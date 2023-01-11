Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A caller Jan. 4 reported an argument with a school bus driver on Walworth Avenue. On arrival, police spoke with the caller who said her three children require door-to-door pickup but lately the driver is not honoring the agreement. She said the driver stops at the corner and insists she walk the kids to the bus. The bus driver told police that due to construction on the road there isn’t enough room for him to turn the bus around. The mother said there is. She said she has contacted the bus company and the school district about the situation. A police report was made for documentation. 

