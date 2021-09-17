Even 20 years later, the tears on the faces of the family members reveal the pain and suffering they have endured.
They feel it every day. They will always feel it and never forget, and that is why we are reminded that we should never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.
Multiple speakers sent that message as Westchester County unveiled its 9/11 First Responders Memorial at Kensico Dam last Saturday, Sept. 11. They reminded everyone to honor the memory of those who gave their lives that day. They remembered those who were lost to illness since responding on that fateful day. They remembered the sacrifice of family members who continue to suffer the pain of their loss every day.
On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Westchester County held a moving ceremony to unveil the new memorial located next to The Rising, the county’s 9/11 memorial to the 123 county residents who lost their lives on that day. The new First Responders Memorial is made up of two granite stones etched with the names of the 41 county residents who responded to the tragedy and worked on the cleanup and recovery at ground zero and have since passed away from 9/11 related illnesses.
Hartsdale resident Sarah Woods and her two daughters Anna and Olivia unveiled the monument. They were chosen to do so because their father and her husband, Peter Woods, could not. Peter, a retired NYPD sergeant and Hartsdale fire commissioner, was a co-chair of the Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial along with Matthew McCauley. Peter never got to see the monument unveiled as he succumbed to cancer earlier this year.
“I am the co-chair of this new memorial. My co-chair when this started was Peter Woods, and Peter Woods is not with us any more,” said McCauley, who made his remarks with an empty chair next to him where Peter Woods would have sat. “He was an amazing man, touched so many in the community. The reality is that when Peter and I started working on this together we always had the same conversation, that we have to get this right, it’s about the families, and we may be up there someday. It’s for the families. None of the responders on the wall behind me cared about themselves. They kept looking, and we will keep respecting them forever. [This] is for all of you. It’s for all the families. It’s for the responders’ families, it’s for the survivors’ families, and it’s for those we lost that day.”
Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the final speaker before the unveiling, emphasized the reason for the new monument.
“We can never forget and that’s why we are here today to unveil this addition to the original Rising to honor people who had their lives cut short because they served us as Americans,” Latimer said. “I pray none of the rest of us will ever be put to the test that they were put to working on that pile, climbing the stairs of the towers, or being stranded on the upper floors of those towers ... we remember them forever because of that sacrifice.”
As Latimer helped unveil the monuments along with the Woods family, other 9/11 family members slowly made their way to pay their respects at the memorials. Tears flowed as they silently placed flowers, made etchings of the names, and somberly reflected on another painful day remembering their loved ones and the horrible day 20 years ago.
Earlier in the day in Scarsdale, members of the police and fire departments held their annual ceremony in the village.
Mayor Jane Veron and village trustee and fire commissioner Lena Crandall both addressed those gathered at Scarsdale’s public safety building on Post Road.
Veron spoke about the first responders of 9/11 and how we are reminded of their heroism as they continue to respond like they did throughout the COVID pandemic and most recently during Hurricane Ida.
“You, our first responders, unfailingly rise to action, paying little heed to personal risk or sacrifice. You are courageous and heroic, with dogged determination, unflagging stamina and commitment. This seems to be part of your DNA. No matter the circumstance, you answer the call of duty. You have our backs, and with gratitude, we salute you.”
The town of Greenburgh held its memorial service Friday, Sept. 10, at Webb Field on Central Avenue.
A bagpipe player and a gun salute were part of the ceremonies. Westchester County Executive George Latimer spoke about how we are constantly tested throughout our lives, and the first responders were tested on 9/11 and afterward and they continue to pass the test.
