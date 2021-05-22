An Old Colony Road resident reported May 11 he was the victim of identity theft after being informed by the New York Department of Labor someone made an employment claim using his name. He never made a claim. Police advised him how to fill out the fraudulent claim paperwork on the Department of Labor website. He said he’s not out any money.
An Underhill Road resident reported May 11 she received a letter from the Department of Labor and a debit card with her name and phone number on it. The caller said she called the Department of Labor and learned there was $4,884 in benefits on the card. The caller is retired and never applied for unemployment. She also doesn’t have a computer. She was advised to contact her bank and monitor her accounts and statements.
An Andrea Lane resident May 13 told police she got a letter from the Department of Labor telling her she was entitled to $504 a week in pandemic unemployment benefits but she told police she never filed a claim. She notified credit bureaus and the Department of Labor.
Driveway marked
Police responded to Elizabeth Street on May 11 on a report that a resident’s driveway had been marked by someone claiming to work for the town of Greenburgh. The resident shared an extensive history she had with the owner of the property next door on S. Healy Avenue, disclosing a dispute between them that’s currently in the New York State Supreme Court concerning the driveway. She said she spoke with the code enforcement officer previously and mentioned a town employee marked her driveway, at which time the code officer informed her the town didn’t make those markings. She told police she thought her neighbor, with whom she is having the dispute, hired someone to survey the disputed property. She said she has a court order stipulating this neighbor or any of his agents stay away from the disputed area, and she had an order of protection against the neighbor, but it had expired. Police took photos of the markings for a report.
Disturbing client
A gym owner on N. Central Avenue told police May 12 that a client was sending harassing emails to her. She said two weeks earlier the client had joined the gym and then became conversational while training and working with her. He told her he recently adopted a dog from a rescue service and he has a mental disorder that puts restrictions on his ability to adopt a pet. She said he sent emails to a staff member at the rescue service saying he is in a relationship with her; she was unaware he’d done this until the rescue staffer reached out. She immediately canceled the man’s gym membership and told him to cease contact with her. She said his behavior since then alarmed her. A report was made and police advised her to let them know if he shows up at the gym.
Pocketbook stolen, then left behind
A woman told police May 12 her pocketbook was stolen while she was in Marshall’s on N. Central Avenue. She said she put her bag in a cart and, while shopping, piled merchandise on top of it. When she went to the checkout counter and began unloading her purchases, she noticed her bag was gone. She told police she never left her cart, but she did turn her back a few times. The store manager was notified. While police were interviewing the caller in the store parking lot, her bag was found inside the store. Nothing was missing but she was advised to notify her bank and credit agencies because the cards might have been photographed for identity theft purposes. It is not known if her identity was compromised.
Man assisted
Responding to a request for a welfare check, police responded to a bus stop on Marion Road and S. Central Avenue May 12 on a report of a man throwing pamphlets at cars. Police saw a man with several bags of luggage. He said he was evicted from his apartment and was waiting for his mother to pick him up at the bus stop. At the time of the police response, he’d been waiting seven hours. He said he was part of the Search for Change program but was out of contact with his counselor. He said he’d been locked out of his apartment.
While police were talking to the man, a neighbor approached and said he’d been checking up on the man periodically. He thought the man was evicted because his rent hadn’t been paid. Police attempted to contact Search for Change with negative results. A case manager who knows the man arrived on scene and tried to contact Search for Change but was unsuccessful. The building manager of the subject’s apartment complex arrived on scene and said the man was not evicted and that there was a malfunction of the door lock to his apartment. The door was fixed and resecured. The building manager said he was able to contact Search for Change and he will personally be checking on the man, who declined medical attention and said all his property was accounted for.
Phone store burgled
Police responded to the AT&T store on S. Central Avenue May 13 when a security alarm was set off by glass breaking. On arrival, police saw the front window glass of the store had been shattered. A premise check indicated a burglary scene, but the store was empty. The keyholder arrived and told police iPads and iPhones worth a total $6,000 had been taken from the store. A review of camera footage from inside the store showed a man wearing a red hooded jacket, black pants and a ski mask smashing the window and using body force and pliers to get inside the store. Footage showed him ripping merchandise off display cases and putting items in a backpack attached to his chest. He fled the store and headed southbound on Central Avenue. Police are investigating.
Man wants his son
Police responded to Beautiful Beginnings on S. Central Avenue May 13 on a report of harassment after a 34-year-old woman said a family came in for an ultrasound; they had a young male child with them. She said 20 minutes into their visit, there was a loud banging on the business door. When she answered it, she saw a woman who said she came to see her son. She said her son was the young male child inside, so the caller let her in. She left shortly after and the business phone rang; on the other end was a man screaming he would smash down the door to the business because his son was locked inside. She said the ultrasound client identified the male caller as his brother-in-law and that this man was the father of the child.
Police contacted the screaming caller who said he was upset because he was trying to find his son. He said he was unable to make contact with family members because their business is in the basement of a building and phone service there is unreliable. He denied threatening to smash down the door of Beautiful Beginnings, but said he would contact police for assistance with finding his son. The woman who initially called police said she was alarmed by the threats and harassment, but didn’t want to press charges. A report was made.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from May 10 to May 16, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.