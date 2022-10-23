Greenburgh Police blotter logo

A Campden Road resident reported Oct. 16 his BMW valued at $60,000 was stolen from his driveway. His security camera shows the car being driven away. He said there were two sets of keys and one was inside the car. An app located the car in Newark, New Jersey. Police entered it into the system as stolen and alerts were placed on it. 

Stolen car recovered

