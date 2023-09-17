On Sept. 7, a Station Drive resident told police he parked his motorcycle in a rear parking lot at the Hartsdale train station, but when he returned about an hour later it was gone. He had the keys with him the whole time. Police said a license plate reader showed his bike was traveling on E. Hartsdale Avenue, driven by a man dressed entirely in black. The bike was entered into EJustice as stolen and photographs of the thief were posted on Westchester County Slack. The owner valued the bike at $3,500 and said he would press charges if the suspect were caught.
Duped by online ad
An Edgemont Road man Sept. 12 went to police headquarters to report while online he clicked on an Instagram ad and purchased five pairs of sneakers and a T-shirt, sending a $1,950 payment through Zelle to the seller. He told police he never received any tracking information about his purchase or any response from the company. Police advised him to report the incident to Zelle and file a complaint against the vendor.
Attempted frauds
On Sept. 7, an Andrea Lane resident told police her bank told her on Aug. 26 that someone opened a fraudulent credit card account in her name, using her Social Security number and date of birth. The application for the card was denied. The bank told the woman the fraudster used a Brooklyn address. A report was made for documentation and the woman was told to contact her banks.
A Sentry Place resident on Sept. 7 told police his bank notified him a day earlier about a check that belonged to him had been cashed for $3,500. His bank told him it appeared as though the check had been washed, i.e. the original amount it was made out for was tampered with. The bank caught the transaction before it went through and the man is not out any money.
Wallets stolen
An elderly woman told police Sept. 8 her wallet was stolen at some point while she was doing business on N. Central Avenue. She relayed all the places she’d been that day, including her bank and a grocery store; she was in White Plains when she received an alert someone tried to withdraw $867.04 from her account, although the withdrawal was rejected. She told police while she was in the grocery store a man kept getting too close. She described him as thin-built and in his 40s. Her wallet contained $20 in cash and a number of cards, including bank cards and identity cards, as well as her driver’s license.
On Sept. 9, police responded to a report of a man pushing a cart toward a woman at a grocery store on S. Central Avenue. The complainant told police she was sure the man stole her wallet with the help of another man. She said her wallet contained $200, numerous cards and identification documents, and a spare key to her house. Police advised her to change her locks. She said the wallet itself is valued at $300. A report was made.
Conflicting stories
Police went to a service station on S. Central Avenue Sept. 9 after a woman told police she parked at a pump, paid a cashier inside the station $20 for gas, and then started to pull away from the station when she realized she hadn’t actually pumped any gas. She said a white Nissan was where she had been parked and a driver was pumping gas, which the complainant said she had paid for.
The woman told police she spoke with an employee who referred her to a manager who said there wasn’t anything he could do about it. The station manager told police the woman became angry and insulting. The manager said he would review the cameras and eventually told police it appears the complainant did get the gas she paid for. The reporting party was apprised of those findings.
Shoplifters caught in the act
On Sept. 6, a department store on N. Central Avenue reported a slender man stole merchandise valued at $659; an employee saw him placing items in a black laundry bag and trying to slip out of the store without paying. The man, 42, was detained by a loss prevention officer who turned him over to police who arrested him on scene. The suspect was taken to police headquarters for processing, charged with petty larceny.
Police returned to the same department store later that day when the loss prevention officer reported a different man putting items valued at $1,008 in a suitcase and attempting to leave without paying. The man, 38, was detained and subsequently arrested by police when he was handcuffed and brought to police headquarters for processing. Video surveillance caught the suspect in the act and he was remanded to the county jail, charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.
More shoplifters
On Sept. 8, a pharmacy on N. Central Avenue reported a thin woman with long brown hair wearing blue jeans stole $200 in feminine hygiene products, which she concealed in a large blue bag. She was seen walking into a nearby department store where that store security told police she stole a pair of sneakers before walking away on foot toward an unknown destination.
Police went to a pharmacy on E. Hartsdale Avenue Sept. 9 after employees reported $562 in merchandise was stolen by a bearded man carrying a gray backpack who went directly to the cold relief medicine aisle and began grabbing things off the shelves. An employee recognized him as someone who allegedly stole other items from the store in the past. A case report was made.
Crashed into building
On Sept. 11, police responded when a car drove into a building on S. Central Avenue. On arrival, police spoke to the driver of a Honda Pilot who said she parked the car but it didn’t stop, which led to her crashing into a restaurant. The building and the car had extensive damage, but the woman wasn’t injured. The business owner and the Greenburgh building inspector arrived on scene; the business had to be shut until further notice. A structural engineer was scheduled to inspect the building. A DMV driver review form was filed by police regarding the driver.
Drove through gate
Property damage was reported Sept. 11 on Club House Lane and Boulder Ridge Road. The reporting party said a gate was damaged by a car that drove through it while it was in the down position. The driver told an employee of the complex he thought the gate was up. The employee recognized the driver as a guest of a resident. The value of the gate is estimated at between $2,000 and $3,000, as wiring was damaged. At the time of the report the gate was back up and functioning. A report was made for insurance.
Other arrests
A 28-year-old man was arrested Sept. 11 on N. Central Avenue, charged with assault, third degree. The same man was arrested on Sept. 12 charged with robbery in the third degree in White Plains.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity and Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, was compiled from official information.
