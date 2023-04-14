After realizing that pickleball courts may be on their way to Crossway, neighborhood homeowners returned during public comment Tuesday, April 11, to voice their displeasure at the idea of creating more traffic, parking, noise and flooding issues at the recreational facility, which is already home to tennis, baseball, softball, soccer and football.
Residents raised some of the same issues used to protest Scarsdale Little League’s proposal for lights at Crossway last year.
In February 2022, the recreation department initially requested $410,000 for engineering and construction of eight pickleball courts at Crossway to meet growing demand within the community for dedicated courts. To limit the tax impact, the expenditure was approved as part of the 2022-23 village budget, with the project to be funded through the Scarsdale Parks and Recreation trust account.
Recreation superintendent Brian Gray told the Inquirer this week that he is unsure of the total cost of the project as a recent test showed a groundwater detention system will be necessary, as will a sound barrier around the courts, which had been discussed during budget talks in 2022.
Bids to construct the courts were publicized and are due May 2. Gray expects the village board to award the bid at the end of May, with construction to “follow within a few weeks.”
“Once construction begins, the completion of the courts will be dependent on weather conditions and the curing of the court surface, either post tension concrete or asphalt, which will be determined based on budgetary discussions once bids are received,” Gray said. “However construction is estimated to be approximately 120 days.”
Kaare Weber said he enjoys seeing and hearing kids playing at Crossway, including his son, who grew up on the fields, but was shocked to find out the pickleball courts had been approved and are going out to bid. He noted a lack of “transparency” and wondered if this was happening “nefariously.”
“There’s a national debate on the placement of pickleball courts in residential neighborhoods with ongoing litigation across the country,” Weber said. “I am shocked that the village fails to recognize this and can only assume that my and my neighbors’ tactics will have to shift if we can not have an open and transparent discussion about the planned pickleball courts. I and my neighbors are willing to spend and have to date engaged with a pickleball expert … an avid pickleball player … referee … [and] also an engineer [who] understands the challenge of placing these courts in residential areas. We expect to share with appropriate representation from village in a mutually agreed upon meeting, and while we are not opposed to pickleball, there are several issues that need to be addressed.”
Weber cited sound, traffic, parking and flooding as major issues.
Former school board member and village trustee Carl Finger, who is Weber’s brother-in-law and spends time at the Weber household behind Crossway, said a planned recreation planning study never happened, but should. He said that while he appreciates the demand, he sees a “lack of planning” in the case of the pickleball courts.
Finger said an environmental impact statement in the “sensitive” area is crucial. He also suggested the platform/paddle tennis courts that are underutilized and not maintained on Brite Avenue could be torn down to make way for pickleball. He said the impact would be minimal as there already is ample parking at the Brite courts and an attendant to check permits.
Sari Canell, who lives around the corner from the Webers said she “hadn’t even heard anything about” pickleball courts until recently and shared the same concerns as Weber in terms of the downsides to adding courts.
“I think all residents of the area should have an opportunity to understand what options have been considered by the town in terms of placement and other locations that could be possibilities,” she said.
Mario Barraza, who has two young children and lives “directly in front” of the planned pickleball court location, said he had the “same concerns” as others.
“I get a front row seat to people using Crossway to cut across town,” Barraza said. “I am concerned about traffic. … If there is a decision to put in the pickleball courts I am very concerned about the safety for my family. My kids do walk to Heathcote School and I tend have them play in the backyard already as opposed to the front. But putting in a pickleball court would exacerbate that. In addition the sound and the quality of life is something I am truly concerned about, so if there is a plan that could be shared with us to review, that would be great.”
New mayor Justin Arest said he respects the point of view of the residents and appreciates them coming out to speak, but did not appreciate the “nefarious” label.
“I don’t think you really meant it,” he said. “I don’t think that [plan] could be nefarious, unless someone is working for the Pickleball Association and I’m not aware of it or if they hate you. There’s nothing nefarious about this. This is just trying to do the work of the village and that doesn’t mean that everybody likes certain decisions that are made and I get that. That’s why you should be here.”
Arest also took exception to claims that the process was not transparent. He said “it was approved as a budget item and discussed” at board meetings and was reported in local media, including the Inquirer. “There was community input,” Arest said, adding that he doesn’t think transparency is the issue. “I think you really don’t like the outcome, which is not final,” he said.
Once the bids come back the board still has to approve the expenditure.
Arest said that if there are traffic issues they should be “dealt with regardless of pickleball or anything.”
“The village manager is here and the village manager is hearing this,” Arest said. “We should have a conversation about traffic issues at Crossway if it’s a problem.”
As for the environmental impact, Arest said all required studies will be conducted.
“If there is an expert on this, I think all of us would welcome hearing from this person,” Arest said. “The more information the better. It doesn’t mean it’s going to change anyone’s decision, but that’s not combative. It’s your house and if you don’t agree and you want to provide additional information that’s absolutely welcome.”
Addressing the sound issue, Arest said, “You are entitled to a reasonable person’s standard … of a certain sound level ... And I do believe that there were discussions about sound attenuation. I do believe that there were conversations amongst the board about how that would work. So there’ll be continued conversations about this. It is not a done deal.
“I am not familiar myself with the acoustic fencing that’s being proposed that’s an added cost, but obviously it can’t be done without that. I think … everyone who put their vote on that budget to approve this measure considered those things, took them into account and will continue to take them into account.”
