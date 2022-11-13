An Old Colony Road resident reported Nov. 8 his Audi valued at $20,000 was stolen from his driveway. The car was unlocked and the keys were inside along with a laptop and miscellaneous sailing gear. A license plate reader picked up the car heading toward Dobbs Ferry. The reporting party checked his E-ZPass and saw two unauthorized charges for tolls on the Garden State Parkway. One charge was at the Essex Plaza and the next at the Pascack Valley exit. The car was entered into E-Justice as stolen.
Grand larceny
A Central Park Avenue man reported Nov. 8 his bank notified him about a possibly fake check for $3,000 on his account that was cashed on Oct. 11 by an unknown party. He confirmed to his bank the check was fake and contacted his credit union where he discovered an inquiry was made regarding an auto loan in the amount of $88,281.99. He learned a car was purchased through a Manhattan dealership using a New York State driver’s license identification with the man’s name but giving his address as Maspeth. Two more inquiries were made regarding other car loans that were not processed. Police have been in contact with the Manhattan dealership regarding the fraudulent car purchase.
Scammed
An elderly E. Hartsdale Avenue resident went to police headquarters Nov. 2 to report she’d been scammed out of $3,000. She said she planned to take a cruise she had booked through an online travel company, but had to cancel because of illness. She told police that she called the company, and the phone was answered by “Andrew” who asked how he could help her and directed her to get her reimbursement by purchasing multiple PlayStation gift cards. She said she completed a Zelle transaction to an entirely other person. Her bank has since canceled her account but won’t refund the gift card money. She provided police with her booking confirmation. The incident has been documented as grand larceny.
Missing political sign
An Ardsley Road resident reported Nov. 3 a political sign she had posted on the corner of Old Post Road and Ardsley Road before Halloween was not there as of Nov. 2. She’s not sure when it went missing and didn’t see anyone take it. A report was made for documentation.
Not really a crime
Police responded to Fovama Rugs on S. Central Avenue Nov. 2 on a report of a suspicious email from a potential customer who identified himself to the store owner online as “Michael.” The incident involved a potential work order and concern about a check that the store owner determined was fraudulent. He’s not out any money. A report was made for documentation only.
Suspicious mail
On Nov. 4, a Columbia Avenue resident reported he had regularly received mail addressed to some other name since early September. He said he doesn’t know anyone by that name and did not give anyone permission to use his address. He said he has reported the situation to the U.S. Post Office and said the matter is under investigation with an attorney general. A report was made for documentation.
Objects to sirens
Police went to S. Central Avenue Nov. 4 after the Hartsdale fire captain reported a man in a blue Honda Civic pulled into the Hartsdale fire station and yelled complaints about sirens blaring into his apartment, hinting a vague “or else” type of threat. A report of the incident was made for documentation.
Who did it?
A Fox Glen Drive resident Nov. 5 reported criminal mischief inflicted on her Lexus, which was parked in her driveway. She said she left it parked there in good condition Oct. 26 and when she returned Nov. 5, there were three long scratch marks on the passenger side front and rear door panels. She told police she thought a neighbor might have had a hand in this as part of an ongoing dispute over reports she has made to her building management regarding noise and parking. She filed another complaint with her building management. A police report, including pictures of the scratched car, was made for documentation.
Grab and go
Police went to Buy Buy Baby Nov. 5 on S. Central Avenue after the manager said a man came into the store with a large plastic Target bag and began filling it with store merchandise. The thief was described as wearing a dark jacket with white lettering and a baseball cap. He reportedly left the store, bypassing all registers, and sprinted with the items to Central Avenue, heading toward Yonkers. The manager said the man stole $300 in merchandise and the store will press charges if he’s apprehended.
Grabbed but caught
A shoplifter was reported in custody Nov. 5 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. Dawn F. Zorilo, 53, was in the security manager’s office, accused of stealing 53 items from the store valued at $328.74. She was intercepted at the store’s door by store security. All the items were recovered. Zorilo identified herself to police with her driver’s license. She was issued a desk appearance ticket with a court date of Nov. 28 and released on scene.
Got away but dropped the sneaks
Police were summoned to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Nov. 5 after a man wearing a red sweatshirt was reported stealing sneakers from the store. Before their arrival, police were updated by dispatch that the suspect was fleeing on foot toward Webb Field/N. Washington Avenue and had dropped stolen merchandise along the way. He was last seen on Laurel Street when police lost sight of him. The area was canvassed with negative results. The abandoned merchandise, valued at $756.52, was recovered by store staff.
So long, buddy
A sick raccoon was dispatched Nov. 6 on Dalewood Drive in the shopping center in the area of Michael’s.
A sick raccoon, not moving, was reported on the sidewalk Nov. 8 at a parking lot on Fieldstone Drive. As it was in a safe location, it was dispatched with two rounds.
Same name, different people
An Evandale Road resident Nov. 6 went to police headquarters to report he learned three weeks ago about someone having opened a checking account in his name. He said he notified the bank and was told the account owner has the same name as the man. The bank froze the account pending investigation and told the man the new account is attached to a company, but the man said he’s never heard of it. There’s more than $18,000 in the account. Police said so far there is no crime; a report was made for documentation.
Fireworks or shots fired?
An Uxbridge Road resident Nov. 8 told police he heard what sounded like two men arguing and then three gunshots. While still on the phone with dispatch he said he heard more loud bangs and thought the noise might be fireworks coming from the high school and what he thought was arguing was actually two men laughing. Police canvassed the area but didn’t find any evidence or indication of men fighting. The loud noise was attributed to fireworks.
Other arrests
Stormjames S. Lipton, 27, was arrested Nov. 5 charged with criminal mischief in the third degree occurring on Oak Street.
Andrew Caceres, 29, was arrested Nov. 8, charged with criminal mischief in the third degree occurring on N. Central Avenue.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, was compiled from official information.
