The Board of Education of the Edgemont Union Free School District will announce the appointment of Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton as its next superintendent of schools, effective July 1, at its Tuesday, Feb. 15 board meeting.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Hamilton join our community,” board of education president Judy Seiff said in a press release. “Beyond his proven track record as a superintendent, Dr. Hamilton is a committed lifelong learner, a strong collaborator, and a creative thinker. We look forward to having him lead the Edgemont School District as we continue to grow and change to prepare our students to excel in the 21st century.”
Members of the school board anticipate Hamilton will join them at their Monday, Feb. 28 meeting at 8 p.m. at Edgemont High School’s auditorium for a proper introduction. This is a change from the board’s normal Tuesday night meeting schedule.
According to the press release:
Hamilton emerged from a strong field of nearly 50 outstanding applicants following a comprehensive search process led by Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates (HYA). The confidential search was guided by invaluable input from a broad cross-section of the Edgemont community. HYA led focus groups and interviews with students, teachers, administrators and community leaders, and conducted an online survey that received over 400 stakeholder responses, developing a unique set of desired characteristics for Edgemont’s next superintendent. After screenings and interviews, the field was narrowed to a slate of seven diverse and exceptionally qualified candidates. The board conducted multiple rounds of interviews and Hamilton was the unanimous and enthusiastic choice of the board.
Hamilton is a nationally recognized administrator and educator. He spent the first part of his career in New Jersey, starting with the Center for Urban Education, where he worked as the deputy director for administration. After serving as a resource teacher and acting vice principal at Vailsburg Middle School in Newark, he spent a number of years as an administrator in the Plainfield School District. Hamilton continued thereafter to hone his leadership skills in districts throughout New Jersey, serving as an assistant superintendent in the Cherry Hill Public School system, superintendent of Westampton Township and later superintendent of Monroe Township.
In 2014, Hamilton moved to New York to become superintendent of the Mount Vernon City School District, where he will continue to serve until his transition to Edgemont this summer. During his time in Mount Vernon, Hamilton developed and continuously nurtured strong ties to the community, worked collaboratively with his administration, faculty and families to introduce leading-edge curriculum including social-emotional learning and diversity, equity and inclusion principles, and creatively envisioned and successfully marshaled to completion several large-scale capital and construction projects.
Hamilton received his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. He went on to obtain a Master of Arts degree from Jersey City State College and a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University. He is also a playwright, a published author and a former adjunct professor.
In anticipation of his appointment, Hamilton said, “I am honored and privileged to join the Edgemont community as the incoming superintendent. I am convinced that by working with all stakeholders, we can continue the excellent work already underway and forge ahead to even greater heights. My hope is that community members will take full advantage of my open-door policy so that we can learn and grow together. I extend my sincerest gratitude to the members of the board of education for this opportunity and look forward to working with them to advance the district's mission.”
Hamilton will replace the current superintendent of schools, Dr. Victoria Kniewel, who submitted her resignation last fall for purposes of retirement after serving the district thoughtfully, energetically and with distinction for nearly nine years.
