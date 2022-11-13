Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An Old Colony Road resident reported Nov. 8 his Audi valued at $20,000 was stolen from his driveway. The car was unlocked and the keys were inside along with a laptop and miscellaneous sailing gear. A license plate reader picked up the car heading toward Dobbs Ferry. The reporting party checked his E-ZPass and saw two unauthorized charges for tolls on the Garden State Parkway. One charge was at the Essex Plaza and the next at the Pascack Valley exit. The car was entered into E-Justice as stolen. 

Grand larceny 

