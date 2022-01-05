A Meadow Road resident Dec. 30 called to give police an itemized list of the things she said were taken from her car during an incident reported Nov. 25. She said four children’s North Face jackets valued at $500 total; a gray hat valued at $180; RayBan sunglasses valued at $100; about $150 of children’s toys; a medical walking boot valued at $350; and crutches and a medical scooter ($150) were taken, along with miscellaneous T-shirts. She asked for a police report for insurance purposes.
Items stolen from student’s backpack
Police are investigating a petty larceny involving juveniles reported Dec. 29. The victim, a Wildwood Road resident, said a Nintendo Switch gaming console valued at $470 and $30 cash were stolen from his backpack. He said he left the bag in his locker while in gym class at school on Dec. 17 and discovered it missing about an hour later. He has no idea who might have taken it.
Mailing address altered
A Boulevard resident Dec. 29 said someone fraudulently changed his mailing address through the U.S. Postal Service. He told police he was alerted to this action after he got a late notice about his utility bill that he normally receives through the mail. When he realized he never received any bills in December, he notified his post office. They told him on Nov. 25 someone requested the address change, which was put into effect Dec. 2. At his request, his address was changed back and a fraud case was opened. He was advised to notify his credit bureaus of the fraud.
Identity theft and fraud
An Evon Court resident went to police headquarters Dec. 29 to report someone made unauthorized purchases on his credit cards on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9 totaling more than $3,000. He said the cards were never out of his possession or his wife’s and neither one of them authorized anyone else to make the purchases. He notified his bank and closed the account. A report was made to document the incident.
A Heathcote Road resident told police Dec. 30 that someone opened a bank account using his identity. He said he got a letter from a bank saying the account had been frozen, but he said he never opened an account with that particular institution. He was given advice on how to protect his identity. He told police he wasn’t out any money.
Who does that?
Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief and reckless property damage reported Jan. 2 at a gas station on Scarsdale Avenue. A Brambach Road woman said a man was getting gas and left before removing the nozzle, causing it to break and then swing across to the other side of the pump where it struck the hood of her car. She said the man stopped his car and exchanged some words with the gas attendant before speeding off. In addition to her damaged 2010 Mercedes, the broken nozzle is valued at $200. Witness depositions were taken.
Woman on the bridge
New Rochelle police advised Scarsdale police Dec. 28 of a woman, possibly in distress, reported on the Heathcote Bypass bridge. On arrival, police saw a woman working out using straps secured to the pedestrian footbridge. She was dressed appropriately for the weather and was working out. She told police she was exercising and did not need assistance and she left the area.
Man selling windows
Police received a call from a Myrtledale Road resident Dec. 27 about a man soliciting new windows. She said he had no identification on him and was wearing tan pants, a blue jacket and a baseball cap worn backwards. She said he was slim and about 6 feet tall. Police found him and learned he had a valid permit to solicit, expiring Dec. 31, 2022.
He dug a fence
A Wakefield Road resident Dec. 27 called police to report a builder working on an adjacent property dug a fence on the caller’s property. Police noted that the caller argued with the builder about the property line. A representative from the building department arrived to discuss the situation with the builder and the caller. All parties were made aware that the incident should be handled as a civil matter.
Seeing and hearing things?
A Wakefield Road caller Dec. 27 reported two men were inside her house. She said she was alerted to the situation by a pendant that served as an urgent response alarm. Police searched the house inside and out and found nothing suspicious. The resident was made aware of the findings. It’s unclear why she said “two men.”
She called back the next day to report the same thing and police once again checked her house and found nothing suspicious. She called police again about the same matter Dec. 29, claiming to have seen the men. Her home was searched again with the same result. Nothing appeared out of order. She called police again Dec. 31 because she thought someone other than her caregiver was in the house. Police arrived and spoke with the homeowner and the caregiver and the premises were searched again. Nothing was out of the ordinary. Police shared their findings with the homeowner who said she didn’t need further assistance.
Don’t drive on my property
A Cooper Road resident Dec. 29 called police because his property was damaged by a neighbor’s landscaping equipment. The caller expressed concern about insurance and whose responsibility it would be if the person operating the equipment, specified as a “Bobcat,” were injured while on his property. He also wanted the damage to his property to be repaired. Police spoke with the operator of the Bobcat who said he was fully insured and police relayed that information to the caller as well as a contact for the landscaping company so the resident could discuss getting his property repaired.
She said she was followed
A woman went to police headquarters Dec. 30 saying she was frightened because she felt she was being followed. She said while she was at a business in Quaker Ridge, a car was not fully pulled into its parking spot and she thought its operator became upset when she had to maneuver around it. She said the car followed her to police headquarters. She just wanted the incident documented and no further action was taken.
‘Testing, testing …’
A caller contacted police Dec. 30 to report voices coming from a loudspeaker on Huntington Avenue. Police responded and heard someone say, “Testing, testing, how do you read?” They contacted a school janitor who said the school hired an outside company to fix the loudspeaker. The janitor said no unauthorized person was on school property.
Teenager exits moving vehicle
Westchester County police contacted Scarsdale police Dec. 30 about a 16-year-old boy whose mother said he tried to get out of her moving car while traveling on the Bronx River Parkway. The car was described as a red Jetta with New York license plates. Patrol and ambulance personnel responded to the scene and the boy was taken to White Plains Hospital emergency room. There was no further information.
Bag left behind?
A caller Dec. 31 reported an unattended bag in the vicinity of Drake Road and Woods Lane. Police spoke to area residents and no one claimed the bag or said they were expecting any delivery or were dropping off items for donation. No identifying information or items of value were inside the bag. Police disposed of the bag at the sanitation department.
Grabs woman by the hair?
A person calling from River Road Dec. 30 said he needed police assistance. Police responding spoke with the caller who said he saw a man get out of a white sedan and try to grab a woman by her hair. He said the woman was heading north on the Bronx River Parkway trail when this happened. The caller told police he yelled at the man to stop, but the man got into his sedan and fled. The caller said the woman kept walking and did not ask for assistance. Police looked for her but couldn’t find her. Westchester County police were notified.
Dog hits car and other collisions
Police made a report about a dog that was hit by a car, or a car that was hit by a dog. A car was reported traveling southbound on Chase Road Dec. 28, when it made a right hand turn onto Popham Road. A pedestrian was on the sidewalk with two leashed dogs waiting to cross in the crosswalk at Popham Road. Witnesses reported one of the dogs ran into the roadway, still on a leash, and ran into the car. Eastchester police originally reported the car struck the dog. According to the police report, no one was injured or killed. The fate of the dog is unknown.
A person was injured in a two-car collision Dec. 28 at Popham and Post roads. One car exited a gas station and made a left-hand turn, driving over the double yellow line onto Popham Road, heading east. That driver failed to yield to another car traveling east onto Popham Road, and struck the back of the car. The driver of the second car complained her lower back was injured.
Four people were injured Dec. 31 in a one-car collision on the Heathcote Bypass near Weaver Street. The driver told police he must have misjudged the turn and, due to wet conditions, slid onto grass. Three 20-year-olds and one 22-year-old were in the car. It was unclear from the report if anyone was injured or required hospital transport.
Found credit card
Someone found a credit card in front of the Scarsdale Post Office Dec. 28 and gave it to the police Dec. 28. Police were unable to contact the owner so the card was vouchered for safekeeping.
Friends making a video
A Mamaroneck Road caller Jan. 1 reported a car racing around in a parking lot. Police spoke with the driver who said he was making a video with his friend and was about to leave, which he did, without incident.
Wallet in the mailbox
An Oxford Road resident called police Jan. 2 to report finding a wallet in his mailbox. Police contacted the wallet’s owner who said the wallet was mistakenly placed there and that it was supposed to be at the same street and street number address except in the city of White Plains. Police returned the wallet to its owner.
Fire
Firefighters responded to Meadow Road Dec. 27 on a report of a gas odor. A leaking gas valve was found in the driveway. A person from Con Edison Gas arrived and contacted the homeowner who let the person inside the house. No readings were found inside the house although there were some levels detected at the foundation. A dig crew was contacted.
A child was reported stuck inside a car on Weaver Street Dec. 27 in the parking lot of the Quaker Ridge School on Meadow Road. The child’s father said his son was stuck in his car seat as the belt was wrapped around the child’s waist. New Rochelle police arrived first and freed the child by cutting the belt.
An odor of gas was reported on Meadow Road Dec. 28. Gas was discovered leaking into a sanitary sewer. Firefighters helped utility employees gain access to two buildings in the immediate area. Access to remediate the problem was gained through a garage on Meadow Road. The garage was locked again following ventilation.
A fire alarm was activated Dec. 28 at an Overlook Hill Road house. Firefighters responded and said the smoke alarm was set off by cooking. No hazards were observed.
Firefighters went to the area of Barry and Madison roads Dec. 28 after a caller reported an odor of gas outdoors. No readings were found in any adjacent sanitary sewers or storm drains. Con Edison Gas was on scene but they also found nothing amiss.
A hair curling iron set off a smoke alarm at a residence on White Road Dec. 29. Police said there was no hazard.
Cooking also set off a smoke alarm Dec. 30 at a home on Wakefield Road. The resident answered the door and said there was no fire.
Construction set off a fire alarm Dec. 30 at a building site on Aspen Road. On investigation, a foreman said workers had accidentally set it off.
Steam from a shower set off an alarm at a residence on Cohawney Road Dec. 30. The alarm was automated. Steam from a shower was also the reason for firefighters to respond to a smoke alarm at a house Jan. 2 on Wayside Drive.
A rollover incident was reported Dec. 31 on the Heathcote Bypass near Weaver Street. Firefighters on arrival saw one car on its side. The occupants were able to get out and were in the care of ambulance personnel. Firefighters stood by for a tow truck to arrive.
Workers sanding a floor set off a smoke alarm Dec. 31 at a home on Kingston Road. Due to a language barrier, attempts to advise the workers to cover the smoke detectors while they were there to do the work were hindered. No key holder was available to respond. It’s unclear if the workers were allowed to continue working.
Cooking set off an alarm at a house on Sage Terrace Dec. 31. No hazards were observed. Cooking was also the cause of an alarm set off Jan. 1 at a house on Fox Meadow Road. Firefighters said there was no hazard.
A structure fire reported on Manhattan Avenue in the Fairview Fire District Jan. 1 brought Scarsdale firefighters on scene as mutual aid. Smoke was coming from the fifth floor of the building, which was apparently caused by food cooking. Incoming units were released from the scene as there was no fire hazard.
Firefighters responded Jan. 2 to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence on Brambach Road. The resident had been operating the stove without a vent fan. Carbon monoxide levels were detected. Firefighters vented the area and Con Edison confirmed the problem stemmed from the stove top.
Water was reported backing up in the basement of a house on Carthage Road Jan. 2. Firefighters said the basement sump pump caused the condition. The drain pipe coming out of the house’s foundation appeared to be blocked. The homeowner was told to contact a plumber for repair. Firefighters said there wasn’t enough water for a pump out. No further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, was made from official reports.
