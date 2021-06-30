Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.