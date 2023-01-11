A caller Jan. 4 reported an argument with a school bus driver on Walworth Avenue. On arrival, police spoke with the caller who said her three children require door-to-door pickup but lately the driver is not honoring the agreement. She said the driver stops at the corner and insists she walk the kids to the bus. The bus driver told police that due to construction on the road there isn’t enough room for him to turn the bus around. The mother said there is. She said she has contacted the bus company and the school district about the situation. A police report was made for documentation.
Overheated
On Jan. 2, a caller reported a suspicious van parked on Mohican Trail. It reportedly was parked there for a while, which concerned the caller. Police located the van and spoke with the occupants who said their engine overheated and they were waiting for it to cool off. They did not need assistance, and as there was nothing suspicious about their actions, police left them to it. The caller was advised of the outcome.
Can you give me a ride?
A caller Jan. 3 on Weaver Street reported their car was disabled in a parking lot and they needed help. On arrival, police saw the disabled car being loaded onto a flatbed truck; when the driver of the car asked for a lift to a destination, police advised the driver to call a cab.
A kind gesture
While patrolling Secor Road just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 3, an officer saw a car parked in a driveway with its lights on. As the car was unlocked, the officer reached inside and turned off the headlights as a courtesy.
Scary man
On Jan. 3, a caller reported that while she was in her car parked on East Parkway, a man in his early 30s with spiky black hair approached her car, took a picture of her license plate, knocked on her car window, and tried to open her locked door handle. By the time she contacted police, the woman had already left the area and she said she only wanted to report what had happened. Police looked for the man she described but couldn’t find him.
Busted
A Cortlandt Manor woman accused of using her phone while behind the wheel was pulled over by a police officer Jan. 3. Records showed the driver was unlicensed and lacked insurance, and the car was unregistered and had not been inspected. The car in question, a 2012 Nissan Altima, was first noticed on Drake Road near Ferncliff Road while the officer was parked near the rear entrance of Scarsdale Congregational Church. Police saw the driver holding a phone in front of her face while traveling westbound on Drake Road. A traffic stop was conducted at Church Lane and Crane Road. The driver told police she wasn’t talking on the phone but was just using GPS location service. A check of her paperwork showed the driver’s license and insurance infractions and her car was impounded. She was issued multiple summonses including a ticket to appear in Scarsdale Village Court Jan. 18.
Speeder
A Mount Vernon man Jan. 3 was caught going 54 mph in a marked 35 mph zone. Police officers conducting traffic enforcement on Post Road tracked the car traveling southbound and stopped it. A computer check of the driver’s license showed it was suspended. The driver was issued several summonses; his car was parked and secured on Montrose Road. The man told police he would make arrangements to get home.
Possibly suspicious incidents
On Jan. 3, a Palmer Avenue resident told police she thinks someone entered her residence and took an item. She said earlier on this day, she saw a dark colored sedan parked in front of her house. She thought the driver was taking pictures of her. She said the driver appeared to be in his 20s, but she couldn’t further describe him. She said a USB flash drive was missing from her house and she thinks the two incidents are connected. She told police she’s since changed her locks and asked that a report be made for documentation.
Given the runaround?
A Tompkins Road caller Jan. 3 reported a jacket containing her passport was stolen two days earlier while she was in Patterson, New Jersey. She contacted Patterson police who told her to report the incident in the jurisdiction where she lives. Scarsdale police took her information and then contacted the Patterson police, informing them that Scarsdale police were unable to take this report, as it had to be made in the jurisdiction where the alleged theft happened. The Patterson police responded by saying the woman could make a report at their police station.
Flat tire
On Jan. 3, a Cornell Road caller reported seeing an SUV with its hazard lights on for 45 minutes and said he found that concerning. Police arrived and found a car with a flat tire, which was being serviced by AAA.
Erratic drivers
An erratic driver was reported in the early hours of the morning on Jan. 4 near Catherine and Kelwynne roads. The driver, a woman, was reported driving a white Chevy Tahoe. Police looked for the car but couldn’t find it.
Another erratic driver in a silver Hyundai was reported Jan. 4 traveling southbound on Post Road. As the car was heading toward Eastchester, Scarsdale police notified Eastchester personnel.
Unoccupied car raises concerns
A caller Jan. 4 reported an unoccupied BMW parked in the roadway at Brite Avenue and Butler Road with its lights on. Police went to the area and saw a legally parked car near the registered owner’s residence.
Risky business?
While patrolling Harwood Court Jan. 4, police discovered an unlocked door. Police spoke with building management; they said the door was left unlocked on purpose, to allow a contractor to come in for floor sanding.
Another unlocked door was found at a business on Chase Road Jan. 4. Police conducted an interior check and all appeared in good order. The door was secured.
Leaking water
A Hamilton Road resident Jan. 5 went to police headquarters to document a civil dispute regarding a sprinkler system installed at her residence. She said she hired someone to install the system, but soon after she saw water leaking from a stone wall. A waterproofing service responded and said the water was coming from the sprinkler. When she called the sprinkler installer, she was told they couldn’t respond to her property until the spring. A report of her complaint was made for documentation.
Walking in the street
A woman was reported Jan. 5 walking in the roadway on Weaver Street. Police looked for her, but didn’t see her. According to police, the same woman is often reported in the area.
Needed a jump start
Officers on patrol pulled up to a disabled car Jan. 6 near Post and Fenimore roads. The driver told police he ran out of gas and was waiting for someone to bring him fuel. The fuel was delivered but it didn’t solve the car’s problem so a tow truck was summoned to jumpstart the car. That worked, and the driver went on his way.
Park better
A Morris Road caller Jan. 6 said a lot of cars were parked on both sides of the road. Police arrived and confirmed there was a problem. Police found the driver of the car that was causing the problem and got the driver to move the car out of the way.
Fishing for mail
Sticky residue was reported Jan. 6 on the inside lid of a U.S. Postal Service mailbox located at Gaylord Road and Boulevard. Police determined it was glue traps meant to illegally snag outgoing mail. The post office was notified of the find and police said they would monitor activity around the mailbox.
Nothing illegal happening here
A film crew reported filming on private property was reported Jan. 7 by a concerned Lyme Road resident. Police spoke to one of the crew members who said he was filming the listed property for its new owner, who was on scene. No crime was committed and no further action was taken.
Didn’t want event to end?
A custodian on scene called police Jan. 8 to report a fight at a venue on Saxon Woods Road. The caller told police there was an event that by contract was supposed to end at midnight; a few minutes after midnight, there was a verbal dispute regarding the end time. By the time police arrived, the dispute was resolved, but the custodian asked police to remain on scene until all the guests left.
Fire
Steam from a shower activated a smoke alarm Jan. 2 on Corell Road. Firefighters arrived on scene, investigated and reset the alarm.
Condensation coming from the exhaust of a heating flue pipe brought firefighters Jan. 2 to a residence on Stonehouse Road. A neighbor had reported what they believed at the time to be smoke coming from the basement. The house was unoccupied and under construction. Firefighters arriving on scene investigated and concluded there was no smoke and the furnace was operating properly. Entry into the house wasn’t necessary.
A homeowner sanding wood Jan. 2 inside a house on Brite Avenue activated a smoke alarm. Firefighters reset the alarm and the homeowner moved his sanding project outdoors.
A malfunctioning air handler brought firefighters Jan. 3 to a house on Ogden Road. Firefighters shut down the unit and told the homeowner to call for service.
When a Madison Road resident left his car running inside his closed garage Jan. 4, an alarm activated, which brought firefighters to the residence. CO readings were taken, and no problem was found as the car was no longer running inside the garage.
A hazardous condition was reported Jan. 4 on Windmill Lane regarding an excavation hole 6 feet wide and 4 feet deep. Firefighters contacted the building department and the town engineer to ask if the hole needed shoring up. Workers were advised to stay out of the hole until its safety could be determined.
Water reported leaking through an overhead light fixture Jan. 6 brought firefighters to a house on Palmer Avenue. On firefighters’ arrival, the homeowner had mitigated the leak, but still needed assistance with the water condition. Power was shut down to the circuit breaker in that area and the resident was advised to call for service.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, was made from official reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.