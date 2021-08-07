A Darwood Place resident July 27 reported his Ring security camera picked up overnight video of three men running to his neighbor’s driveway, trying car doors and eventually entering an unlocked car. The owner of the car reported nothing was taken and, as it was unlocked, there was no damage from forced entry.
Police spoke with a Hemlock Road resident July 27 who said her unlocked car was entered overnight and a portfolio-style bag containing checkbooks and other bank information was missing. Police canvassing the area recovered the bag in another driveway on the street. The bag with the checkbooks still in it was returned to the owner. The owner of the house where the bag was recovered said his cars had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken.
Police investigating cars illegally entered on Hemlock Road saw a car parked in a driveway with a door open. A resident told police it looked like the car was rummaged through but nothing was missing. She said she didn’t have security cameras on the property.
Another Hemlock Road resident said her car, also unlocked, was entered and two pairs of sunglasses valued at $360 were gone. She said she has cameras and will share footage with police. Two more residents on the street reported their cars were entered and rummaged through, but nothing was taken.
A Sherbrooke Road caller July 27 reported her car was illegally entered. She said her cellphone was stolen. When police called the number, it appeared to not be in service.
Motorcycle stolen from driveway
An Eastern Way resident called police July 27 to report her motorcycle, valued at $18,000, was stolen overnight from her driveway where she left it unlocked with the keys in a cup holder. Also missing are $200 cash; $500 in gift cards; Ray Ban sunglasses valued at $100; her purse, valued at $200; assorted credit cards and her driver’s license. Security camera footage didn’t show anyone on the driveway or removing the bike. Across the street police located photos of the caller’s children and miscellaneous receipts from her purse. The bike was entered into the E-Justice system as stolen.
Unpleasant encounter
Police took a report July 26 from a woman who said she had an unpleasant encounter with a taxi driver whom she knows by name. She said she got a ride to an address on S. Central Avenue, a $15 fare. She said she accidentally gave him two $20s while she dealt with managing her son. She said he yelled at her about making change, called her “Tuckahoe Trash,” and threw her money at her. She told police she wanted a police report written up and said she would be following up with the taxi company.
Found keys
A man went to police headquarters July 26 to turn in a set of keys he said he found lying on a bench on Station Drive. He said he saw no one who might have accidentally forgotten the keys. According to police, the keys belong to a Hyundai. Police vouchered the keys for safekeeping at police headquarters.
Found handbag
While officers were investigating multiple reported car break-ins July 27 in the area of Vista Place, a resident called police to report that she found a handbag near her house. She took pictures of the bag which contained a charging cable, a glove, a ring, an earring, two necklaces and a pendant. Police on patrol took the bag, photographed it and vouchered it for safekeeping.
Hit
A woman called police July 27 to report a brown Ford Explorer hit and damaged the rear bumper of her car while it was parked in a lot on S. Central Avenue. She described the car to police who found it parked at the rear of the lot. They spoke to a driver who said she hit the caller’s car when she was trying to pull into a spot. Police facilitated an information exchange.
Stolen GPS
A Sherbrooke Road resident July 27 told police someone stole the GPS navigational system from his family car. He said the car was parked in his driveway in the morning and then he and his girlfriend left in another car. When he got home, he saw the passenger side door was open and the GPS gone.
Steals laundry pods, abandons them
Police took a report from a ShopRite on S. Central Avenue employee July 27 about a man who was observed putting eight “Tide” laundry pod containers in his shopping cart and then leaving the store, bypassing every payment point. When the employee stopped the man just outside the store, he abandoned the cart and walked away.
Hit and run
A caller reported a driver in one car hit another car July 27 in the parking lot of the Midway Shopping Center on S. Central Avenue near Pizza Hut. A rear quarter panel and the driver’s side door panel were damaged. A bumper reflector was found on the ground, possibly from the other car.
An hour after taking the report, police were notified by a Paret Road caller that someone hit her car while she was in the Midway Shopping Center. Police went to her home and saw her bumper reflector was missing. Asked if she might have been the one who caused the accident, this person denied any fault. Meanwhile video footage was obtained from shopping center security and, after viewing it, police returned to the Paret Lane house and gave the woman a summons for leaving the scene of an accident.
Car window smashed
A woman who said she parked her car in the lot at 24 Hour Fitness on S. Central Avenue July 27 said her backpack containing credit cards, earbuds and about $60 cash were taken from her car after a window was smashed. Police are investigating.
Tossed
A ransacked car was reported on Sherbrooke Road July 27. The reporting party said he left his car unlocked in his driveway briefly while he ran an errand and when he came back, a door was open and everything in his console and glove box was tossed, but nothing was removed from the car.
No sign of forced entry
No sign of forced entry or damage was reported July 28 at the Montefiore Medical Center on S. Central Avenue after an employee reported arriving to work to find the front door ajar and the top lock unlocked. The building was searched and nothing seemed amiss. Police spoke to the last person to leave the building the day before and he said he had trouble locking the door although he thought it was locked when he left. He said he planned to notify building maintenance about the door.
Damaged
A garbage can blown by wind is thought to have caused damage to a car belonging to a Chedworth Road resident July 28. Small scratches on the side of the car and a crack in the driver’s side bumper were observed. A report was made for insurance purposes.
Man threatens woman
Police took a report from a Fieldstone Drive woman July 28 who said when she tried to log on to SnapChat, the app requested she create a new password. She did and soon after was contacted by a man she doesn’t know who said he had access to her private pictures. He demanded she pay him $3,000 or he would post her nude photos. At first she agreed to pay him, but then changed her mind and sent him a cease and desist message. He retaliated by posting a sexually explicit video of her on his Instagram account. Police advised her to change all her passwords.
Trouble at Highpoint Drive
A resident and board member at the complex on Highpoint Drive reported July 29 her car was damaged on two separate occasions. She told police she thought the same individual who, a few weeks earlier had caused trouble at the pool, had damaged the car. That person is alleged to have damaged board members’ mailboxes and one person’s front door. The caller said the damage to her car is estimated at $5,000. The parking area doesn’t have surveillance. A report was made.
Don’t take the scrap
Police responded to Findlay Avenue July 28 on a report of a man removing items from a construction site. The site manager said he had footage of the theft. The man was located on Holland Place. He said he was given permission to remove scrap materials from the dumpster. The site manager did not agree and said he wouldn’t press charges if the items taken were returned. The person gave back the items and was told not to return to the job site.
Gas leak at Christmas Tree Shop
While working on the roof of the Christmas Tree Shop on N. Central Avenue July 31, a roofer saw a punctured gas pipe causing a leak. The building was evacuated and Con Edison Gas and the Hartsdale Fire Department arrived to clear the building so it would be safe to reenter.
Follow-up with the town building inspector brought a “Stop Work” order and all roofing work ceased as the fire department had responded to the location multiple times while the roofing company was working there. A report was made to document the incidents.
AT&T store robbed
An employee at the AT&T store on S. Central Avenue told police Aug. 31 a man walked into the store and went directly to the unlocked display case containing a new Samsung phone. The man allegedly took the phone, which activated an alarm, and walked out of the store. The store had video surveillance, which they gave to police; the store plans to press charges if the thief is apprehended.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from July 26 to Aug. 1, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.