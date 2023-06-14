Scarsdale police logo blotter NEW

On June 6, an Elm Road resident reported someone entered his car overnight and stole the owner’s manual, the car’s registration and insurance cards, and two packs of gum. The caller requested the incident be documented but nothing further. 

Also on June 6, another Elm Road resident reported her car was entered overnight. Taken from the vehicle were the registration, sunglasses, gum and a bag of chips. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.