Max Verna spends several hours each night playing in his basement in Mount Pleasant.

 Todd Sliss Photo

Max Verna has no regrets when it comes to his life choices. After spending nearly a decade writing and playing music around the country with the Ominous Seapods, a jam band he formed after transferring to SUNY Plattsburgh in 1988, lead singer, lead guitarist and lead writer Verna quit being a professional musician to raise a family and find a new career path.

With four daughters — three in college, one in high school — the 1986 Scarsdale High School graduate, who attended the A-School senior year, couldn’t be happier with the life he’s built with his wife Carleen, whom he met and married while he was still touring with the Seapods, and music remains a major part of his life.

Max Verna got his head shaved during a gig on Wetlands in New York City.
Live in Las Vegas, Max Verna on one of his final tours with the Ominous Seapods.
Scarsdale High School’s Herbal Delight featured Rich Fisher, left, Adam Feder, middle, Max Verna, right, and drummers Chris Bates, back left, and Sam Brewton, back right.
Max Verna’s music was infused with nature.

