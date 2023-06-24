In late April, Stacy Monteiro, Scarsdale’s third-longest tenured head varsity coach behind Barney Foltman (girls’ swim and dive) and Jennifer Roane (tennis), told athletic director Ray Pappalardi she was stepping down from the cheerleading program. Monteiro was among the final hires by former A.D. Ron Bouchier prior to his retirement at the end of the 1999-2000 school year.
Monteiro, who chose not to comment for the story, built a successful and competitive program, which ran in the fall and winter, for the last 23 years.
“We’re incredibly grateful for Stacy’s years of service here,” Pappalardi said. “I think she’s done a lot for the program. She put her heart and soul into her work here. The job has become more challenging over time, especially with all the things she did like the tournaments and the trips and so on. The administration and management of that, from an institutional standpoint, the requirements have become much more detailed as far as bookkeeping and advance planning. She did an amazing job here.”
About three weeks after Monteiro informed Pappalardi of her decision, the remaining four coaches on the high school cheerleading staff resigned as well. 2013 SHS grad Ashley Hing, after 10 years with the program, said she had work and school commitments that would preclude her from committing to the program next year and she said that Brianna Carolini, Joanne Gabbi and Gabriella D’Ippolito are all heading to coach at Tuckahoe.
“On the assistants’ part I do know they were concerned about the administrative portion of the job and the expectations for paperwork, organization, communication with parents and so on,” Pappalardi said. “On or about May 22 is when they all stepped down. I think the kids on the team learned about that around the same time.”
Hing cheered under Monteiro and then coached with her for the next decade. She was also the vice president of Section 1 Cheerleading this year.
“It’s been amazing to watch the program grow and I hope that whoever takes it over will hopefully keep that same culture,” Hing said.
Pappalardi was screening candidates this week and expects to begin conducting interviews next week. Pappalardi also met with team members this week to get their perspective on the program going forward. He called it a “unique opportunity to plan” for the immediate and long-term future.
Among the things the girls prioritized were qualifying for nationals and balancing that timing with sectionals. They talked about the importance of tumbling and analyzing the different categories for nationals to find the right fit.
“I think as sad as we are to see Stacy and the rest of the staff go, I think we’re excited about what the new possibilities might be,” Pappalardi said. “We’ve got a pretty strong candidate pool. Now it’s about understanding if they’re a good fit for being here at Scarsdale… I’m hopeful that we find a person that really relates to the girls and I think we have an interesting process that allows us to make that match if we can.”
Pappalardi said he doesn’t have a set number of hires in mind as long as he finds qualified candidates who have expertise in gameday and traditional, teaching skills like tumbling and a clear understanding of the rules.
The varsity team — there was no junior varsity this year — graduates 14 seniors and returns a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen. There were over 50 girls on modified with four coaches last year, so Pappalardi expects a healthy influx into the high school program this fall.
“It took us a long time to build that existing staff and I think they worked incredibly well together,” Pappalardi said. “It’s a loss for the program, but I’m really excited about the candidates we have here and the excitement of the girls seeing this as an opportunity, because it doesn’t always work that way. It’s really a chance to rethink what the goals of the program are, and it’s given me an opportunity to really listen to them, which is something I am always thankful for.”
After competing at UCA Nationals in Florida in February for several years, Scarsdale first made the semifinals under Monteiro in 2008. Ten years later the team made it back to the semis in 2018 and made it that far every year in the traditional category since with the exception of 2021, when there was no nationals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the Raiders were unable to reach their goal of making the finals, they often came close, just shy on tumbling and overall difficulty of the performance.
When Monteiro first coached the team for the 2000-01 school year it began a string of years when she had a large team of 20 competing and Scarsdale was among the best teams at the annual Westchester County Invitational at the Westchester County Center, drawing a large crowd of Raider rooters. The team eventually shifted toward a smaller 12-performer team, but more recently dealt with the changing landscape of COVID-19 and the emergence of gameday cheerleading, which saw two separate, but overlapping squads and twice the amount of hard work. A gameday routine is three minutes long, 30 seconds longer than traditional.
One of the biggest changes was when Section 1 officially recognized cheerleading as a sport, which led to more oversight and in turn cut down on some of the off-season activity in spring and summer, though over the years clinics and camps have been a big part of Scarsdale’s culture.
Pappalardi said “continuity” was Monteiro’s “greatest strength.”
“I think she is a champion of having continuity,” he said. “Varsity, JV, but also modified. Also stability. People knew what to expect for a really long time from her.”
Pappalardi said the girls who have been coached by Monteiro are “amazing” and “completely committed.”
“They work hard,” he said. “For those girls it’s a year-round thing for most and that’s not easy to do. She’s been able to keep that rolling for a really, really long time and that’s a tribute to her.”
Pappalardi credited Monteiro for being present and involved for traditional and gameday this past year.
“She’s been here for all that,” he said. “She’s not an absentee coach. She puts the time in for those girls and almost every year they’ve gone to Florida and that’s a huge undertaking. When you think of the number of hours she’s put in to make this all happen, the dedication that goes into that is extraordinary.”
There’s also football and basketball games in addition to hosting an annual invitational, which is a major fundraising event for the team for nationals.
“Even though coaching is not a full-time job, for her it 100% was a full-time second job on top of her day job,” Pappalardi said.
Hing credited Monteiro for raising the bar for the program ever year with skills and expectations and meeting challenges. She also created a robust rec program.
“She’s built the whole program from the ground up when she was about 20 or so,” Hing said. “She kind of grew with the sport over the last 20 years or so. A lot of alumni such as myself felt that cheerleading was such a big part of being at Scarsdale. It was one of the highlights of being able to go here. She created that environment and it just grew over the years. I know there are still some amazing athletes who are cheering in college, so that all started with her. Her passion for it was definitely taken in by the kids and it’s grown in the kids as well.”
Losing Hing is also “difficult,” Pappalardi said. “She came through the program here, middle school through high school,” he said. “She understands the challenges of being a student here at Scarsdale High School and understands how the balance of the academic life and athletics needs to happen. One hundred percent losing Ashley is difficult in a different way. She brings an institutional knowledge and I trusted her opinion on those kinds of things when making decisions about holidays, breaks, number of practice hours, that kind of thing. I’ll have to rely on the athletes a little more without having her here.”
Hing said she is going to miss “everything” about being part of the program.
“It was such a full circle moment for me to be coaching varsity the last couple of years,” she said. “I’m going to miss the kids, the environment. I bleed maroon — I am Scarsdale through and through. I’ll miss being in the gym and watching the kids grow every season. I think the most rewarding things is seeing where they started and where they finish at nationals or sectionals. I’m just going to miss the whole journey of it.”
