Eighty years ago on July 24, 1943 a son of Scarsdale, Joseph Levy, gave his life for his country.
Levy, a pilot, likely strafed the beaches of Kiska, one of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, in preparation for allied forces to invade the island and take it back from the Japanese.
A booby trap, a cable strung between two hills, snagged Levy’s plane from the sky.
Then a most unusual thing happened. Soldiers from the same army that killed the pilot buried his body in a rare wartime tribute.
Eight decades later we know more about who buried Joe Levy and why.
Backstory
A soldier from Portland, Oregon, Sgt. Dick Powers, tells how his company found the grave. Powers was in the U.S. Ski Troops, later named the 10th Mountain Division. The mission to recapture Kiska was to be the first combat for this unit. They would make an amphibious landing like D-Day’s on the beach to climb sheer cliffs under enemy gunfire.
Mysteriously, they met no gunfire.
Atop the cliff an opaque fog paralyzed them. They sensed the enemy all around. Racing adrenalin spring-loaded these 20-somethings for the ambush waiting to happen. Untested, marksmen shot at sounds and shadows, killing some of their own men, what the military calls “friendly fire,” only to find the enemy had evacuated the island.
A Japanese force 5,000 strong had dropped their weapons in the harbor, boarded ships and slipped away while U.S. surveillance ships left to refuel.
The U.S. troops stayed to hold the island. As Powers set up camp, one of his corporals approached.
“Sarge, you gotta come see this.”
“What is it?”
“A grave, Sir.”
“What’s the big deal about a grave?”
“It’s an American grave, sir.”
The corporal took his sergeant to a small mound marked by a primitive plywood headstone and a cross.
On the plywood, scrawled in charcoal was the inscription: “Sleeping here a brave air hero who lost youth and happiness for his motherland.
The Nippon Army. 28 – July – ’43.”
Powers remembers a set of dog tags hung on the corner of the board. Joseph Levy.
“The thought of ‘the enemy’ giving one of our comrades a burial gave me an entirely different perspective on who (and why) we were fighting,” Powers would write later.
Half a century later
Fifty years later, Powers joined a documentary crew to revisit the “Battle of Kiska.” Around a campfire Powers retold the story of finding the grave. He noticed a face animate as an interpreter relayed the story to the Japanese army members also at the reunion. That soldier, Toyotoro Sugano, was one of five men who buried the body of Joseph Levy a half century before.
Through interpreters the Japanese veteran told Powers, “If you find the family of Joseph Levy please tell them his body was not damaged in the crash.”
Sugano did not say why their group buried Levy and not others, but through interpreters he maintained correspondence with Powers, and filled in some details.
Sugano said the leader of the group, a Lt. Oohama, was an English teacher and the grandson of the famous founder of the prestigious Waseda University in Tokyo.
“He was an ardent Christian. That is why he did such a humanistic deed,” wrote Sugano in 1997. “Of course we were ordered to keep the deed top secret.”
Oohama was not able to attend the Kiska reunion, but gave Sugano a cake to offer with prayer at Levy’s gravesite.
Sugano ended his last letter to Powers with this message: “Last but not least, let’s try hard for the peace of the world at the age of 75.”
Dying wish
Dick Powers searched for Joe Levy’s family to convey Sugano’s message, to make the connection to the people behind that act of kindness between enemies at a time of war.
Powers died in 2015 at the age of 94 without fulfilling this wish.
Later, after The Scarsdale Inquirer digitized its archives, an internet search of those records located the young Joe Levy. From stories the Inquirer had published, we learned Levy had lived at 39 Wilmot Road, Scarsdale P.O. in Eastchester. His parents were Walter and Mary Levy. That February in 1943 he had married Bess Runin from the Bronx. He had a sister, Edna, and a brother, Saul, serving in England with the Army Air Force.
In his last letter Levy wrote, “I’ll come home in fame or go down in flame.”
— Pat Kruis currently reports for the Madras Pioneer in Madras, Oregon. She discovered Joseph Levy's story through Dick Powers while researching for the “Christmas From Home” play series. This story appeared in "1943 Christmas From Home." Kruis’ script "World War II Radio Christmas" was published by Playscripts, Inc.
Author’s note: Anyone with a connection to Joseph Levy, interested in learning more of this story, or seeing the letters exchanged between Toyotaro Sugano and Dick Powers can contact Pat Kruis at pkruis@madraspioneer.com.
