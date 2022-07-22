p1-Monkeypox-latimer-and-amler-courtesy-county.jpg

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and county health commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler held a press conference about monkeypox Friday, July 15.

 Courtesy Westchester County

With nearly a third of the nation’s monkeypox cases in New York City, Westchester County began taking aim at the disease last week, despite only 12 confirmed cases within the county as of Friday, July 15.

Unlike COVID-19, which has seen an uptick in cases with the BA-5 variant — still a fraction of what was seen during the height of the initial omicron variant — monkeypox is spread through skin-to-skin contact, not through respiratory drops; presents as a rash or lesions; can be combated through vaccines after or before exposure; and is under normal circumstances not fatal.

