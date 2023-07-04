HRM 7320.jpg

The West Wing’s cantilevered glass overlook and Kengo Kito’s “Unity on the Hudson.”

 Tim Lamorte Photo

Dozens of Hudson River Museum staff and trustees, as well as elected officials, were urged by a photographer to get “subway-close” on the morning of Thursday, June 15, as the group gathered to cut the ribbon for the museum’s new West Wing.

At the center of the 12,000-foot addition is a 3,000-square-foot gallery space, housing two pieces of artwork. The first one visitors see upon entering the West Wing is Kengo Kito’s “Unity on the Hudson,” a sprawling installation that uses 2,500 interconnected hula hoops to showcase the connection between people on Earth. There is a wall within the exhibit space where visitors can write their name and moments during which they felt connected to each other.

