stacy monteiro shs cheer coach.jpg

Stacy Monteiro coached Scarsdale cheerleading for 23 years.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

In late April, Stacy Monteiro, Scarsdale’s third-longest tenured head varsity coach behind Barney Foltman (girls’ swim and dive) and Jennifer Roane (tennis), told athletic director Ray Pappalardi she was stepping down from the cheerleading program. Monteiro was among the final hires by former A.D. Ron Bouchier prior to his retirement at the end of the 1999-2000 school year.

Monteiro, who chose not to comment for the story, built a successful and competitive program, which ran in the fall and winter, for the last 23 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.