A Church Lane resident reported to police June 21 that his OnStar system alerted him that someone was attempting to enter his car where it was parked overnight. When he checked the car in the morning, all was secure, although he could see fingerprints. Police said they would do more drive-bys to the area.
A Cornell Street resident June 22 told police about video footage showing someone attempting to enter the resident’s car early that morning. The attempt was unsuccessful as the car was locked. Footage showed a male with black hair wearing a blue baseball cap, a light blue jean jacket and black shorts. An image was sent to detectives.
Road assistance rendered
Police assisted a driver on Mamaroneck Road near Palmer Avenue whose work car broke down June 21. The driver said he was in contact with his employer who would be responding shortly. Police directed traffic around the disabled car until the employer arrived to jumpstart it.
An unoccupied car that was parked in a no standing zone with its hazard lights on caught the attention of police June 21 at Palmer Avenue and Innes Road. While dispatch attempted to contact the car’s owner, a tow truck pulled up and its driver told police the car’s owner had contacted the towing company. A parking summons was issued to the car before it was removed from the roadway.
Police responded to the Hutchinson River Parkway near Mamaroneck Road on a call from a driver June 27 who said her front wheel fell off the Prius as she was driving, so she pulled over and put the hazard lights on. On arrival, police saw the car had some front-end damage but was safely parked on Stratton Road near Mamaroneck Road. The young driver said her parents were en route to help and she no longer required police assistance.
Needs shelter
A woman went to police headquarters June 21 to request assistance finding a place to shelter in the area. She was offered numerous options, all of which she declined. No further police action was taken.
Hit-and-run incidents
A Brambach Road resident June 21 reported his car was hit while parked in the lot at Scarsdale High School. Whoever hit it didn’t stick around or leave a note, he said, and the rear driver’s side door was damaged. The caller and his mother requested a police report.
A caller June 25 told police someone hit her car and then kept going while she was traveling on Scarsdale Avenue. She described a black Mercedes pulling into traffic, striking her car’s right passenger side and then fleeing the area. She was unable to get a license plate number or a description of the driver.
A person calling from the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center on Wilmot Road told police her car was struck while parked in front of the Bank of America June 25. She wasn’t in the car at the time. The damage appeared to be the result of a sideswipe. The other driver apparently left the scene. The bank is temporarily closed so there was no video surveillance available.
Loud music at parties
Police responded to Cooper Road June 21 on a report of loud music at a nearby house. When police arrived, the homeowner said she was throwing a graduation party for her child. Police advised her of the complaint and she said the party was ending.
A caller on Lyons Road reported loud music coming from a house June 21. After police arrived and advised the homeowner of a complaint, the volume was lowered.
A Cooper Road caller June 23 reported excessive noise coming from a neighboring residence at all hours and every day. The people responsible for the sound said they did not realize they were loud and said they would turn the volume down.
Teens will party
A real estate listing agent went to police headquarters June 22 to report that she thought some teens had been partying on the property of a listing on Heathcote Road. She requested extra drive-bys to the area.
Loud music and fireworks were reported coming from Edgewood School property June 24 on Roosevelt Place. On arrival, police saw a teen party in progress, but no fireworks were observed. The teens, told they couldn’t be on school property after dark, left the area.
Noisy teens were reported June 24 at Davis Park on Lyons Road. Police saw a small group of teens who dispersed when they pulled up.
Teens were reported making noise at a residence on Dolma Road June 25. When police arrived and advised the homeowner of the complaint, the homeowner said the music would be turned off and noise reduced.
A “loud and disturbing” gathering was reported June 25 on Brambach Road. On arrival, police found a small gathering of young people who were not being loud. The guests, apprised of the complaint, said they would be mindful of the neighbors.
Police responded to Lawrence Road June 26 on a report of teens having a party. The caller said the teens were causing a disturbance. On arrival, police spoke to a resident hosting the party; the resident said the party was over and his friends were all inside for the night.
A caller told police he suspected underage kids drinking at a location on Oak Lane June 27. Patrol drove by but didn’t see any adults or teens imbibing.
Stop work order enforced
A village code enforcement officer notified police June 22 of a tree company refusing to comply with a stop work order. The tree workers were removing a massive tree on Garden Road. When police arrived to substantiate the code enforcer’s directives, the enforcer issued a summons and the workers stopped and then left the area without incident.
Phone scam
An Ogden Road resident June 22 told police her husband gave his Social Security number to an unknown caller claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. Police advised the woman to notify her banking services and credit monitoring as well as the Social Security Administration. She was advised to monitor all accounts for fraudulent activity.
Inappropriate telemarketer
A Ross Road caller June 22 reported a telemarketer speaking to her inappropriately and trying to extract personal information. She said sexually explicit remarks were made. She said she didn’t give out any personal information. Police advised her about ways to safeguard her identity.
Identity theft
A Carthage Road resident June 22 told police she received a debit card from a bank, but she hadn’t requested one. She was advised to contact the major credit bureaus and the FTC, change her passwords and monitor her bank and credit reports.
A Fairview Road resident told police June 23 he received a credit card in the mail from an unfamiliar bank; when he contacted the bank, he was told a fraudulent account was opened in his name. While he was on the phone with the person he thought was a bank representative, he gave his Social Security number and other identifying information before realizing the bank name was a fraud. He contacted the Federal Trade Commission through the website Identitytheft.Gov and made a report.
Fraud and identity theft were reported June 26 by a Hillandale Close resident who said he got a letter from American Express indicating an account was created in his name. He never opened the new account. He’s been in contact with American Express, the Federal Trade Commission and has notified his banks. He hasn’t lost any money.
Your neighbor is moving
Police responded to Brewster Road June 23 on a report that a moving truck was parked in front of a neighbor’s house for four days. Police saw the truck was legally parked and observed movers loading it. No violations were observed.
Squatters?
A caller reported to police June 23 someone might be living in an unoccupied house on Madison Road. Police went to the location and found a significant amount of garbage inside that appeared to have been there awhile. They saw several broken windows at the rear in need of repair to prevent animals from entering. The main power line was disabled and the house appeared vacant. Police notified dispatch of the condition and the village manager’s office was contacted.
Not a water main break
Police responded to Griffen Avenue June 23 on a report of a broken water main. On arrival, police saw water in the street and found a homeowner who said he’d been cleaning his backyard and pool area all afternoon with a hose. No further action was taken.
Misunderstandings
An Uber passenger called police June 23 to report an Uber driver was refusing to complete the ride and the caller was stuck at Popham and Post roads. On arrival, police spoke to the passenger and the driver; both parties agreed there was a misunderstanding. The Uber driver agreed to drive the passenger to the requested destination.
A Forest Lane resident June 26 told police her teenage neighbor was at her house because the girl thought something suspicious was going on at her own home. On arrival, the girl told police there was a misunderstanding and she didn’t realize her sibling was currently at home. Police also spoke with the teen’s parents and, after getting assurance that all was fine, police left the house.
Singing, dancing, yelling
Westchester County police referred to Scarsdale police a report of a man at Fenimore and Post roads June 24 who might need assistance. The man was described as wearing only shorts and singing or dancing or yelling. Police looked for him with negative results.
Found jewelry
Police responded to a Brewster Road residence June 24 to collect a silver chain link piece of jewelry with a silver lock from a woman who said she found it on Kingston Road by Greenacres Avenue. It was unclear from the report whether it was a necklace or a bracelet. No report of lost property of that description had been made to the police department; the jewelry was placed in a locker for safekeeping.
Dead deer in woods
A Fox Meadow Road resident called police June 25 to report an injured deer in her backyard. On arrival, police found a dead deer in the woods. Since it was in the woods and not someone’s yard, no further action was taken.
Lost wallet
A Carman Road man June 25 told police he lost his wallet somewhere in the village business district. He said he had used it that morning at Starbucks and, when he got home, he realized it was missing. He returned to Starbucks to see if the wallet was found or if anyone turned it in but it wasn’t. The wallet contained his driver’s license and about $1,000.
A caller reported his wallet was stolen June 25 at the basketball court on Huntington Avenue. He said he put his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and about $100, under his backpack at a corner of the court. He said there were about 20 people using the court, five of them known to him. He said he never saw anyone near his backpack, but after the game his wallet was missing.
Movers at wrong address
A Haverford Avenue resident called police June 25 to report four men went on her property and were on her deck. At first, she said they were taking things. She said they looked in windows and then got back in their moving truck. Before they left, they told her they had the wrong address. Police located the three described men soon after at an address on Swarthmore Road, where they were supposed to be. They said they’d accidentally gone to the wrong address but now they were at the right one. The caller said nothing was broken, damaged or stolen while they were at her house.
Oops, the garage closed
A caller told police June 25 that her car, parked by a valet at a garage on Overhill Road, was unavailable to her because the garage was closed for the day. She said her house keys were inside the car. Police contacted the garage owner who said the valet was on his way to retrieve her keys from his office. No further police action was required.
No backhoe after hours
Police responded to Harvard Drive June 26 on a report of construction activity after permitted hours. They saw a backhoe being operated. The operator was advised of local ordinances and was issued an appearance ticket.
The price is right
Police responded to a business on Scarsdale Avenue June 26 on a report of a customer who had argued with a cashier over the price of merchandise. The customer paid for the item and left without further incident.
Dogs on the loose
Police responded to Brewster Road June 26 on a report of a loose German shepherd. Police looked for the dog without result.
A husky/boxer mix was reported to have slipped its collar on Kensington Road June 26. Police recorded the dog’s name, Cody, in the dog incident book. The person who reported the loose dog called back later to say Cody was located.
Two dogs were reported on Garden Road June 27, one black, the other light brown, somewhere in the 50-70 pound range. Police saw the light brown one in a yard. Police spoke to a person who claimed to be the dog’s owner and who was aware of the complaint. As both dogs were secured, police left.
Noisy roosters
Loud roosters were reported June 27 at a residence on Brewster Road. A call record was created to document the incident. There was no police action taken.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Fenimore Road July 22 for a carbon monoxide alarm. On arrival, the homeowner said there was a problem with their hot water heater and firefighters discovered hot water from a second floor faucet had air in the line and showed carbon monoxide levels when metered. Other readings showed an issue when hot water was run in the basement and in the kitchen. Con Edison was notified and conducted an inspection upon arrival which led to the hot water heater being tagged for repair. Scarsdale’s water department requested a sample of the hot water for testing.
Fire personnel responded to a residence on Greenacres Avenue June 25 for a fire alarm. On arrival they found burnt food on the stove. They helped the homeowner reset the alarm.
Emergency personnel responded to the Bronx River Parkway June 27 on a report of a single car crash in which the driver was reported unconscious. Westchester County police were administering CPR when medics arrived and assisted with compressions. The patient was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of a head injury. Police remained on scene until the road was cleared and the car was towed.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department from June 21 to June 27, was compiled from official information.
