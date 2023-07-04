Dozens of Hudson River Museum staff and trustees, as well as elected officials, were urged by a photographer to get “subway-close” on the morning of Thursday, June 15, as the group gathered to cut the ribbon for the museum’s new West Wing.
At the center of the 12,000-foot addition is a 3,000-square-foot gallery space, housing two pieces of artwork. The first one visitors see upon entering the West Wing is Kengo Kito’s “Unity on the Hudson,” a sprawling installation that uses 2,500 interconnected hula hoops to showcase the connection between people on Earth. There is a wall within the exhibit space where visitors can write their name and moments during which they felt connected to each other.
Accompanying Kito’s installation is Sylvia Sleigh’s “Invitation to a Voyage,” a 14-panel oil-on-canvas painting that wraps around the Community & Partnership Gallery. The painting depicts a group of people gathering on a sunny day along the Hudson River in the town of Fishkill.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, museum board chairman Tom D’Auria, Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins, First District City Councilmember Shanae Williams and more than 30 other dignitaries.
D’Auria was the first to address the crowd, calling the opening of the wing “a pivotal, transformational moment in the 100-year-plus history of our museum.”
D’Auria passed the microphone to museum director and CEO Masha Turchinsky, who echoed his sentiments on what the day meant and what the museum means to the community.
“It’s a big moment, and one that has been long in the making,” Turchinsky said. “It’s the start of a new era here at the Hudson River Museum … I really love what Tom said when he said ‘our’ museum, because that’s how we operate, that’s how I feel about it, and it’s genuine.”
On the subject of the West Wing, Turchinsky did not downplay how important she felt the expansion would be.
“The West Wing is a truly transformational project that marks a pivotal milestone for our institution, our region and our community,” she added. “It’s more than just additional space … our new building is actually a manifestation of our vision for the future. The new West Wing will allow us to reimagine how we share art, advance ideas and bring people together in exciting and thought-provoking ways.”
The project was made possible by a $6.2 million contribution from Westchester County, $5.45 million from the city of Yonkers and $630,000 from Empire State Development, an economic development corporation operated by the state.
Among those who helped secure that funding was Spano, who is running for his fourth term as mayor. The Yonkers native and former state assemblymember praised the museum as “a regional destination for Westchester and beyond.”
“This is a real gem, and we’re so proud of what [the museum has] done,” Spano said. “And our kids are benefiting just like I did when we used to come here in our yellow school buses when I was a kid … It’s just what we need in our urban center in Yonkers.”
The exhibits opened to the public Friday, June 16. “Unity on the Hudson” will be in the exhibit space until Sept. 24, while “Invitation to a Voyage” will be on view until Oct. 15.
The West Wing is the first in a three-phase evolution of the museum, the next of which will feature a 100-seat auditorium, an adjacent terrace and a sustainably landscaped outdoor classroom — all planned for 2023-24. The third phase will be a restoration of the exterior of the Glenview mansion in 2024-25. The mansion, which is part of the museum, was built in 1877 and was designed by architect Charles W. Clinton. The museum is in the process of securing donations for phases two and three of the project.
