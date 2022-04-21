As a former professional ballet dancer, teacher, ballet mistress, choreographer and artistic director working throughout the United States, Kristen McGrew understands every aspect of the industry. When she was hired as the dance school director at the JCC of Mid-Westchester in 2018, McGrew dreamed not only of furthering the discipline for those who studied there on a daily or weekly basis but for those beyond the borders of the Scarsdale facility as well.
While the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on her vision, McGrew and the JCC were able to finally make it happen last week when they offered MorDance a free weeklong residency April 11-15 as the small nonprofit ballet company prepared for its first major performance since 2019. This performance, which will take place April 29-30 at Peter Norton Symphony Space in Manhattan, was originally slated for the first week of April 2020, but that was shut down by COVID-19. Now two years later, MorDance will finally take the stage once again.
Choreographer and artistic director Morgan McEwen founded MorDance in 2013 “to modernize and innovate the ballet landscape through providing high-level and accessible performances for all audiences.” The show is described as “three new works woven together by themes of humanity, pushing ballet to its limits with fast-paced bravura, intricate footwork and scenic innovation.”
McEwen and 11 dancers made the JCC their home for one of the most crucial final rehearsal weeks.
“To have that consistent time and to see dancers every day for a full day of work is like a gift from above really,” McEwen said. “When Kristen called me up and said she wanted to make this happen it was wonderful. COVID has definitely posed problems and continues to pose problems, but any time we’re able to get a residency space is a huge win for us.”
With the JCC being focused around community and McEwen not wanting ballet to be seen as an “inaccessible art form,” McEwen said she wanted the doors open during rehearsals so those in the building could hear and see what was going on, which is something that can’t happen in city spaces. “When we were talking about it, I said when we’re here I want our doors to always be open so that if anyone is here and wants to pop their head into rehearsal we wanted to make that happen,” McEwen said.
While studio time and space have long been at a premium, that’s never been more true than during the pandemic. Many spaces still haven’t opened their doors to outsiders, so small companies like MorDance are on the lookout for quality, guaranteed spaces, and when it’s free, that’s even better. “As an arts organization that doesn’t have a brick and mortar space, we’re swimming up a stream without a paddle right now,” McEwen said.
Since there are so many studio spaces throughout the city, some with multiple locations, scheduling and remembering to go to the right place can be tricky on a daily basis. Unlike other types of dance, ballet requires marley floors — preferably sprung — for pointe shoes, which further limits the company. MorDance has also run into studios not being open when they show up, double-booked, having obstructions in the dance space, being half the size of a stage and not having a piano.
In smaller spaces, more is left up to the imagination and dancers aren’t free to fully exert themselves and see how a sequence will play out on a full stage, so a lot comes together in the final weeks when proper spaces are key.
New York State Council for the Arts subsidizes studio spaces in the city, allowing McEwen to rent for $10 per hour for up to 20 hours a week, but that has diminished and the price goes up after that. And if you want a piano, which is essential to MorDance’s upcoming show, that’s another potential cost and headache.
Everything McEwen needed, however, was at the JCC.
During spring break there were no evening classes, which made the April week perfect for the JCC and MorDance to team up. McGrew was a professional ballet dancer for more than 20 years and had her own small company in the city, so she and McEwen are kindred spirits.
“The other nice thing is it’s a contemporary ballet company, which I love,” McGrew said. “We have such a strong adult ballet contingent here at the JCC and I thought they would enjoy seeing Morgan’s dancers after their own classes. They go to see a lot of dance when they can.
“The rehearsal creation process is so unique to each choreographer. I peeked in a lot, but I didn’t want to see too much because I’m going to see their performances on the 29th and the 30th.”
The dancers are freelancers who piece together enough work to make a living, often balancing several companies at once. McEwen freelanced prior to starting MorDance and she hopes some day to be offered yearlong contracts so dancers will have stability in a 9 to 5 setting. She called the ultimately rewarding lifestyle “exhausting and grueling,” but you wouldn’t know it seeing the dancers in and out of rehearsals.
“Having Morgan and her dancers was exciting not just to us in the dance department, but the rest of the building,” McGrew said, adding some visitors said to her, “‘Oh Kristen, I saw the dancers coming in today.’”
“You definitely know it’s them. The building was buzzing, which was really nice. They carry themselves differently. They walk differently. Performing artists have an aura. There’s an energy that crackles around them.”
McGrew saw this as a pilot program and with it being such a success she hopes to have MorDance and other companies call the JCC their home through more residencies.
“I was very happy with this first time, doing this here in the space,” McGrew said. “I would love to do it again. I would love to have Morgan back and start reaching out and talking to some other people. I have a list of people I want to start reaching out to and offering space.”
One thing McEwen learned prior to the shutdown in mid-March 2020 was to film as much as possible at the end of each rehearsal to preserve how the movements have evolved that day.
“You can remember something from Monday to Friday, but if you leave something for a year and a half — and go have a baby and survive a pandemic and come back — you don’t know what the chicken scratch in your notebook means anymore,” she said.
They filmed on March 12 and 13, 2020, hoping to return at the end of the month to finalize their show. That never happened. The next time they were together was June 21, 2021 dancing in sneakers in the city streets before studios began reopening. “I was determined to get the company back together in any safe way humanly possible,” McEwen said.
In late summer/early fall 2021 — their November 2020 rescheduling never happened — they prepared for the Battery Dance Festival, the first time they were back in front of a live audience and then January of this year they reconvened to finally pick up where they left off in March 2020 preparing for their seventh season.
“All the work has evolved over the two years,” McEwen said. “When you sit with something and revisit it you have fresh eyes and fresh perspective. I can honestly say I’m a different person than I was in 2020. I think we all are. Hopefully we’ve all evolved a little bit from this, but I’m also a mom now, which changes your life in ways I never thought it would. Now I have a completely different perspective on this work and I think it’s incredibly exciting for me to present this work now, because it’s been [a] two-year process of getting this back to life. But it’s all work that’s very connected by themes of humanity and how we are and how we interact. If we could use that any time, I think now is the time for that. It’s kind of fortuitous that this was the work I was working on when the world shut down and this is the work we’ll be presenting.”
Another big change is that McEwen has three understudies ready as substitutes in case dancers contract COVID-19. Normally she’d work with just the eight performers.
“Usually you’re just worried about injuries as dancers,” McEwen said. “I’ve definitely been on stage with a really bad cold or flu as long as my bones and muscles were working, but it’s just a different ballgame now.”
McEwen and McGrew instantly connected and have mutual respect for each other’s work. “She’s really trying to help and she’s been so generous,” McEwen said. “I try to do the same. I had a friend who had shows a couple of weekends ago and we’re cross-promoting each other’s performances on social media because their success is our success. That’s one thing that’s really wonderful about the arts community. We really do realize that success for one is success for all.”
While McEwen is always working on details both on and off the stage, she wants to see art thrive from the biggest ballets in the city and the world to the smallest ones.
“So much of what my company is about is creating access to the art form and access in a new way,” she said. “To have dance in Westchester we can provide access to ballet in a different sort of way by opening rehearsals and not putting ballet on a stage in tutus. It’s contemporary ballet — it’s more relatable. The narratives we’re telling aren’t ‘Cinderella’ or these sort of archaic ballets. That’s not a bad thing, but giving people relatable narratives in these contemporary times is really important.”
More now than ever.
