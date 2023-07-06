Scarsdale resident Joan Ross Sorkin has written yet another show-stopping piece filled with emotion, history and conflict. “(mis)Understanding Mammy: The Hattie McDaniel Story” is set to open Friday, July 14 at The Schoolhouse Theater in Croton Falls, running weekends through July 30.
Playwright Sorkin has lived in Scarsdale for 39 years. Her theatrical career started locally when she launched Kids on Stage, an after-school drama program at Fox Meadow Elementary School, back in 1984. Sorkin continues to entertain the community with such pieces as the recent “This is Serious,” “Dandelion,” and now “(mis)Understanding Mammy.” Starring Tina Fabrique — best known for her Broadway roles in "Ragtime," "Bring in da Noise, Bring In da Funk" and "How To Succeed in Business" — as Hatti, and directed by Seret Scott, a Drama Desk Award winner who has dozens of directing credits, the piece avoids the pitfalls that one-person shows frequently fall into. What's even more remarkable is how the play maintains its vitality despite its rather complicated storyline. The plot might fall between drama and lecture, but Sorkin's script is abundant with action, conflict and emotion.
The life of Hattie McDaniel and her attempt to defend both herself and her career in the face of the NAACP’s relentless "Campaign against Mammyism'' in Hollywood are explored in this one-woman musical piece. Underlying the campaign aimed against McDaniel is the growing conflict between the Black and white communities in the expanding film business. This is not just Hattie’s story but America’s.
The play is set in 1952 at the Motion Picture Country Home and Hospital in Woodlands Hills, California, where Hattie is battling breast cancer. Being the first African-American to win an Academy Award, McDaniel became a primary target. She achieved stardom by playing a series of maids and cooks, most notably Mammy in “Gone With the Wind.”
Although Hattie McDaniel’s work was praised, it was also followed by criticism and backlash voiced mostly by American civil rights activist Walter White, who thought her roles were demeaning to the African race. In her frail mental state, she imagines that Walter has visited her to make peace. For the first time, Hattie directly confronts her most vocal critic to prove to him that she was in fact a credit to her race. In recounting her miraculous life story as the daughter of a slave who became a world-famous movie star, Hattie proudly illuminates a life that was too often misunderstood.
Sorkin’s play was first produced by The Emerging Artists Theatre Company in New York City in 2007 and has been produced in Chicago and Texas since then. Notably, the script and production materials for the show are archived in The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at the New York Public Library.
Asked about the challenges in writing this play, Sorkin said she appreciated learning about “a story that is not well known about an iconic actress.” She said she drew from books about McDaniel, and “did old-fashioned gumshoe” research to ferret out the heart of the racially-charged story.
“Hattie McDaniel, whose life and career were misunderstood, has an extraordinary story that I was so honored to present in dramatic form,” said Sorkin. “So many actors are standing on her shoulders.”
— with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
