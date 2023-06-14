On June 6, an Elm Road resident reported someone entered his car overnight and stole the owner’s manual, the car’s registration and insurance cards, and two packs of gum. The caller requested the incident be documented but nothing further.
Also on June 6, another Elm Road resident reported her car was entered overnight. Taken from the vehicle were the registration, sunglasses, gum and a bag of chips.
On the same date, a third Elm Road resident reported her cars were entered during the night; taken was the garage door opener. Police offered her solutions to secure her residence and police said they would drive by the neighborhood frequently during the night.
And on June 8, yet another Elm Road resident reported her car was broken into June 5. She said the car’s registration, insurance card, the owner’s manual, an E-ZPass tag, the garage opener, five dollars in change and a NYC parking pass were stolen. The caller requested documentation of the incident but nothing further.
Car stolen from driveway
An Elm Road resident called police June 6 to report her 2015 Honda valued at $30,000 was stolen from her driveway overnight. Nothing of significant value was inside the car. Police are investigating.
Expensive items stolen from cars
Grand larceny was reported June 8 by a Palmer Avenue woman who said a travel bag valued at $4,300, three pairs of shoes valued at $4,000, a rain jacket valued at $950 and a leather jacket valued at $4,750 were stolen from inside her car, which was parked on Boniface Circle in front of her business one day earlier.
A caller on Central Park Avenue reported that multiple items belonging to her son were stolen from their car while it was parked on East Parkway. Stolen were boxing equipment valued at $600, a Chromebook laptop valued at $350, a backpack valued at $500 a fanny pack valued at $200 and a Nike duffle bag valued at $60. Police said the theft is under investigation.
A caller June 8 reported someone shattered her car window while it was parked at her residence on Chesterfield Road. She said earlier in the day she had been in Greenwich at an Apple store; she returned home and left her car parked for 10 minutes. Then, when she went out to the car, she noticed a car window had been shattered. At first she thought it was damaged by debris but then noticed her recent Apple purchases valued at approximately $900 were missing from where she had left them inside the car. Also stolen was her older iPad. A report was made for documentation only.
Power tools stolen
Police are investigating a burglary reported June 5 at a construction site on Church Lane. Stolen were 25 power tools valued at $4,000. The reporting party said two days earlier his employees left the site at 6 p.m.; upon their return at 7:30 a.m. on June 5, they noticed the tools were missing from a trailer parked on the property. Police are investigating.
Bike stolen
A Carthage Road male, 18, reported on June 7 his CrossTrail bike valued at $700 along with his bike lock, valued at $25, were stolen sometime between June 2 and June 7 when he secured his bike on East Parkway and Christie Place. Also stolen was his bike helmet, valued at $20. He was unable to tell police exactly which bike rack he used to secure his property.
Scammer foiled
A Crossway caller June 5 said a party calling himself “Francisco Ramon” contacted her; she believes his intention was to scam her out of money. She told police she recognized it was a scam and didn’t provide any information. A report was made for documentation only.
Lost her gold bracelet
A woman went to police headquarters June 5 to say she lost a gold bracelet on Fox Meadow Road while the Scarsdale Music Festival was taking place June 3. She requested police contact her should anyone turn in a gold bracelet.
Found a purse
A person went to headquarters June 5 to turn in a purse they found in the street near Post and Carman roads. The purse contained a debit card, a belt and miscellaneous gift cards. The bag and its contents were vouchered and placed in found property storage.
Arrested
A Long Island City man, 32, was arrested June 5 on a bench warrant issued by Scarsdale police, who were notified by Greenburgh police that the man was in their custody. The man was taken to Scarsdale police headquarters where he was processed and released the same day. Details regarding the warrant were not disclosed by police.
Her dad was scammed?
A Post Road caller June 6 reported to police her father might have fallen victim to a scam. She said he made arrangements with someone purporting to be a CVS employee in Mamaroneck who would go to the father’s house to have photographs printed. But when his daughter contacted CVS, an employee said the store doesn’t offer that service. Police told her that if someone showed up at the door and claimed to be from CVS, her father should call the police immediately. No further action was requested.
Pulled over
A Port Jervis man, 26, was pulled over at Popham Road near Lockwood Road June 7 and charged with speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The driver was issued summonses and told to park the car and not move it until a licensed driver could drive it away from the area.
Criminal complaint
A caller notified police June 7 that an employee in a commercial kitchen on Saxon Woods Road was threatening people with a gun. He was described as a tall man wearing tight black pants, a hoodie and a hat. Police searched the area and located the suspect, a 38-year-old man from New Rochelle, who was subsequently arrested and charged with menacing another person employed in the kitchen. The subject was brought to headquarters where he was booked, processed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court June 14.
No pictures, please
A Fox Meadow Road resident June 7 complained to police that a woman was taking pictures outside her house. The caller took a picture of the car the woman got into and drove away in, which she provided to the police. Police advised the caller it’s not illegal to take pictures.
Lost control of the wheel
A car traveling southbound on Secor Road June 9 veered into bushes and wound up on the third hole of Fenway Golf Course greens. When police arrived, the driver said she lost control of the wheel after feeling lightheaded. Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps arrived to evaluate the driver who did not require hospital transport. The golf course superintendent was on scene and the car was driven to the golf course lot. No tow was needed.
Just hang up
A Chesterfield Road resident went to headquarters June 9 to report an attempted scam she nearly fell for. She told police someone called and said her grandson was in trouble and she would need to pay $9,680 for legal services. She didn’t send the money and hung up the phone. A report was made for documentation only.
Handicapped parking only
A summons was issued on Olmsted Road June 9 to a car parked in a handicapped spot without the official placard allowing them to park there. A patron of a nearby business alerted police to the violation.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Scarsdale Village Hall on Post Road June 7 after a fuel-like odor was reported inside the building. The smell was traced to a utility room on the first floor that houses air-handling equipment. A newly replaced fan motor was the source of the odor. The building superintendent said the HVAC system was being worked on. No hazards were observed.
Firefighters responded to a residence on Heathcote Road June 7 when an alarm was activated due to expired carbon monoxide detectors. On arrival, all the residents were outside. Firefighters checked all the house’s gas-fired appliances; no hazards were found. The residents were advised to replace the old detectors.
Emergency service personnel responded when two cars had a head-on collision on Popham Road and Scarsdale Avenue June 7. The cars’ airbags deployed, but all occupants had self-extricated and no injuries were reported. Both cars were towed from the scene and fluids on the roadway were handled by fire department personnel who applied absorbent to the affected areas.
A brush fire was reported June 9 behind a house on Nelson Road. On arrival, firefighters saw a fire pit being properly used. Firefighters spoke with the homeowner about the parameters needed while using the fire pit. No further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 5 to June 11, was made from official reports.
