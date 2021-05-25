Moving out: Zachys to relocate to Port Chester

Zachys, the local multimillion dollar wine retail, auction and storage behemoth, which expanded over the decades out of a 327-square-foot shop on East Parkway in Scarsdale, will be leaving the village after more than 75 years.
The retail store and auction house, which has name recognition worldwide for wine, will be consolidating its business in Port Chester, where owners plan to use a 70,000-square-foot facility on Midland Avenue to house an auctioning space, corporate offices, warehouses, storage facilities and a new two-floor retail location.
The family-owned third generation business plans to close its corporate headquarters and storage facility in White Plains, a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in Mamaroneck, an extra refrigerated storage unit in Hawthorne and its Scarsdale retail location. The owners signed a lease in July to bring the entirety of the business into a large warehouse, retail and office building formerly owned by the Strauss Paper Co. in Port Chester.
“If we could have found a way to stay in Scarsdale we would have,” said Zachys vice president Andrew McMurray, who heads up the retail and experiential side of the business. He explained that the village didn’t have a space large enough for the company to stay.
The consolidation of the business will help Zachys solve its Tetris-like storage struggles where wine products are separated across three main buildings across Westchester. McMurray said the company has two employees who currently have to drive to multiple warehouses throughout the day to consolidate orders. Moving into this new space will help to centralize orders and improve shipping times, he said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McMurray said Zachys was doing “insane” volume and “it was like Christmas every month.” Though most of the orders weren’t coming through Scarsdale’s front door, but rather online and for delivery.
“We’ve already done the math [and] we think we’ll be able to increase our shipping volume by three or four times,” said McMurray about the improvements he believes the new space will bring to the business.
The pandemic, which hurt many local brick-and-mortar shops around the country, actually didn’t play a role in Zachys’ choice to leave the village. According to McMurray, Zachys has grappled a growth dilemma for the past six or seven years as it focused on expanding its auction business, which rakes in approximately $100 million annually. In 2019, Zachys chalked up $125 million in auctions.
“For us, it’s just we grew out of our spaces and we’re so fractured right now,” he said. “The ability to do everything under one roof for us; we didn’t want to pass up on it.”
Though they signed their lease in Port Chester last summer, the decision to move Zachys’ retail location didn’t gel until Thanksgiving. Owners thought through many different potential scenarios, such as keeping a retail location in Scarsdale, having a smaller space in the village or even opening up a wine bar to have a local presence in the village the business has called home since 1944.
“We didn’t take it lightly,” said McMurray, who added that the decision to leave Scarsdale was the hardest decision the family has ever had to make. “It took four months for us to come to the conclusion that this was the best move for the growth of the business.”
The New York State Liquor Authority also bars licensed wine stores or liquor store owners from having more than one store, making it legally impossible for Zachys to have retail stores in both Port Chester and Scarsdale.
With construction commencing at the new Zachys location the first week of July and a planned move out date in January 2022, many questions are swirling about what will replace the wine store’s prime 4,000-square-foot space on East Parkway.
DJ Petta of Scarsdale Improvement Co. said the company, which owns the building that houses Zachys, hadn’t zeroed in on a tenant just yet, although they expect liquor and wine stores to show interest in the space.
“We don’t want to be pigeonholed into one kind of business right now and I think that there’s a lot of opportunity there with it being a very large space,” said Petta.
Reminiscing about his almost 30 years with the business, McMurray remembers a time when Zachys had just the storefront in Scarsdale. Employees worked above the store, the warehouse was across the street and everything a customer could ever need was stocked in the store’s basement. Things have very much changed since then. Zachys now employs 130 people, brings in millions through its auction business, stores wines for clients and its store in Scarsdale accounts for just 10% of its retail business.
“I’ve been very mixed about it, because when you talk about such a large part of your work career — 25 plus years — identifying with one location, it’s hard,” said McMurray. “But the other thing is … this is my opportunity to create a dream space. So, at the beginning I was mixed, [but] now as I’ve kind of gotten into it … I’m really excited.”
More on Zachys move out of Scarsdale will appear in this week’s print edition of the Inquirer and on Scarsdalenews.com.
