An electric car parked in the rear lot of Scarsdale High School on Brewster Road July 8 posed a hazard risk as it was submerged in water. Police said it was a hazard to tow. RJB Towing responded to tow the car and no further police assistance was required.
Extreme flooding was reported at Greendale Road July 8. Police advised the area would be closed until the flooding cleared. The roadway was reopened nearly six hours later.
R&D Towing towed a disabled car on Brookby Road July 8; the car was caught in a flooded area. Due to high water, the road was closed for several hours.
A hazardous water condition was reported July 8 at Popham Road and Depot Plaza. A disabled car in the intersection was towed by R&D Towing.
A car was reported stuck in high water July 8 at Fox Meadow and Paddington roads. R&D Towing arrived to move the car to a safe location. A motorist stranded in water at Sprague and Clarence roads July 8 was assisted by police to move the car to a safer location.
Police helped evacuate a bus at the same location July 8 where the bus was stuck in flood waters. All passengers were safely escorted off the bus and received rides to their appropriate destinations. After moving the bus to a safer spot, the driver said he would wait for a tow service.
Police helped a driver change a tire July 5 on Post Road and Huntington Avenue.
A person awaiting help from AAA towing service on July 6 was assisted by police on Cooper and Mamaroneck roads. Police assisted in moving the car to a safer location and out of the way of traffic until the tow arrived.
A caller reported a school bus was parked on the side of the road at the Heathcote Bypass July 6 with its door open and no driver present. Police looked for the bus with negative results.
A disabled car was reported on Popham and Overhill roads July 7. The caller said the car was causing a traffic condition. Police found the described car stopped on the roadway and moved it out of the intersection to a safer location on Christie Place until a tow truck could respond. The tow arrived and removed the car and the tow operator offered the driver a courtesy ride.
A disabled car on Walworth Avenue July 7 had a flat tire. The tow service on duty at the time said it would send a flatbed; meanwhile the car was parked in a legal spot and not creating a hazard.
Police assisted with traffic control July 11 on Secor and Mamaroneck roads for a disabled car. They waited with the driver until R&D Towing arrived to tow the car.
