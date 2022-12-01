From finding the perfect sweater for your aunt to discovering a few treasures to add to your own wish list, holiday shopping feels good. Next week, from Dec. 8 to 10, you can also do good as you hit the stores in the ’Dale. Four women’s boutiques — Great Stuff, I Am More, Mixology and Pamela Robbins — will be raising funds for Moms for Moms, a nonprofit that supports New York-based single mothers and their babies. Two women in town, Lauren Tetenbaum Dorman of Heathcote and Amanda Roth of Quaker Ridge, are behind the initiative.
In a way, Tetenbaum and Roth’s efforts mirror the arc of their close friendship. “We grew up together in Manhattan, but connected when our kids were in the 2’s [classes] in New York City,” Tetenbaum said. “Amanda moved here first, and then … we got the urge.” They also both have careers focused on helping other women. Roth is behind the Scarsdale Moms, a social media platform, while Tetenbaum is a social worker specializing in women’s issues.
Though the three-day shopping fundraiser is brand new, Tetenbaum and Roth’s collaboration with I Am More is not. “Both separately and together, we have collaborated often with Marcy Berman-Goldstein, the owner,” Tetenbaum said. “In June of 2021, for example, I hosted a speaking event in collaboration with her store on navigating family-friendly workplace policies. The three of us also collaborated on an event earlier this year, a supplies drop-off location to collect postpartum supplies for a different organization.”
In the case of next week’s initiative, the goal is to collect straight financial contributions. “Primarily, Moms for Moms provides postpartum supplies and newborn supplies to those single mothers, and the kits range between $75 and $125 each,” Tetenbaum said. “It’s such a great way to make a huge impact with a little bit of a donation.”
The idea for a three-day shop-for-a-cause event was Berman-Goldstein’s, Tetenbaum said. “And I have worked a lot with the recipient organization, and they’re just really wonderful,” she added. With a concept and recipient nailed down, Tetenbaum and Roth worked to sign on the other three participating boutiques. They were thrilled at the enthusiastic reception they received: “They were very generous, and happy to come together as a community,” Tetenbaum said. Each store will approach fundraising in its own way, she added. One or more may donate a percentage of the proceeds from one or more of the three days; others may set up flyers with Venmo information as well as background on Moms to Moms.
Although this is the first time Tetenbaum and Roth have enlisted Scarsdale stores to help the charity, Tetenbaum has raised funds on Moms for Moms’ behalf before. “I came across their work because their mission is very aligned with mine in terms of supporting other women and mothers,” she says. “I developed a rapport with them, and I hosted a shopping event at Veronica Beard in Greenwich, in which they donated a portion of what was raised that night for Moms for Moms. And it was such a rewarding experience … it’s such a tangible outcome.”
Nor is this Tetenbaum’s only foray into good works. “I have been the chair of both my kids’ school community service committees,” she said. “So, while my day-to-day at the moment is not all about [helping] women of certain socioeconomic statuses, I’m still pretty active in the general field.”
It’s worth noting that the fundraiser may also benefit Scarsdale’s worthy local businesses. Increased foot traffic is needed to keep the downtown vital, yet it can be a difficult goal to achieve. “We have a whole list of holiday shopping to do, and we might as well do it here, for a good cause,” Tetenbaum said. “I hope others feel the same, and, in the meantime, they can learn a lot about all of these single mothers living in our broader community who don’t even have access to diapers.”
For new mothers who are facing such financial struggles, it’s just one more challenge among many. “Generally, it’s really hard to be a mom, especially coming out of the pandemic. It’s been an extremely isolating time,” Tetenbaum said. “And even before the pandemic, being a new mother can feel extremely lonely. You can think that everyone else has it all figured out, and that’s not true.” Fundraising for Moms for Moms is one way to ease that pressure and confusion, she said.
The holidays, of course, are a time of wishes and excitement. For Tetenbaum and Roth, there’s one more thrilling expectation as the festive season kicks into full swing. “I believe the event is going to be a win-win,” Tetenbaum predicted. “Hopefully, we’ll raise some funds, and buy some great gifts.”
