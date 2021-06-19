The Greenburgh Police Department issued a statement June 14 that it received reports of lawn signs being removed. The signs had been posted to show support for candidates running for Greenburgh town supervisor in the Democratic primary election. Police reminded the public that removing signs from locations that have been legally placed is a violation of the law. The department will utilize resources, including cameras, to deter and apprehend anyone found removing lawfully placed signs. For more information, contact Lt. Kobie Powell, Public Information Officer, at 914-989-1715.
Keyed
A Sentry Place resident June 7 reported her car was keyed or otherwise scratched while parked on the street. The passenger’s rear side door had a 3-inch vertical scratch. The caller said she believes whoever damaged her car did it intentionally, and she believes the incident was in retaliation for a disability claim she made against her apartment co-op. A report was made.
A man told police June 11 he parked his girlfriend’s car on the second floor right-hand corner of the parking lot on S. Central Avenue in the morning and, when he returned in the evening to retrieve the car, he saw it was keyed on the passenger side and hood. Photos were taken and a report made.
Mailboxes glued shut
A Highpoint Drive resident reported June 7 that his mailbox was damaged with glue. He said he’s a member of the board of managers for his building complex and offered police the name of the individual he thought might have damaged his mailbox. He told police the board took away privileges from that person due to delinquent homeowner association payments. He identified a resident who police have already had interactions with at the complex’s pool when the man attempted to access the pool after being denied the privilege of using it. Police said there were no security cameras in the mailbox area; other surveillance footage was not reviewed by the building superintendent at the time of the report.
Police received a complaint June 7 from another Highpoint Drive resident who reported her mailbox was damaged. She said she used to be on the board of managers and was aware of a man who is delinquent in his homeowner association payments. She said she spoke to police at an earlier date about damage to her door, which she suspected was the work of the same individual.
A third Highpoint Drive resident told police June 7 several neighbors have had their mailboxes glued shut, preventing access to the boxes. This caller said he was afraid for the safety of his personal property. He told police he was a member of the board and he thinks he’s been targeted. Reports were made.
Fallen tree damages cars
A woman told police June 8 a tree fell on her car parked at the rear area of a parking lot adjacent to a wooded area on E. Hartsdale Avenue, damaging her car. Her GMC’s side mirror was broken off; there were multiple dents and scratches. A man parked in the same lot reported his Civic’s rear windshield was shattered and his car dented and scratched. The building superintendent was on scene as well as someone from a tree service who arrived to remove the tree. Insurance paperwork was filled out.
Police spoke to an E. Hartsdale Avenue caller June 10 who said he had noticed his car was damaged by a tree that fell down in the wooded area of his residential parking spot. His front windshield was cracked and his car was scratched and dented. He was provided with appropriate paperwork.
Bong never delivered
Police responded to a residence on E. Hartsdale Avenue on June 8 after a man reported a glass bong he ordered from a seller on Instagram never arrived. He said he paid $1,015 on Venmo for the item. Both Instagram and Venmo informed the man the seller’s accounts were deleted and there was no way to make contact. The address given by the person was in Indianapolis, Indiana. The caller said he reported the fraud to Venmo and Venmo requested a police report.
Suspects no longer on scene
Police responded to CVS on S. Central Avenue June 8 on a report of a theft. The suspects reportedly had left the premises. The manager said she saw two males putting hair products down their pants; when approached and confronted, one of the males removed items from his cargo pockets and the two immediately left the store bypassing all points of sale. They got into a black Mercedes SUV with a temporary Texas tag and fled the area, heading southbound on S. Central Ave.
Recovered bag
A woman told police June 9, after she paid for her groceries at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue, she thought her handbag was in the cart. She unloaded her groceries into her car and drove home with her child. At home she realized she didn’t have her handbag. She went back to the store and a miracle happened. Her bag with everything still inside of it was recovered intact by store security. The woman was reunited with her bag.
Wallet stolen from car parked at health club
A man told police June 11 his wallet was stolen from inside his car while he and his girlfriend worked out at Planet Fitness. The wallet contained his student ID, some credit cards and about $30 in cash. His girlfriend said she was certain she locked the car; police said there was no sign of forced entry. The man said he’d already received notification his credit card was used to make two transactions at Best Buy; three Apple watches were purchased and Ultimate Ears Megaboom headphones, totaling $689.92. Police advised him to freeze his accounts. They next went to Best Buy where they were able to view video of the two transactions. Police could see the alleged purchaser’s height and shape and what he was wearing. His face was not visible as he was masked. Best Buy staff printed out copies of the receipts from the two transactions showing the last four digits of the victim’s stolen credit card. On the video, the suspect is seen exiting the store and heading on foot northbound.
Crashed
Police went to Ridge Road June 13 after an unrelated person called in a car crash. On arrival, they saw a gray Honda Accord had crashed into a stone wall. The driver, who identified himself as Ricardo Najera, 23, was standing outside the car. His eyes were bloodshot, his speech slurred. He denied he’d been drinking. During the field sobriety test he had trouble maintaining his balance, did not follow directions and stopped the test prematurely. He refused to take a breath test and was placed under arrest. At headquarters Najera took the chem test and showed a significant level of intoxication of the alcohol variety. During the booking procedure, he admitted he’d been drinking. He was released to a friend and issued a number of summonses. He received a court date of June 29. Pictures were taken of the stone wall, which is on the property of Hart’s Brook Park and Preserve and is property of the town of Greenburgh. Attempts were made to contact the key holder. The wall did not appear damaged.
He drove up on the lawn
A Pinewood Road resident June 13 reported a possibly intoxicated male drove on his lawn in a black Acura. When the caller tried to talk to the man, he drove away. Then the car returned and drove up on the lawn again, loud music blasting from the car’s interior. The lawn was not damaged. The caller, alarmed, requested the incident be documented. He described the driver as a brown-haired man in his 30s, wearing a bright orange T-shirt.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from June 7 to June 13, was compiled from official information.
