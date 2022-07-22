With nearly a third of the nation’s monkeypox cases in New York City, Westchester County began taking aim at the disease last week, despite only 12 confirmed cases within the county as of Friday, July 15.
Unlike COVID-19, which has seen an uptick in cases with the BA-5 variant — still a fraction of what was seen during the height of the initial omicron variant — monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact, not through respiratory drops; presents as a rash or lesions; can be combated through vaccines after or before exposure; and is under normal circumstances not fatal.
There have been no fatalities in the United State thus far.
“That’s important to understand,” Latimer said. “When we dealt with COVID we dealt with an illness that did trigger fatalities … [Monkeypox] is a painful disease, but it is not necessarily a fatal disease.”
Latimer noted that COVID-19 “sensitized us” and there is now concern for “any disease that pops up.”
When Latimer and county health commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler held their press conference, there were 1,470 cases nationwide, 414 in New York State, 389 in New York City and 12 in Westchester. By Monday, July 18, when Latimer gave his weekly update, that number had grown to 18 within the county.
Amler said monkeypox was discovered 50 years ago and has had “almost not spread” during that time, having been “in general mostly confined to Africa.”
“The world is a smaller place than it was 50 years ago,” Amler said. “You can get on a plane and be anywhere in the world. Is that a part of it? Maybe. I don’t think we exactly know the answer to that question. I think the good news is that this is not COVID and the general public does not need to be panicked. This is just different.”
Though fever can present itself, the symptoms are more likely to include “intense” headache, swollen lymph nodes, achy muscles and a rash that “can blister and crust over,” likely on the face, palms, soles of the feet, mouth and around the genitals. Monkeypox typically lasts two to four weeks and can be more serious for those who are immunocompromised or young children.
Due to monkeypox’s “ties” to “intimate contact,” Latimer said the county is reaching out to LGBTQIA groups “to give information so they know how to respond.”
A test can’t be performed unless a rash or lesion has formed and there are no at-home tests, but the FDA approved two-dose vaccines taken 28 days apart for age 18 and over. They can be administered to anyone who wants to prevent the disease or have a lesser reaction to it or if you get it within four to 14 days after exposure it can help cure the disease.
“I think we should not be alarmed, but we should stay informed about monkeypox,” Amler said. “This means understanding the symptoms, how it’s spread and what to do if you’re exposed. I think that just being knowledgeable about this is the most important thing that any of us can do at this point.”
The county was provided 970 JYNNEOS vaccines by New York State, with 450 being divided among a number of local medical centers and the other 520 being administered by appointment only at the county’s health clinic at 134 Court St. in White Plains on Mondays from noon to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. by calling 914-995-8900. On Monday, 108 first doses were administered to the public.
In updating the COVID-19 numbers on Monday, Latimer said there were 3,613 active cases in the county as of Sunday, with that number having trended upward by 200 or 300 over the past few weeks. He called it “a slow increase,” and said it is about 10% of the 36,000 cases during omicron. Latimer said eight have died of COVID over the last two weeks and just over 150 are hospitalized, up 26 from a couple of weeks ago.
Latimer was clear in his message: “Monkeypox is not COVID.”
On the state level, you can text “MONKEYPOX” for English or “MONKEYPOXESP” for Spanish to 81336 to get alerts and learn more at health.ny.gov/monkeypox.
“We are building on our ongoing response efforts to bring the latest monkeypox information, tools and resources directly to New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “As we continue to work with the federal government to press for more vaccines, I urge New Yorkers to sign up for these important alerts and stay informed with monkeypox updates in your community.”
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is working on public outreach to educate residents, in addition to working to secure more vaccines to distribute throughout the state.
“In public health, information is one of our most valuable tools,” state health commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. “This innovative campaign, which provides texts in both English and Spanish, will help get education and resources directly to New Yorkers, expanding access to updates about monkeypox and availability of vaccines and care. I encourage everyone to sign up for these alerts, and to stay up to date about the best ways we can all protect ourselves and mitigate spread in our communities.”
On Tuesday, July 19, the state announced both the state and federal government would be supplying New York City, the epicenter of monkeypox, with vaccine supplies.
“New York continues to face a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases,” Hochul said. “I want to thank President Biden, Dr. [Ashish] Jha and other administration officials for their partnership to secure additional vaccines for our state. While the national supply remains limited, we will continue our efforts to confront this outbreak with the urgency needed to ensure that New York receives its fair share of vaccines and protect our most vulnerable communities.”
