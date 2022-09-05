It takes decades for a musician to become a virtuoso. Yet in the space of just five years, the Music Conservatory of Westchester has taken its offerings to a whole new level of excellence. In October, it will begin unveiling one of five brand-new studios, all equipped to sync with today’s increasingly digital musical landscape and students’ evolving needs.
It’s a bold move for the Conservatory, founded more than 93 years ago. But on some level, plans for modernization had been on the horizon for 21 years, ever since the institution relocated to its current Central Avenue building.
“When we moved in here, we really envisioned a center for education in the performing arts that might include more than music,” said executive Jean Newton. “We actually have a dance school in the building with the Steffi Nossen School of Dance, which is also a nonprofit. And we really wanted a space that would have all the things we would need for future growth and development.”
To that end, the Conservatory left 3,500 square feet of the building unfinished. “It sat there for a long time and, over time, we looked at how the music field is morphing,” Newton said. Among the big realizations she and the other administrators reached, she said, is that “technology has infiltrated every corner of our lives, including every corner of professional music.”
Which is not to say that’s a bad thing. In fact, she pointed out, it can often make music and musical performances better. “Every large-scale music production has technology,” Newton said. “You have concerts in big stadiums, and I have attended even classical music concerts in enormous venues, and if you don’t use technology, no one is going to hear the concert past the first row.”
To help the Conservatory’s students tackle these and other challenges, one centerpiece of the new facilities is a recording studio with both audio and video capabilities. Students and those who rent the studio can make music videos there. “The main studio is large — you could probably easily fit 15 or 16 musicians in there, because we wanted to be able to accommodate large ensembles,” Newton said. “Additionally, the room is very well equipped to make quality recordings. We also networked the control room to our recital hall, so that anybody performing in the recital hall will be able to record that performance from the recording studio.”
With these upgraded facilities comes a greater variety of educational opportunities: “We will actually be the first school in Westchester to have a pre-college program in recording engineering and music production,” Newton said.
For students who love banging on drums — and loved ones who don’t love it — there’s a new percussion studio at the ready, fully soundproofed. A fourth studio is also dedicated to making the arts less arduous. As Newton explained, “We built a multipurpose rehearsal studio because we needed more space for group instruction, and we put in a wooden floor so that the dance school can also make use of it.”
Last but not least, the fifth studio is devoted to music therapy. “The Music Conservatory has the largest program of professional music therapy in the region,” Newton said. “We also do adapted instruction, which is instrumental instruction for students with special needs. Students with disabilities need a teacher who's trained to work with students whose learning styles are different. And so we offer that here, and we have a big outreach program.”
In an era when arts education is too often considered a luxury, this major lift has also been a major triumph. The project’s total cost — $1.2 million — was covered through a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, a New York State Regional Economic Development Grant, grants from foundations and donations from private donors.
As was the case for many other institutions, the COVID-19 pandemic made the Conservatory’s operations challenging. After suspending in-person lessons during the pandemic’s height, it began offering small-scale live sessions last summer. At the start of autumn 2021, all on-site classes were brought back again, with safety measures in place. “The vast majority of our students were happy,” Newton said.
Just as those students are happy to return, Newton is overjoyed to see the Conservatory move forward. “My hope, my dreams, are that I see us in the world of community music schools at the forefront of music technology and the integration of that into music education in all genres,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.