goldstein did what Goldstein does and made a quick pass to Ornstein, who put in the game-winner with five seconds remaining.
“It was amazing,” Ornstein said. “It was a rough start for me and I wasn’t seeing the ball go in the net all game. It was my only goal and it was honestly my coach trusting me. He called the play out and we were ready. Jake and I do that play 10 times in practice, we do it every game, so we have that connection. Once the ball was thrown I knew I was getting that shot and I’m glad it went in.”
Synowiez wasn’t concerned about Ornstein’s struggle to finish. He trusted his leading scorer from the midfield to get the job done. “He’s got a really great shot when he’s got time and his hands free and he did exactly what I thought he could do with it,” Synowiez said.
Ornstein credited Goldstein for creating most of the team’s offense.
“He’s huge,” Ornstein said. “He can do everything. That’s what makes him so good. He can dodge, he’s a great passer. He has those assists every game because he sees the field really well, one of the best IQs on the team by far. He’s always making smart plays and he’s always throwing perfect passes. He threw that last pass and it was perfect. He comes in here and he helps us initiate a lot of what we do. He’s an amazing lacrosse player. I wouldn’t want anyone else leading the offense.”
Baldwin easily won the final face-off and the Raiders celebrated their miracle at Mahopac.
“Colby’s the toughest competitor, the toughest worker, and after the section championship he told you what his goal was this season and here we are back in the same game we were last year,” Synowiez said.
The comeback will go down as one of the greatest in Scarsdale High School history.
“I think it really speaks to how much we care about each other off the field and we know that we’ve been training for this all year-round,” Kushnick said. “We’ve been waking up at 5 a.m., running miles early in the morning, running sprints on our own before the season started. At the beginning of the game it was a very individual game and people were making mistakes and we didn’t always have each other’s backs. By the end we were fighting for each other and wanted to live another day to be able to have more practices and keep hanging out together.”
“We’re one game away from the state final,” Goldstein said. “We’ve got to celebrate this, but put it behind us and look forward and set our sights on winning the semifinals and the finals and being the best Scarsdale team in history.”
Synowiez looks back at all the close games the team lost by one and three goals this year where the comebacks fell short in the regular season — Cherry Creek, Mountain Vista, Massapequa, Yorktown, John Jay-Cross River and Mamaroneck — and sees just how far the team has come from those heartbreaking losses to fellow elite teams.
“It paid off big-time with the confidence for this group knowing they could do it and having 13 seniors and knowing that they can rely on each other and they’re hard on each other and they practice hard against each other for those moments right there, that piece of it really propelled them to get over the hump,” Synowiez said. “We’ve been in those positions before, we know we have the ability to do it, but to really lock in and clean up the game like that in the last quarter or so is really special about the character of the 26 young men on the team.”
There’s also the long journey the team took between seasons to remain on top for the third year in a row.
“We look back and we were playing box lacrosse at 6 a.m. in the gyms in January,” Synowiez said. “That’s a hell of a long time ago. It’s June and we’re still playing together. I think that word ‘together’ that we continue to harp on, this team really has bought into it and they truly care about each other so much that it continues to propel our culture and continues to propel our success.”
