Rutherford Hall was mostly filled on Sept. 22 as the planning board meeting was about to begin.
After a brief introduction, a presentation from the applicant and some questions, residents, consultants and lawyers voiced opposition to a proposal to build eight new houses on the approximately 7-acre plot at 80 Garden Road.
Although plans to develop the property were on the drawing board since 2006, none had been brought to fruition. After a few failed attempts, a new effort brought forth in May 2021 has made its way onto the planning board’s agenda.
Still reeling from Tropical Depression Ida, which severely affected parts of the village earlier this month, residents on Garden, Cushman, Sheldrake and Cayuga roads are laser focused on flooding. The area has a high water table, poor soil and limited drainage options and was hit hard by Ida, leaving many who live near or downstream from the property critical of the proposal to build a development that might disturb the area further.
In a presentation to the planning board, engineer Eliot Senor pitched a preliminary plan that he and developer Eilon Amidor might build on the property.
To resolve the problem of the plot’s high water table — which on average is 4 feet below the surface — Senor said they planned to clear-cut the trees on the property and then cart in soil to raise the surface by 4 feet.
The fill would allow them to install an underground water detention system with 36-inch pipe sections that would collect runoff and convey it into the plot’s existing 6,623 square feet of wetlands at the southeast corner of the property.
At previous planning board meetings and in documents submitted to the board, Senor also proposed using underground wells to service the houses to be built there. According to estimates included in a letter to the board from lawyer Lucia Chiocchio, who represents the applicant, each new house would generate a water demand of approximately 440 gallons per day, which would be entirely sourced from the wells. Although the houses wouldn’t be hooked up to the municipal water service, the structures would use the village’s sanitary sewer system.
The entire underground detention system, as well as a private roadway to the houses from Garden Road, would all be managed by a homeowner’s association, with dues covering any maintenance fees. Senor said if the homeowner’s association couldn’t agree on performing maintenance for the system, then the village would arrange to fix broken infrastructure and charge the cost to the affected homeowners.
“That’s what we have lawyers for,” he said.
Because of the proposed grade change, retaining walls would be built on the north, south sides of the property, and partly on the west side of the property 5 or 6 feet from the property line.
“We’re not changing the grade between the property line and the bottom of the wall. It’s going to remain exactly the way it is,” said Senor. “That way, if there is some sort of water that flows across property lines onto our property, it can still flow and still end up down on the wetlands area.”
When the property development is fully built, Senor estimated there would be a 5% decrease in overall runoff during a 100-year storm event. However, members of the public, members of the board and various lawyers representing clients in the area took issue with the calculation, and questioned whether it was enough to persuade nearby residents abutting the property that they wouldn’t get increased runoff as a result.
“The concern I have is that it’s such a small number. In particular, it seems like that’s going be dependent on assumptions, calculations that everything that you’re projecting here is in fact going to come out exactly the way you’ve said,” said planning board member Harold Porosoff. “Should there be errors — what if it’s instead of plus 5%, it’s minus 5% — you’re operating on such a thin margin here that there’s concern that this could in fact be worse and that’s not acceptable.”
Senor said the 5% reduction was based on a 100% build-out of all the properties, the road and driveways being impervious (Senor’s stormwater pollution prevention plan calls for the installation of porous pavement) and the ground not absorbing any water.
“We show initially 5%, but it could be much higher. It’s 5% after everything is built out to its maximum percentage,” said Senor. “Even if we add in pools to this — because the previous submission showed pools on each lot — we’re still much lower than the maximum allowable [amount] of impervious surface of each lot.”
Following Senor’s presentation, planning board chair John Clapp shared his concern about the proposed development’s effect on an already strained local stormwater management system. He said there was “very little margin for error,” especially with the planned removal of approximately 322 trees on the property, which absorb 489,432 gallons of runoff on the site in a given year.
“The applicant is going to need to satisfy us that the proposed stormwater [detention] systems and other mitigating factors will be sufficient to offset what is being taken away in terms of coverage,” said Clapp.
Aaron Schmidt, a certified wetland delineator and arborist who serves as the town of Greenburgh’s deputy commissioner of community development and conservation, was brought in by the applicant to supply data on the property’s existing trees and their replacement strategy.
According to Schmidt, the applicant would replant 438 trees on the property to help reduce runoff over time through absorption. According to the analysis though, even when the trees reach mid-maturity (an 8-inch diameter for small trees, a 12-inch diameter for medium trees and an 18-inch diameter for large trees), they would absorb 410,694 gallons of water in a year, less than what is currently being absorbed. The calculation for trees currently on the property didn’t include invasive species.
According to the analysis dated Aug. 30, trees planted at 3-inch caliper size would absorb 62,118 gallons of runoff in a year, or approximately 13% of what is currently being absorbed on the property. Ten years from planting, the trees would absorb 208,970 gallons of runoff in a year.
Senor said the 5% reduction in runoff was based on the village’s code and did not take the trees into consideration.
Although there’s no greenlight for the project and no wetlands permits have been issued, in July a neighbor reported to the planning department that the developer was cutting and removing vegetation, plants and trees on the property. In an email exchange with the neighbor, Village Planner Greg Cutler said the applicant was told to stop the cutting.
When questioned about the cutting at the planning board meeting, Senor said none of the trees that were removed were of “a protected size” and that most of the removal included brush to allow them to complete their work.
“It was underbrush and small saplings. No tree was removed that was above 6-inches in size,” said Senor.
However, according to Village Engineer David Goessl, there were 43 removals on the property, which included 12 trees greater than 6-inches in diameter. He said that was a violation of code, and a summons had been issued. Senor said he wasn’t aware of the larger removals.
Although flooding on the property itself has been their main concern, a majority of residents are skeptical about where water on the property will convey and its potential downstream effects. According to John Ruschke, an engineer with the firm Mott MacDonald which was brought in to analyze the project for the village, the entire 80 Garden Road property drains through an 18-inch concrete pipe that juts out from the property’s wetlands. A previous consultant’s analysis, he said, found that the pipe’s capacity was only rated for a one-year storm.
“I’m not 100% convinced that meeting the minimum standards of the state is going to protect the adjoining property owners,” said Ruschke, who asked the applicant to submit an off-site drainage analysis. “I say that because this property is unique.”
Ruschke also asked for multiple clarifications and further analyses on the plan in a memo to the planning board dated Aug. 19. Chiocchio said the applicant would submit detailed responses to that memo and a similar memo from Mott MacDonald submitted in April.
The day after Ida hit, Senor said he visited the property to assess the damage, but he didn’t observe a lot of standing water there or on Cushman Road. He also said when he looked at the Sheldrake River, he didn’t see it breaching its banks in many areas, though he did admit to seeing “the devastation” surrounding the Cayuga Pond, south of Fenway Golf Club.
“This project will not add to that system,” said Senor. “It will reduce it 4 or 5% at total build-out. What we showed here now is not a total build-out. So we are going to [have] much less, plus we’re also providing for 100% impervious surface, but we’re not building that at the moment.”
But even with the reassurance, residents are still hesitant about the plan and its potential deleterious downstream effects.
Fenway Golf Club, which receives downstream runoff from 80 Garden Road through the Sheldrake River drainage basin, was hard hit by flooding during Ida. The club asked engineering firm Leonard Jackson Associates to review the Garden Road application and to analyze a potential runoff increase.
In a letter to the board dated Sept. 21, the firm concluded that even though analyses and data were submitted by the applicant showing various configurations of the project, there was still not enough data to prove whether the construction would increase the magnitude and frequency of flood flows, as outlined in the village’s stormwater management requirements.
“I’m a little disappointed in that the meeting tonight has even gone ahead, because the applicant is just putting in material piecemeal and I thought that the board at its last meeting in [a] resolution had admonished the applicant that that is not what [you] wanted,” said Clifford Davis, an attorney representing the golf club. “I think that they should put everything on the table.”
Brad Schwartz, an attorney representing resident Robert Falk, a homeowner on Willow Lane who directly receives the runoff from Garden Road through a tributary of the Sheldrake River in his backyard, brought in his own consulting team to denounce the project. Falk’s property was completely flooded during Ida, destroying the first floor of his house, according to Schwartz.
Greg Fleischer, an environmental scientist and wetlands specialist with Capital Environmental Consultants, said there needed to be more analysis completed on the downstream effects of runoff from the property after it enters and leaves the 18-inch concrete pipe which services the property’s wetlands.
“We feel that this project as a whole, with the lack of data and the inability to really understand how water … is making it from this discharge point … to the wetlands, to this pipe, it’s going to worsen this system down here,” said Fleischer, referring to a map of the area south of the property. “Whether it’s from a failed analysis that’s going to cause mounding, whether it’s water being diverted over ditches or whether it’s going to be downstream to Mr. Falk’s property, you’re going to have excess water that will jeopardize those properties.”
Seventeen other residents spoke out against the proposed project. Greg White, who has lived on Garden Road for 30 years and is a trained civil engineer, said beyond the flooding and high water table issues, he also shared a concern that the project would add traffic on Garden Road, which as a cut through street is like “the Indianapolis speedway.”
“If we had eight houses [added] in the community, with more school buses and little children and maybe my granddaughter with people flying by in all this extra traffic, it’s going to be scary,” said White.
Senor submitted to the board on Aug. 26 a one-page traffic statement, which compared the property’s current traffic to an estimate after construction. Senor calculated that during morning peak hours, there would be one additional trip entering the property and less than four trips exiting. In the afternoon peak, he estimated there would be four additional trips entering and two additional trips exiting. The data was based on information in a manual by the Institute of Transportation Engineers, which indicates peak morning and afternoon trips generated for single-family houses.
Helen Maccarino, a resident on Cushman Road who has been organizing nearby residents to oppose the project, said she still didn’t have a clear answer on whether the underground detention system proposed in the project had been installed on a similar site, with a similar number of houses and environmental conditions.
“Risks of flooding to neighbors nearby and downstream are real, should any aspect of this project fail, and we won’t know until the land is clear cut, impermeable surfaces are in place and the eight homes are built,” she said. “Should the board allow the proposal to proceed, there is no way to undo the damage to this environmentally sensitive site.”
When asked by the planning board if Ruschke had seen a similar underground detention system, he said he had seen them, but that it was “not ideal” as compared to a normal detention basin, since those could be easily accessed for maintenance.
Other residents also shared similar experiences with flooding downstream from the property and questioned whether a homeowner’s association would be a viable option to maintain the property’s infrastructure.
The 80 Garden Road application was held over by the planning board, with further discussion planned for the board’s Oct. 27 meeting.
“We have work to do to respond to the comments and analysis. We hear the comments from the neighborhood and understand the concerns and we have to comply with the village code, which requires no net increase in runoff,” said Chiocchio. “We have a design that we believe will reduce the rate of runoff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.